Okta User Enrollment
Follow the instructions below to sign up for Okta 2-factor authentication. Click or tap the image to view full-size.
- Enter your Averett password.
- Click on Verify
- Select your MFA options.
- Preferably, you can download and configure Okta Verify on your mobile device.
- Select Setup for your PHONE option.
- If you chose to install Okta Verify, open the application, and follow the prompt to scan the QR code to add your account.
- Optionally, if you did not select Okta Verify for MFA, you can click on Set up later to continue.
- Optionally, enter your personal email address in case you need it to recover your account.
- Click finish when completed.
- Depending on your MFA selections, you will be prompted to select a method during the authenticating process to OKTA.
- Enter your code from the selected method or check your phone for Okta Push Verification.
|Note 1: With the implementaon of OKTA, you will be able to reset your network password via the OKTA portal.
- Enter your username and select the “Forgot Password” link at the botom of the screen.
- You will be prompted to verify your credentials with the enrolled factors.
|Note 2: Similarly, you can also unlock your account.
- From the main authetication screen, click the link to “Unlock Account” at the botom of the screen.
- You will be prompted to enter your MFA verification credentials.
