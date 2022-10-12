Averett CoffeeBreak 10-12-22

Posted on October 12th, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Oct. 14, for a Wednesday, Oct. 19, publication.

Dr. Antoinette Gazda to Present in Mary B. Blount Library

Dr. Antoinette Gazda, associate professor in Averett’s Department of Language, Literature & Culture, and coordinator of African & African American Studies, recently completed her dissertation entitled, “A Tale of Many Stories: Youth Narratives of the Civil Rights Movement, Connecting Past to Present (and Future) through Literature.” Dr. Gazda’s dissertation provides an alternative view of the Civil Rights Movement, one that is less focused on adult contributions and more inclusive of stories about the era’s youth participants and protesters, and thereby, disrupts the dominant civil rights narrative imbedded in American collective memory. In her work, Dr. Gazda argues that literature—be it fiction, poetry, film or life writing—offers readers intellectual opportunities that historical retellings cannot. This unique perspective is important because in bringing attention to narratives written by or inspired by young people’s experiences, Dr. Gazda’s work champions civil rights youth participants by studying their stories, increasing their visibility, and finally, allowing their voices to be heard.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4:45-5:45 p.m., Dr. Gazda will be in Mary B. Blount Library to talk about her dissertation and research. All students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to attend this presentation. Light refreshments will be available. We hope you can join us!

Meet & Greet: Vice President for Enrollment Management and University Marketing Finalists

Dear Colleagues,

We are excited to share that two finalists for the position of vice president for enrollment management and university marketing will be on campus for interviews beginning October 25 through November 11. There will be a “meet and greet” open session for faculty and staff. The session will begin with brief remarks by the candidate followed by an open time for Q&A. The meet and greet will be held in the Student Center Multipurpose Room with each candidate as follows:

Ms. Sallie McCullin – Wednesday, Oct. 26, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Ms. McCullin currently serves as associate vice president of enrollment management at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia. She provides strategic leadership for admissions, both undergraduate and graduate programs. This includes financial aid, military and adult learners, enrollment services and the registrar.

Dr. Samuel Beaumont – Thursday, Nov. 10, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Dr. Beaumont is currently the vice president for student affairs & support services and former vice president for enrollment management at Hallmark University, San Antonio, Texas. He has managed traditional and online enrollment services, marketing, career services, academic advising, registrar, facilities, tuition forecasting and budget management.

This is a wonderful way for the finalists to experience the people of Averett and for our campus community to get acquainted with them. If you would like to review each candidate’s resume, please let Cyndie Basinger know. I am hopeful that many of you will be able to attend the open session, and welcome you to email me with your impression of each candidate using this candidate comment sheet.

Thank you in advance for your participation in this very important process and thank you to the search committee – led by Dr. Venita Mitchell and includes Ms. Desiree Driver, Ms. Pamela Harris, Dr. James Hodgson, Mr. Joel Nester, Ms. Shannon Stone, Mr. John Vigouroux, and Mr. Josh Williams – who have done such great work to bring these wonderful candidates to our campus.

Gratefully,

Dr. Tiffany M. Franks

Open Enrollment Dates Set

Each year, Averett University and other member institutions in the Virginia Private College Benefit Consortium (VPCBC) conducts an Open Enrollment process. Open Enrollment allows benefits eligible employees to decide which medical, dental and vision benefit plan they elect for health insurance coverage the upcoming calendar year. This years’ time frame is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Thursday, Nov. 17.

For additional information, contact Pam Paynter, ppaynter@averett.edu.

Alumni Award Recipients Recognized at Homecoming

Five accomplished Averett University alumni were honored at this year’s Averett Homecoming. From helping with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine to directing finance operations and everything in between, the 2022 Averett Alumni award recipients have accomplished quite a bit. Click here to read about them.

For photos from Homecoming Weekend, click here.

Safe Zone Training

You don’t want to miss the first event of the 2022-2023 Professional Development series.

The CCECC, Staff Council, DEI Taskforce and Averett University Human Resources have partnered to host a Safe Zone Training on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. in the MPR.

