Posted on June 4th, 2026 by Travis Dix

Averett University seeks a well-organized and skilled individual to serve as Nursing Clinical and Simulation Coordinator. The Nursing Clinical and Simulation Coordinator is responsible for planning, coordinating, and evaluating clinical education experiences and simulation-based learning activities for Averett nursing students. This position bridges academic instruction and real-world clinical practice, ensuring students achieve program competencies and regulatory requirements. The Coordinator collaborates with faculty, clinical partners, and support staff to create immersive, evidence-based learning environments that prepare graduates for safe, effective patient care.

This 10-month full-time position reports to the Dean of Nursing, primarily supporting the Bachelor’s in Nursing (BSN) program. The Coordinator will work on site at Averett’s Main campus in Danville, Virginia with travel to regional clinical locations.

Key Responsibilities:

Clinical Coordination:

Collaborate with the Dean and BSN faculty to select, contract with, monitor and evaluate all clinical sites.

Oversee and maintain up-to-date BSN student clinical databases, BSN agency and preceptor contact information, certification and expiration, contract initiation and renewal, and BSN student clinical placements.

Cultivate new BSN clinical placement relationships.

In collaboration with the Dean, develop an appropriate visitation schedule for clinical sites to support a relevant and comprehensive nursing experience.

Ensure Virginia Board of Nursing BSN clinical requirements are met.

Ensure all BSN facility-required documentation and training are completed in a timely and appropriate manner.

Serve as the first point of contact for resolution of clinical facility and personnel issues which may arise between staff at the BSN clinical sites and clinical faculty and students, and concerns encountered with affiliating agencies. Engage the Dean as appropriate in facilitating resolution of clinical personnel issues if further intervention is needed.

Participate in networking activities to build relationships with healthcare facilities and related professional associations, including appropriate orientation activities with contracted BSN facilities (where appropriate).

Work with the BSN clinical site(s), BSN faculty, and students to schedule make-up clinical rotations for students.

Assure all evaluations for BSN students and BSN clinical agencies are completed and distributed in a timely manner to facilitate program assessment.

Maintain student paperwork related to health assessments, return to school forms, and students’ providers documents

Engage departmental processes, as appropriate, to address clinical compliance/competency issues.

Participate in nursing program planning process, BSN administrative meetings, and clinical site meetings.

Simulation Coordination:

Plan, implement, and evaluate high-fidelity simulation scenarios aligned with NCLEX competencies and program learning outcomes.

Operate and maintain simulation equipment including high-fidelity manikins.

Develop and update simulation scenarios, case studies, and facilitator guides using evidence-based practices.

Facilitate debriefing sessions using structured models (e.g., Gather-Analyze-Summarize; PEARLS) to promote reflective learning.

Train faculty and adjunct instructors in simulation facilitation techniques and equipment operation.

Manage simulation lab scheduling, inventory, and supply procurement within budget parameters.

Ensure simulation center operations comply with best practices and program accreditation requirements (VBON, CCNE).

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in nursing (BSN) or RN with a bachelor’s in a health-related field

Minimum of three years’ work experience, including an understanding of the higher education environment or equivalent experience

Experience with simulation technology platforms (e.g., Laerdal, Gaumard) strongly preferred.

Strong oral and written communication skills

Above-average organizational skills, attention to detail, and effective time-management

Ability to effectively lead and serve on teams

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with faculty, staff, and students

Ability to build strong partnerships and working relationships with healthcare agency representatives

Functions ethically in work situations

Ability to multi-task, prioritize, & adapt

Excellent technology and computer skills, including database management and the ability to troubleshoot technical issues with equipment

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), Unofficial Transcripts and copy of Nursing License:

Mail: Dr. Kathy Cline

Dean, School of Nursing

Averett University

420 West Main St.

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email: [email protected]

Please note: