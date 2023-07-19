Averett University CoffeeBreak 7-19-2023

Posted on July 19th, 2023 by Bill Dyer

A Message From Dr. Franks

Dear Colleagues,

I wanted to share the following Op Ed which ran in Sunday’s Richmond Times-Dispatch by Christopher Peace, president of the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, Inc. (CICV). He leverages our annual Virginia Private College Week to promote the role of Virginia’s private colleges in helping all citizens throughout Virginia attain a higher education degree, while helping dispel popular myths. These are important facts about our private colleges and universities for which we all want to advocate.

Sincerely, Dr. Tiffany M. Franks

Virginia Private College Week

Commentary: Going to college doesn’t have to break the bank

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has designated July 17-22 as Virginia Private College Week. This event, hosted by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia Inc., offers an excellent opportunity to explore the accessibility of a college education, whether through traditional paths or online and distance learning programs. This year, private college week celebrates the academic excellence, diversity and accessibility of 23 participating private institutions. These Virginia colleges and universities provide students with high-quality and affordable applied liberal arts education, serving as gateways to a future with increased earning potential. Together, these institutions enroll nearly 150,000 students and offer exceptional opportunities for personal and professional growth. READ MORE

Welcome, Jessica and Kelly

Jessica Rouch has joined Averett as the new director of university marketing, working with the enrollment and communications departments. She has an extensive background in media, broadcast TV, marketing, advertising, sales, web development and graphic design.

Jessica is originally from Denver, Colorado, and moved to Danville to be closer to her family. She enjoys playing basketball with her son, and they have recently become huge fans of the Danville Otterbots. Jessica is very excited to be a part of the Averett community.

Feel free to stop by her office in Main 104 or reach out with any of your marketing ideas or needs at [email protected] or ext. 15981.

Originally from Orlando, Florida, Kelly King ’22 joins Averett as university marketing and communications specialist. Kelly graduated from Averett in 2022 with her Bachelor of Science in organizational communication and public relations.

Kelly worked alongside Habitat for Humanity, UVA Cancer Center and the Danville Life Saving and First Aid Crew during her undergraduate years. After graduating, she served as the public information officer at the Crew until October 2022. Most recently, she comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as the conference services manager. In her spare time, Kelly enjoys traveling to watch her favorite rock bands play live.

Please join us in welcoming Kelly back to campus. She is located in Main 205, and can be reached at [email protected] or ext. 15697.

Welcome Cheryl to Academics

Cheryl Dalton has worn many hats at Averett, from campus guest coordinator to CRM administrator, to her most recent role as enrollment operations manager. And, as of Monday, July 17, 2023, she has another new hat to wear – we warmly welcome Cheryl to the Academics unit as the coordinator of academic services.

Cheryl will continue to assist Averett Online with managing the Enrollment Support Team and implementation of the new online application and Salesforce system throughout this calendar year, remain an integral member of the SIS Core Team, and support Averett University with academic projects. Cheryl may be reached at [email protected] or (434) 791-5662.

Updates From IT

Scanning / Printer Update

IT is aware of the issues with scanning documents to email. This issue had two components: replacing the legacy on-premise print server and updating the firmware in over 20+ multi-function devices (printer, copier, scanner). The print server has been replaced, which addressed the issue of being unable to print. The firmware upgrade is underway and handled by our vendor, Office Plus. As they work through the list of printers to be updated, the ability to scan to email will be restored to each printer.

This also ties into another project where we are working with Office Plus to review our current printing needs and our existing printer/copier fleet, with plans to upgrade, update, and adjust printer locations and equipment. Office Plus met with key areas and recommended stakeholders across campus within the last few months and prepared a formal report with printer locations and upgrade recommendations. This recommendation includes user needs to print in color and oversized documents on larger printers.

We will eliminate desktop printing and printers across campus and only support enterprise printing. Costs to print to an enterprise printer range between $.04 per sheet for black and white and approximately $.15 per sheet for color printing. Desktop printing costs are exponentially more expensive. Desktop printers attached to the network will be removed as we progress.

IT Helpdesk Software

Our internal IT Helpdesk system was taken offline a few weeks ago due to an on-premise server failure. We are working to replace that system with a new product, but until that occurs, please contact the IT Helpdesk via email at [email protected] with any issues or concerns. IT resources will receive these emails and follow up with you directly. Please follow this procedure rather than contacting someone directly within the IT Department. If the person you contact is out of the office or on vacation, your request could take longer to resolve. By sending an email to [email protected], several resources within IT will be notified at the same time.

Important: Averett ID Card Info Needed from All Employees

To improve safety and access to Averett facilities, a new building access system is being installed this summer. In an attempt to efficiently transition to the system, employees should complete one of the forms below.

If you have an ID card that looks like the below on the back, please click this LINK and follow the instructions to enter the correct number from the back of your Averett ID card (as shown below, circled in red). This is NOT the same as your Averett ID number, which may be three, four or five digits (typically five).

If you DO NOT yet have your Averett ID or you DO NOT have this version of the Averett ID card (one that DOES NOT have the above numbers on the back), use this LINK to upload a photo and request a new card.

Employees will be notified when new ID cards are ready for pick up.

