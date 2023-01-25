Averett Coffeebreak 1-25-2023

Posted on January 25th, 2023 by Travis Dix

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Jan. 27, for a Wednesday, Feb. 1, publication.

Farewell, Vicki Rennecker-Nakayoshi

Join us in saying “See you later” to Vicki Rennecker-Nakayoshi. Vicki has served as the director of the Averett Society and constituent relations for the past year and her last day at Averett will be January 31.

She is an alumna of Averett Online and has vowed to continue helping the advancement team fundraise from the alumni side. Vicki is leaving us for an opportunity a little closer to home.

Donna Gourley to Retire in March 2023

It is with mixed emotions that I share that Donna Gourley is retiring in March. Donna has been a valued member of the Office of Institutional Advancement staff for nearly 25 years. Soon after my arrival at Averett two years ago, Donna informed me of her future retirement plans by saying something like, “You’ve got me for two years.”

I’m so thankful for the time we’ve been able to work together; and true to her word, the time has come for Donna to transition to the next chapter in her life. She has often been the behind-the-scenes glue that has held our team together, and we will greatly miss her institutional knowledge, professionalism, work ethic, creativity and “get it done” attitude.

Please join me in extending our warmest wishes to Donna for a very long and happy retirement.

A search will begin immediately for her replacement.

Melissa E. Wohlstein

Coffeehouse Lecture Series Presents

A Personal Hobby of Wig Making – Feb. 7, 7 p.m.

Student Center Multipurpose Room | Free Admission

Dr. Melanie Lewis, department chair and associate professor of Health and Sports Science, describes herself as “just a country girl,” and while she is, she is also an unstoppable, high-achieving, highly competitive woman who came to Averett as an athletic trainer who decided she wanted to teach and has a wonderful side hobby of making wigs. Dr. Lewis will present on differences in synthetic and human hair and the wig making process.

W2s Available in Paylocity!

All active and inactive employees can download tax forms from the Paylocity portal. To do so you will need to: 1. Log into your account 2. Under the grey HR & Payroll tab (top left), choose the Self-Service Portal tab. There is a drop down menu. 3. You should see $ Pay in the middle of the screen > click More (blue lettering, bottom right corner of the Pay box) 4. Click Tax Forms > choose download and enter password. 5. The system will prompt you for the password if you would like to print the document.

All employees are eligible to access their W2s online, but you must opt into the paperless option. If you did not opt in, no worries, your W2 will be distributed physically. For easiest and quickest access to your tax forms, the preferred method is paperless. Notices will be sent by Paylocity with instructions on how to choose that option if you would like to.

Contact the HR or Payroll staff with questions.

2023 Spring New Employee Orientation (NEO) Invitations Coming Soon

Spring New Employee Orientation (NEO) will be held on Tuesday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Make plans to join your new colleagues and network with faculty, staff and friends. Lunch will be available as part of the program. If you were hired since the Fall 2022 NEO in August, or if you could not make the August program, look for an evite via Punchbowl from HR Director Kathie Tune coming soon. We will host this year’s program at the President’s Suite of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium on our E. Stuart James Grant North Campus. Please call or email questions to Kathie at 434.791.7106 or [email protected].

Online Discrimination, Harassment and Title IX Training

Averett has partnered with Get Inclusive to provide an online discrimination, harassment and Title IX training for all employees. Employees will receive an email from [email protected] with a link to training today, Jan. 25. Training must be completed by March 1.

Alumni Association Virtual Book Club

Join the Averett University Alumni Association as we enjoy books, lively discussion and Cougar fellowship!

Our first book, “Moonshine and Salteens,” was written by Averett alumna Brenda Strickland, ’72. Participants can purchase the book and read it on their own, noting any comments, questions, “a-ha” moments or pieces of the writing they particularly enjoyed. Then, we will gather together virtually with the author in late February to discuss the book.

By registering here for the book club, you’ll be added to the email list for the group. For questions, contact Joel Nester at [email protected].

2023 ROAR Dates

It’s almost time to ROAR with our new students! Registration, Orientation, and Readiness Days are for incoming students to set up their class schedule, finalize all their paperwork, meet their Connection Leaders and learn more about being a Cougar before move-in day in August.

Put these dates on your calendar to help us welcome the incoming class this spring and summer (all Fridays): April 21; May 19-Virtual option; June 9; June 23; July 14; July 28-Virtual option. If you have any questions or would like to volunteer on these days, please contact [email protected].

Wellness Wednesday News

Happy Wednesday! Let’s start off by announcing our gift card drawing winners! $25 – Joy Durham-Carthen; $50 – Dr. Anna Kautzman; $75 – Dana Mehalko; $100 – Morgan Farmer. Congratulations to our gift card winners! Be sure to get your name in these drawings by visiting the rewards tab in the Averett Wellness Portal to rack up some points.

Today is the day! Registration for the Nutrition Challenge begins today Jan. 25, 2023 and not only that good news but … the first person to sign up will receive a $25 Home Depot gift card! I am looking forward to see everyone being a part of our quarter one (Q1) wellness challenge! Have a great day, or not…the choice is yours! WebMD ONE – Login