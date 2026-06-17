Averett University CoffeeBreak 6-17-2026

Posted on June 17th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Monday, June 22, 2026, for a Wednesday, June 24, 2026, publication.

Juneteenth

This Juneteenth, we remember the long, hard-fought and historic journey to freedom. We reflect, honor and celebrate this significant holiday. The university will be closed Friday, June 19, in honor of the Juneteenth national holiday.

ROAR Day #2 Next Friday

A reminder that the second ROAR Day of the summer is next Friday, June 26. A full day of activities will be held to welcome our new students for the 2026-27 academic year. This will be a full 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. workday. Click below to see a video from the first ROAR Day on June 5.

Averett Cougar Golf Classic Boasts Another Successful Year

Thank you to everyone that helped and participated in the 2026 Averett Cougar Golf Classic last Friday, June 12 at the Goodyear Golf Club.

Averett Announces Spring 2026 President’s and Dean’s List

Averett University is proud to recognize students who earned academic honors for the Spring 2026 semester. This group includes both traditional on-campus students and those enrolled in Averett Online programs. In total, 378 students were honored for their outstanding academic achievements.

To read the release and view the full list of names, please click HERE.

Powell Named WBTM/Danville Dental Associates Superstar of the Month

WBTM has announced that Dr. Thomas Powell, President of Averett University, is the latest WBTM/Danville Dental Associates Superstar of the Month.

To view the full release, please click HERE

Averett Feature Story Wins First Place Nationally

A feature story on Averett University men’s golfer Killian O’Reilly ’25 won first place nationally and was named National Story of the Year runner-up (tie) in the College Division of the 2025-26 Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Contest through the College Sports Communicators, the organization announced.

Drew Wilson, director of university marketing and communications, won first place nationally for the third year in a row with his “Athlete Profile” titled “O’Reilly’s positive mindset eases pressure entering 2025 NCAA Men’s Golf National Championships.” The story won its category and was selected as the College Division’s National Story of the Year runner-up (tie). It’s the second time in three years Wilson has had a story earn that distinction.

To read the full release, please click HERE.

Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office Community Focus Group

What it is: The Virginia DMV Highway Safety office is looking to partner with community members to conduct a focus group to increase seat belt use in Franklin and Pittsylvania Counties. These counties have some of the lowest belt use rates in Virginia. Rather than creating the campaign ourselves, we’re asking community members to help shape it so that the messaging reflects local culture, values, and experiences.

When it is: June 24 and 25 for a 90-minute session

Compensation: $50 for participating

Qualifications:

Participation is open to drivers, passengers, and back-seat occupants

No special expertise is required. We’re interested in hearing everyone’s perspectives

The conversations focus on questions such as:

Why do some people choose not to wear seat belts?

What messages resonate with people in this area?

How can we reach young adults most effectively?

What makes Franklin and Pittsylvania Counties unique?

If you are interested, please contact Ashley Horn at [email protected] no later than Friday, June 19.

Summer Learning at Averett University

Registrations are currently being taken for all courses, camps and academies. Some courses begin this week. Click image to learn more.

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Also, if you take any interesting trips or have other fascinating summer experiences, like community service in the area, please feel free to share photos with our office for inclusion in CoffeeBreak over the summer.

Please remember that submissions for CoffeeBreak are due on the Friday before each publication. Submission forms are available at the top of CoffeeBreak. CoffeeBreak is published year-round.

Make Sure to Follow Us on Social Media

Now that summer break is upon us, this is a good time to make sure you follow us on social media. New, inventive features are starting to roll out and each platform has interesting and important information. Also, a very good place to get information about the end of the academic year.

X (formerly Twitter) – @AverettU1859

Facebook – Averett University

Instagram – @AverettNews

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessXAverett 6.17.26

Step into Wellness

We are excited to introduce Human Resources Summer 2026 Wellness Initiative:

Step into Wellness

30 minutes of walking, movement, connection, and support.

This program is designed to give employees an opportunity to come together, build relationships, get some exercise, and support overall wellness through movement and community engagement. Participants will meet on the student lawn and follow a mapped walking route in the area. Please see our exciting flyer for all the details:

Participation is completely voluntary and all employees are welcome to join.

The Human Resource team looks forward to walking with you this summer!