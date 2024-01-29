Black Alumni Weekend

The Inaugural Black Alumni Reunion at Averett University on Saturday, April 6, promises a day filled with inspiration, connection, and celebration. The event will kick off with a welcome session by Averett’s President, Dr. Tiffany Franks, setting the tone for a day of meaningful engagement. The keynote address will delivered by the Honorable Rossie Alston Jr., a distinguished member of the Class of ’79. His insights and experiences will undoubtedly serve as a source of inspiration for all attendees.

One of the unique features of the reunion is the opportunity for alumni to connect with current students. A cookout on the student center lawn will provide a relaxed and informal setting for these interactions. Alumni can share their stories, offer advice, and establish connections with the next generation of Averett scholars. This gathering aims to foster mentorship and create a sense of community across different generations of Averett students.

The day will also include breakout sessions, offering a diverse range of perspectives from alumni in various industries. These sessions provide a platform for in-depth discussions on career paths, industry insights, and personal journeys. Attendees can choose sessions based on their interests, gaining valuable knowledge and networking opportunities tailored to their professional aspirations.

As the sun sets, the festivities will continue with a party for alumni at the Cottontail event space. This celebratory gathering will offer a chance for alumni to reconnect, reminisce, and enjoy each other’s company in a lively and festive atmosphere.

By combining elements of intellectual engagement, professional development, mentorship, and social celebration, Averett University’s Inaugural Black Alumni Reunion promises to be a comprehensive and memorable experience for all participants. The day’s events are designed to strengthen the bonds within the Averett community, celebrating the achievements of Black alumni and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

Schedule:

11:00 am – Open Session – Violet T. Frith Auditorium (Opening remarks and Keynote Speaker)

Noon – 2:00 pm – Lunch Cookout – Student Center Lawn (Networking with students and alumni)

2:00 – 4:00 pm – Breakout Sessions – Various Locations (Presentations from Alumni to Students)

6:00 – 10:00 pm – Black Alumni Party – Cottontail Event Space (600 Craghead Street)

Click Here to Register!

Hotels:

Holiday Inn Express – 434-793-4000

Marriott Courtyard – 434-791-2661

Hampton Inn – 434-793-1111

Comfort Inn – 434-793-2000

Quality Inn – 434-333-7208

Sleep Inn – 434-793-6090

The Holbrook – 434-234-5040

The Bee – 434-234-9440