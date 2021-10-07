Averett Ascending
Averett University has embarked on the silent phase of a multi-year comprehensive fundraising campaign. Averett Ascending, The Campaign for Bigger Dreams, Bolder Futures, aligns with mission and vision of the Averett 2025, Bigger Dreams, Bolder Futures Strategic Plan, in which we will be focusing on the following five pillars as we strive to reach new heights and propel the University forward.
Impressions Ascending – Transforming the Campus Experience
- New Welcome Center – Campus Commons – Residential Living
Learning Ascending – Transforming the Learning Environment
- Averett Online – 21st Century Classrooms, Labs & Library
Impact Ascending – Transforming Vital Workforce Priorities
- Healthcare Administration – Hospitality Management
- Entrepreneurship – Information Systems/Security
Opportunities Ascending – Transforming Student Lives
- Increase Scholarships, Endowed Professorships,
- Support for Academic Success
One Team Ascending – Transforming the Campus
- New Field House, Intercollegiate Athletics Facilities