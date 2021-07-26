Averett Alumnus Tyler Campbell Achieves All 5 BCEN® Emergency Nursing Certifications in One Year

Posted on July 26th, 2021 by Matt Bell

Averett University School of Nursing alumnus Tyler Campbell ’20 in April passed his fifth emergency nursing certification exam from the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN). In the short term over the last year, Campbell set out to achieve not one, but all five emergency nursing certifications from the BCEN.

After graduating in May 2020, Campbell set out to work in the emergency department (ED) at Moses Cone Hospital in North Carolina with a long-term goal to be a flight nurse. He also continued to volunteer with the Danville Life Saving Crew.

Campbell first sought to earn certification as a Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN ®) in June 2020, followed by Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN ®), Certified Transport Registered Nurse (CTRN ®), Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN ®) and Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse (CPEN ®).

According to BCEN, 44,108 nurses hold a single BCEN certification, compared to just 86 that hold all five.

“My personal goal was to get all five done within a year of graduation,” Campbell said.

He accomplished his goal having just completed the CPEN, his fifth and final certification, in April 2021.

“Specialty board certification is the highest professional distinction an RN may earn. Board certification is associated with better patient outcomes and sets nurses up for greater success throughout their careers,” said BCEN CEO and American Board of Nursing Specialties Immediate Past President Janie Schumaker, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, CENP, CPHQ, FABC. “Tyler’s commitment to clinical and professional excellence through this truly extraordinary achievement means he will be well prepared to deliver the best emergency, trauma and transport care for patients of any age in any emergency setting.”

Campbell was able to describe how he was able to meet his goal of obtaining all five certifications in a year’s time.

“Time management was a key factor. I started preparing for exams with study guides and with my mentor. I studied for several hours each day during days off work,” Campbell said. “It was all about providing the best care I could, which is the epitome of what we do, to care for our own patients.”

He added that emergency nurses do not need these certifications necessarily to be in the nursing field.

“When you get your CEN, it shows your dedication for professional development for positive outcomes. I find board certification important because it allows the patients to be more confident, and it allows them to be more comfortable,” Campbell said.

After graduating, Campbell said he has been able to apply what he learned in the classroom to scenarios in the real world.

“There have been situations where I have been able to apply what I learned at Averett and with my certifications that have influenced patient outcomes,” Campbell said.

“All of us in the School of Nursing are very proud of Tyler and his accomplishments. Any nursing certification shows excellence, and his commitment to the field of emergency nursing is readily evident by his ability to pass five very difficult certifications within one year of graduating,” said Dr. Ryan Mallo, associate professor in Averett’s School of Nursing’s graduate nursing program. “These certifications represent depth and breadth of knowledge, and are usually undertaken after years of experience in a chosen field.”

Just this June, Campbell began working as a Duke Life Flight nurse – fulfilling a dream to one day work in air transportation for critical care patients.

“Duke Life Flight has always been my dream job and company because they are an industry leader in flight/critical care transport medicine,” Campbell said. “I have assisted their team with air transports multiple times with DLSC, and I have also transferred care to their critical care transport teams as an ED nurse at Cone for specialty ICU and trauma patients. I was always amazed by their ability to come in and confidently manage the sickest of patients.”