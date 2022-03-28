Averett Athletics Nets Big Wins, Accomplishments during March

Posted on March 28th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Averett University athletes had some big accomplishments during the month of March. From golf to cheer and dance, here’s a recap of what has kept students busy over the last several weeks.

Averett Men’s Basketball Makes NCAA Tournament, Nearly Wins in First Round

On March 4, the Averett men’s basketball team lost 65-60 to No. 12 Emory University in a close matchup that nearly ended in an upset. With just over a minute left in regulation, Averett pulled within one point on a 3-pointer to 61-60. Emory would pull away scoring four more points before the second half of play ended to clinch a spot in the second round. Read the full story here.

Cheer, Dance Crowned Champions

On March 5, Averett University’s cheer and dance teams both came away as big winners during the 2022 Christian Cheerleaders of America’s Cheer Nationals and Collegiate Championship held Saturday at the Crown Center Complex. Read the full story here.

Baseball Knocks Off No. 7 Lynchburg

The Averett baseball team put on a stellar performance at home on March 8, knocking off nationally ranked No. 7 University of Lynchburg in a 1-0 gem from junior right-hander David Asbill. The only run of the game came in the fifth inning, and Asbill went on to strike out a career-high eight batters. Read the full story here.

Braswell, Woody place at NCAA Division III National Wrestling Championships

Averett University’s fifth-year seniors and wrestlers, Sam Braswell and Brandon Woody, both placed in the top 10 during the NCAA Division III National Championships at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse on March 12. While their semifinal matches ended in heartbreak, there was still much to celebrate. Braswell placed fourth nationally at 125 pounds and Woody placed sixth nationally at 141 pounds with both earning All-American accolades as a top-eight finisher. Read the full story here.

Freshman Golfer Wins Marlin Invitational on Second Playoff Hole

The Averett University men’s golf freshman Killian O’Reilly parred the second playoff hole to win medalist honors Sunday at Virginia Wesleyan University’s Marlin Invitational hosted at Cypress Point Country Club on March 20. O’Reilly beat two other golfers in playoffs for his first career victory. Read the full story here.