Cougars taking care of Cougars

Are you an Averett alumni looking for ways to give back to current students or recent graduates? Or, are a recent graduate looking to grow professionally or launch your career? Consider joining the Averett Alumni Mentoring Program as a mentor or mentee.

The Averett Alumni Mentoring Program is designed to bring together alumni, recent graduates and current students in purposeful and rewarding relationships to help bridge the gap between classroom and the professional world.

Established alumni will be paired with recent graduates or current students to help them build or launch a successful professional career. Aside from personal advising, the program offers networking opportunities to enable participants to further connect with the growing Averett alumni community. Mentors will meet regularly with their mentees either in-person or virtually, and cover a range of professional development topics from women in the workplace, leadership development, networking skills, and more.

If you are looking for a meaningful experience serving as either a mentor or mentee, please complete one of the forms below.

I am interested in being a mentor click here

I am interested in being a mentee click here

Qualifications and guidelines for being a mentor:

Open to all Averett Alumni who have 3+ years of experience in the professional field they want to mentor in.

Volunteer Commitment: One year, with monthly (suggested frequency) communication with mentee. Non-Local participants can meet virtually

Provide regular, ongoing professional assistance with resumes, identifying career opportunities, and career counseling.

Attend Mentoring Orientation Workshop – This will be done virtually at the beginning of each school semester.

Provide feedback to the Averett University Alumni Office. If there are any issues or concerns between you and your mentee, please contact Joel Nester at [email protected] or Dr. Jennifer Penland at [email protected] .

Qualifications and guidelines for being a mentee:

Open to all Averett students within 3 years of graduation.

Volunteer Commitment: One year, with monthly (suggested frequency) communication with mentor either virtually or in person.

Mentees should be prepared when the attend their meetings and be respectful of their mentor’s time. All mentors are volunteers and are participating in the program to help prepare you for life after graduation.

Prepare for meeting Bring your resume and other relevant documents Have a topic prepared that you would like to discuss Be prompt and on-time If applicable, provide your mentor read-ahead materials before meetings

Attend Mentoring Orientation Workshop – This will be done virtually at the beginning of each school semester

Provide feedback to the Averett University Alumni Office. If there are any issues or concerns between you and your mentor, please contact Joel Nester at [email protected] or Dr. Jennifer Penland at [email protected] .

Mentoring Program Tips: