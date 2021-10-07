Averett Ascending

GIVINGOPPORTUNITIES

Provide support for furthering the mission of Averett. You may choose to honor an individual and/or restrict your gift to a department or scholarship.

The “Cougar Cares” emergency fund helps students and families that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This fund will help our most vulnerable students with emergency funds for things like books, and technology needs.

Boost Averett Athletics and help our student-athletes to have an amazing and equitable experience.