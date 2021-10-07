Averett Ascending

Averett University has embarked on the silent phase of a multi-year comprehensive fundraising campaign.  Averett Ascending, The Campaign for Bigger Dreams, Bolder Futures, aligns with mission and vision of the Averett 2025, Bigger Dreams, Bolder Futures Strategic Plan, in which we will be focusing on the following five pillars as we strive to reach new heights and propel the University forward.

Impressions Ascending – Transforming the Campus Experience

  • New Welcome Center – Campus Commons – Residential Living

Learning Ascending – Transforming the Learning Environment

  • Averett Online – 21st Century Classrooms, Labs & Library

Impact Ascending – Transforming Vital Workforce Priorities

  • Healthcare Administration – Hospitality Management
  • Entrepreneurship – Information Systems/Security

Opportunities Ascending – Transforming Student Lives

  • Increase Scholarships, Endowed Professorships,
  • Support for Academic Success

One Team Ascending – Transforming the Campus

  • New Field House, Intercollegiate Athletics Facilities

 

GIVING
OPPORTUNITIES

The Averett Fund

Provide support for furthering the mission of Averett. You may choose to honor an individual and/or restrict your gift to a department or scholarship.

Cougar Cares

The “Cougar Cares” emergency fund helps students and families that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This fund will help our most vulnerable students with emergency funds for things like books, and technology needs.

Circle of Champions

Boost Averett Athletics and help our student-athletes to have an amazing and equitable experience.

Planned Giving