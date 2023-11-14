8th Annual Engaged Learning Showcase Held at Averett

Posted on November 14th, 2023 by Bill Dyer

Averett University’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness (CCECC) celebrated the 8th annual Engaged Learning Showcase in the Frith Fine Arts Center on Monday, Nov. 13.

Representing students and faculty from Averett, Danville Community College and Piedmont Community College, the event featured more than 20 course-based projects ranging from service-learning, internships, volunteer experiences, and undergraduate research.

Dr. Venita Mitchell, Averett’s Vice President for Student Engagement and Senior Student Experience Officer welcomed the large number of attendees and presenters by recognizing the students, faculty and staff for their hard work on helping our community partners build engagement throughout the Dan River Region.

The event also featured the 2023 Engaged Learning Awards for outstanding faculty, students, intern and community partner. This year’s recipients are:

Engaged Intern Award: Celia De Diego Garcia

Engaged Faculty Award: Dr. Ernest Pegram

Engaged Student Award: Talia Prosper

Engaged Community Partner Award: CIC Headstart

View photos of the event by clicking here