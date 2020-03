Google Drive Support Resources

Did you know that Averett students are assigned an email powered by Google Apps for Education? What does that mean for Averett Students? In addition to the student email address, students also have access to Google Drive. Google Drive provides FREE cloud storage that includes a suite of online office apps that are comparable with Microsoft Office. Students can also upload an assignment file from Google Drive directly from within their Canvas Courses!

Navigate to your Canvas course and then, in the course navigation on the left, click Google Drive.

If you’re successfully signed into your Averett Google Drive, you’ll immediately see your Drive contents.

If you aren’t signed into any Google accounts, you’ll be directed to a page reading “Log In”