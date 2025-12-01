Men’s and Women’s Soccer Earn Academic Honors

Posted on December 1st, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Men’s soccer has five earn CSC Academic All-District honors

Averett University men’s soccer seniors Mario Gutierrez and Anibal Lopez, junior Patrick Leslie and sophomore Marek Hanscom earned 2025 Academic All-District distinction from the College Sports Communicators, the organization announced on Nov. 25.

A defender from Madrid Spain, Gutierrez started in all 16 games for the Cougars this season and finished with two shots and one on goal. He has earned ODAC All-Academic Team honors in each of the past two seasons as well as the team’s 2023 service award at Averett’s Night of Champions. Goalkeeper Anibal Lopez, a senior from Vigo, Spain, started in all 16 matches for the Cougars, tallying 102 saves and 6.38 saves, leading the conference. Lopez also recorded six shutouts, tying himself for second among conference goalies. Lopez has earned ODAC All-Academic Team honors in each of the past three seasons. He was also named to the VaSID Academic All-State Team in 2024.

Leslie, a defender from Smithfield, Virginia, made 11 starts out of his 12 appearances as a junior. He has earned ODAC All-Academic Team honors in each of the past two seasons.

Sophomore Marek Hanscom, a forward from Middlesex, Virginia, appeared in all 16 games for the Cougars this season, making 11 starts.

By: Zoe Winnes/Athletics Communications Graduate Assistant

Four from women’s soccer earn CSC Academic All-District accolades

Averett University women’s soccer had four players earn 2025 Academic All-District distinction from the College Sports Communicators, the organization announced on Nov. 25.

Seniors Isobel Evans, Lucia Sanchez and Erika Lindstrom and junior Celina Pelletant all were selected.

Evans, a forward from Chesapeake, Virginia, totaled four goals and three assists in 15 games, including 14 starts this season for the Cougars. This is Evans’ third consecutive selection to the CSC Academic All-District team.

Sanchez, a defender from Salamanca, Spain, played in all 16 games while making 14 starts with over 1300 minutes played. This is Sanchez’s second selection to the CSC Academic All-District team.

Lindstrom, a midfielder from Falkoping, Sweden, started all 16 games this season for Averett and logged over 1300 minutes played. This is Lindstrom’s second consecutive selection to the CSC Academic All-District team.

Pelletant, a defender from Fayetteville, North Carolina, started all 16 games and never left the pitch for Averett, playing every second in the middle of Averett’s backline.

By: Tyler Lehm/Athletics Communications Graduate Assistant