CaterTrax Training

CaterTrax Training will be held Wednesday, July 26, at 10 a.m. in the MPR. This training is necessary for those who work with our Catering and Events team to place catering orders.

Please email Lynsey Corriher at [email protected] if you would like to attend this training.

AU at the Ballpark

Averett University alumni, faculty, staff and friends are invited to join “AU at the Ballpark” as the Danville Otterbots host the Pulaski River Turtles. The game is Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. at Dan Daniel Park. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., Averett alumni and friends will gather at “The Wreck” located on the third base side. A buffet will be set up for you including hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, peanuts, chips and soda. Admission is $10 for one and $5 for each additional guest. To get tickets and register, click HERE. Brought to you by the Averett University Alumni Association.

RSVP for August Opening

Join your fellow faculty and staff as we celebrate the new academic year on Monday, August 7, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Grant Center at Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus. We will conclude with this portion of our events no later than 12:30 p.m.

Our program will kick off with a hearty brunch and time for fellowship at 10 a.m. in the Grant Center. (We encourage you to sit with colleagues whom you may not have had the opportunity to get to know before.)

After brunch, we will meet and welcome those who are new to Averett and hear from our colleagues about many developments underway, in addition to a few other special and imaginative all Averett community highlights.

Then, starting at 4 p.m., President Tiffany Franks and Joe are excited to host you and your loved ones for an Averett Family Celebration with festive food and drinks at the President’s home, 500 Hawthorne Drive.

Please confirm your participation by responding to the form below by Monday, July 31. This will help us plan accordingly for both events including the number of family guests you will be bringing (significant others, children) to the Family Celebration from 4-6 p.m. (Click here for survey).

Also, don’t forget to send a photo of your summer vacation, home projects, family gatherings or relaxation time (with you in the picture) that may be used during our August Opening event by Monday, July 31, to Bill Dyer at [email protected].

For questions, contact Morgan Farmer at [email protected] or 434-791-5826. We look forward to opening the 2023-2024 Academic Year with each of you!

Save the Date: Employee Active Shooter Training

The Emergency Response Team has been working to secure emergency trainings for the campus community. On Wednesday, Aug. 9, in partnership with Danville Police Department, we will host an active shooter training session with all Averett employees from 9-11 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. Please save the date of this important session and stay tuned for more details to come.

Averett University’s Cougar Business Fest 2023

Averett University’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness (CCECC) would like to invite you to register for our annual Cougar Business Festival on Tuesday, August 15, from noon to 3 p.m. on Main Campus in the Carrington Gym. Click the QR Code to register.

CCECC Receives Multi-Partner Grant

Averett’s CCECC recently received a $25,000 grant as part of a multi-partner sexual health task force in the Dan River Region. This grant will allow several of Averett’s academic departments, CCECC staff, the Virginia Department of Health’s Population Health Team, Danville Public Schools, SOVAH and others to initiate programming to combat our Region’s rising sexual health crisis among youth.

2023 Averett Football Season Ticket Information

Averett football season tickets, tailgate spots and VIP parking passes are on sale now. We have some BIG things in store for this season both on and off of the field. You will be able to purchase tickets online, via email or by phone for returning football, cheer and dance families. We can’t wait to see you at a home game.

Find details of our upcoming season schedule in the image.

A reminder that faculty and staff receive complimentary general admission to all home games and may bring a guest free of charge.

GO COUGARS!

The Virgnia529 Plan

Thinking about saving for education? Join the Virginia529 representative and Kathie Tune, CHRO, for a special webinar on Thursday, July 27, at noon.

Saving for future education expenses for a child, a grandchild – or even yourself – can seem overwhelming. In this webinar, you’ll learn how a Virginia529 account can help you save for tuition and other costs, take advantage of tax-free earnings, and meet your savings goals. The representative, Merrill Milani, will explain how VA529 funds can be combined with tuition remission and tuition exchange scholarships.

As a bonus, employees who attend this webinar will receive an exclusive offer – a $25 gift code to open a new Invest529 account and the chance to win one of the three $50 Target gift cards that will be given away at the end of the session.

Sign up to reserve your spot here: Webinar Registration – Zoom

Save the Date for NEO

New Employee Orientation, that is. Fall NEO for all new, full-time faculty and staff and part-time staff, including graduate assistants, are invited to the event on Friday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m.- 1:15 p.m. at the President’s Suite at the Frank R. Campbell Stadium on North Campus.

Look for an e-vite from Punchbowl soon. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected]

Have Questions about Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well! These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

Schedule a time to meet with Tom Siebers of MAS for a review of your retirement plan options. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, [email protected] or 434.791.7106.

Millennium Announcement

Here is hoping everyone is having a phenomenal summer. It has been plenty hot for sure.

The Water Challenge, announced in last week’s CoffeBreak, has been moved. Registration for the Water Challenge will begin on Wednesday Aug. 2, and registration will go through August 16.

https://www.webmdhealth.com/VPC/

You can use the link above to access the wellness portal. Once you are in, there will be a sign-up prompt in the middle of the screen.

If this is your first time participating in the Water Challenge, after signing up you can come see me in the Student Success Center for your FREE water bottle to get you started on your hydration journey. Feel free to reach out [email protected] or stop by office 116B in the Galesi Student Success Center if you have any questions.