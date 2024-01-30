

In 2018, Averett University was the first four-year university in Virginia to establish a varsity esports program. Since then, AU Esports has continued to grow. Averett boasts a competitive program with several teams driving for excellence. A willingness to be adaptive and drive to always improve sets AU Esports Student-Gamers apart. All full-time traditional students are eligible.



Competition

Current Titles

Valorant, Counter Strike 2, Rocket League, Smash Bros Ultimate

Past Titles

Overwatch 2, Raibow Six Siege, League of Legends, iRacing

Potential Titles

Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Halo, NHL, FIFA, NBA2K, Madden, Street Fighter, Tekken, Fortnite, COD Warzone, Forza

Leagues

Averett esports currently competes in the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC) with the potential to compete in the following leagues in the future:

Eastern College Athletic Conference Esports Division (ECAC Esports)

FACEIT Collegiate

Mid-Atlantic Esports Conference (MAEC)

The National Association of Collegiate Esports (NAC Esports)

Esports Club

In addition to the Varsity Program, the department also offers membership to the Esports Club which is an inclusive and diverse group of on-campus students with an interest in all things gaming. The Esports Club host weekly events for members to engage with like-minded fellow students while doing what they love. All students are eligible and do not have to be part of the Varsity Program to participate.

Scholarships

Averett University esports boasts a competitive scholarship program that offers up to $3,000 per academic year for select players who represent and embrace a dedication, seriousness, and skill that sets them apart from others.

Coaches