Please see the attached flyer for more information. Lunch will be provided by the CCECC for all attendees, so please make sure you register for this event! All faculty, staff and students are welcome to attend. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to reach out to Staff Council, staffcouncil@averett.edu.

Click the picture at left to enlarge and scan QR code to register. Hurry! Registration closes Friday, Oct. 7.

Averett Online Info Sessions

Next week, Averett Online will host virtual information sessions for our business, criminal justice, education and psychology degree programs.

Please join us as you are able and invite anyone interested to learn what Averett Online has to offer!

Register by clicking on a session below:

Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. – Undergraduate Programs Session and Education Session

Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m. – Education Session

Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. – Graduate Programs Session URL (if applicable):

Additional info: Links for sessions are as follows: (if we can hyperlink the registration forms to the dates and times – that would be perfect if not – we can add it below the times/dates.)

Education: https://averett.tfaforms.net/217803

Graduate: https://averett.tfaforms.net/217802

Undergrad: https://averett.tfaforms.net/217800

Supply Drive for Haven of the Dan River Region

Averett University’s chapter of Psi Chi, The International honor society for psychology, is collecting supplies for Haven of the Dan River Region, one of our local domestic violence shelters. We are accepting items such as non-perishable foods, wrapped packages of underwear, toiletries, lightly worn outerwear, books, toys, games and hygiene products. The donation box is located on the fourth floor of Frith Hall in the faculty office area. If you have any questions, contact Dr. David Hanbury, faculty advisor for Psi Chi, or Hannah Heath, Psi Chi chapter president. Supplies are due by Monday, Oct. 24.

Implicit Bias Training

As part of Averett’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work, we are pleased to bring implicit bias training to Averett for our faculty and staff on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the MPR. You may register for the workshop by scanning the QR Code for faculty and staff, clicking on the poster or by clicking here.

Interested in Football Games from the President’s Suite?

Football season is upon us! There will be limited space available in the President’s Suite this year for home football games, but we hope to have an opportunity to invite members of our faculty and staff. If you have interest in coming to the President’s Suite for one of the home games listed below, please respond to pressuite@averett.edu and list the games for which you are available. We hope to enjoy the opportunity for fellowship with as many as possible, and encourage you to respond as soon as possible.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. – Shenandoah University

Saturday, Nov. 5, 1 p.m. – Guilford College

Event Request Form

Please continue to use the Meeting and Event Request Form for all room reservations and event information. If you have not been added to the “Averett University Events” calendar and would like to have access, please email events@averett.edu. This calendar contains all meeting and event information across campus.

Thank you!

Averett 110: In the Eyes of First Year Students

President Franks and Joe Franks are continuing the tradition of hosting Averett 110 classes for dinners at the President’s House this fall. Please see some of the positive comments that were shared at recent dinners:

“The small size of campus and classes.”

“It’s easy to make friends.”

“Women’s Soccer.”

“Athletics staff.”

“Clubs and student organizations.”

“The campus has a close, family feel.”

“Connection leaders.”

“Staff makes you feel comfortable here.”

“I like how the teachers teach – I am comfortable in class Bonner program – building friendships and closeness.”

Sign Up for Flu Shots – Space is Limited!

Sign up today for a flu vaccine clinic on Friday, Oct. 21, from noon-2 p.m. in the MPR. Please follow the link to the flyer for the clinic and use the QR code to sign up. You must pre-register to get the flu shot at this clinic.

You must bring your insurance card, a copy of the card or at the least your insurance information with you to the clinic.

Wellness Wednesday Updates

Hello All!

I hope everyone is enjoying the colder weather, what a great time of year to take walks after work to get in some extra steps. You may remember us mentioning that our annual biometric screening and flu shot clinic is coming up on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. We will be hosting a non-fasting biometric screening and flu shot clinic in the MPR.

Keep your eyes peeled for when registration begins. Also, do not forget that by participating in the biometric screening and flu shot clinic you will receive points towards earning gift cards and maybe a few more incentives at the door! There will be instructions on how to register in the flyers.

Scan this QR code to register for the WebMD wellness portal if you have not already done so.

P.S. There will be flyers with this QR code that will take you to the WebMD wellness portal posted in the break rooms across campus.

Make it a great day or not, the choice is yours!

-Victor