Averett CoffeeBreak 10-26-22

Posted on October 26th, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Oct. 28, for a Wednesday, Nov. 2, publication.

Techguide.org Interview with Dr. Sergey Samoilenko

Techguide published an interview with Averett University Computer Information Systems Professor Dr. Sergey Samoilenko in their “Expert Advice” area. Techguide is intended to provide high-quality information for students and early career professionals.

The main focus of the site is computer science degrees and jobs. In a guide-style format, Techguide covers career guidance, scholarships, where to find internships and other information related to getting started in today’s computer science field. Click here for the interview.

Meet & Greet Today: Vice President for Enrollment Management and University Marketing Finalists

Dear Colleagues,

We are excited to share that two finalists for the position of vice president for enrollment management and university marketing will be on campus for interviews beginning October 25 through November 11. There will be a “meet and greet” open session for faculty and staff. The session will begin with brief remarks by the candidate followed by an open time for Q&A. The meet and greet will be held in the Student Center Multipurpose Room with each candidate as follows:

Ms. Sallie McCullin – Today, Oct. 26, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Ms. McCullin currently serves as associate vice president of enrollment management at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia. She provides strategic leadership for admissions, both undergraduate and graduate programs. This includes financial aid, military and adult learners, enrollment services and the registrar.

Dr. Samuel Beaumont – Thursday, Nov. 10, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Dr. Beaumont is currently the vice president for student affairs & support services and former vice president for enrollment management at Hallmark University, San Antonio, Texas. He has managed traditional and online enrollment services, marketing, career services, academic advising, registrar, facilities, tuition forecasting and budget management.

This is a wonderful way for the finalists to experience the people of Averett and for our campus community to get acquainted with them. If you would like to review each candidate’s resume, please let Cyndie Basinger know. I am hopeful that many of you will be able to attend the open session, and welcome you to email me with your impression of each candidate using this candidate comment sheet.

Thank you in advance for your participation in this very important process and thank you to the search committee – led by Dr. Venita Mitchell and includes Ms. Desiree Driver, Ms. Pamela Harris, Dr. James Hodgson, Mr. Joel Nester, Ms. Shannon Stone, Mr. John Vigouroux, and Mr. Josh Williams – who have done such great work to bring these wonderful candidates to our campus.

Gratefully,

Dr. Tiffany M. Franks

Open Enrollment Dates Set

Open Enrollment allows benefits eligible employees to decide which medical, dental and vision benefit plan they elect for health insurance coverage the upcoming calendar year. This year’s open enrollment time frame is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Thursday, Nov. 17.

The Empyrean enrollment portal will open at 1 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and close at 1 a.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Please review the Open Enrollment letter with embedded links to all of the documentation you will need to enroll in the benefits plans available to you. If you choose not to enroll in any of the plans – medical, vision or dental – make sure to waive your right to do so in the portal. If you have questions, concerns, or need additional information, contact me by email, phone, Zoom or in person, and I will make sure you have all of the information you need to navigate through the Open Enrollment process.

Contact Pam Paynter, ppaynter@averett.edu, for more information.

Faculty Staff Appreciation Lunch

West Main Baptist Parking Notice

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, those who park in the West Main Baptist lot will need to move their cars from that lot by 4:30 p.m. in order for the church to set up for their Trunk or Treat event. Please contact Lynnette Lawson if you have any questions.

Dining Services Survey

We are conducting a study to better understand your campus dining habits and preferences. By sharing your thoughts, we will gain valuable insight to help improve your overall campus dining experience.

This online survey will take no more than 10 minutes, and your responses are confidential. At the end of the survey, you will have an opportunity to provide your contact information if you wish to enter the drawing for a grand prize of $150 e-card, or one of three first prizes of $50 e-cards.

The survey is mobile-friendly and can be taken on a smartphone, mobile device, or a computer.

Click HERE or copy/paste the URL below into your Internet browser to begin the survey: www.DiningStylesSurvey.com

We appreciate your time and thank you for your assistance!

Averett Halloween Movie Night

Averett University alumni, faculty, staff and friends are invited to join the “Averett Halloween Movie Watch Party” on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.

Grab some popcorn or your favorite movie snacks and let’s get scared all together watching “Malevolent! Admission is free.

Please register here by today, Oct. 26.

Once you register, you will receive a calendar reminder and instructions on how to join the watch party.

Spring 2023 Courses to Satisfy the African & African American Studies Minor

To All Faculty Advisors,

Please alert interested advisees of the following spring semester courses in service of the African & African American Studies minor:

ENG/AFAM 309: Women in Literature: African American Women’s Stories–by Angelou, Morrison & Walker (Gazda);

SOC/AFAM 317: Race and Ethnicity (Brune);

ENG/AFAM 439: Literary Criticism, Analysis & Interpretation (Hughes);

HTH/AFAM 302: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Sport (M. Lewis);

ENG/AFAM 399: Literature of South Africa (Dixon); and

ENG/AFAM 499: Modernism (C. Clark).

Contact Toni Gazda at agazda@averett.edu or 791-7101 if you have questions or send students directly to her for more information. Thank you!

Kids Day at North Campus

Interested in Football Games from the President’s Suite?

Football season is upon us! There will be limited space available in the President’s Suite this year for home football games, but we hope to have an opportunity to invite members of our faculty and staff. If you have interest in coming to the President’s Suite for one of the home games listed below, please respond to pressuite@averett.edu and list the games for which you are available. We hope to enjoy the opportunity for fellowship with as many as possible, and encourage you to respond as soon as possible.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. – Shenandoah University

Saturday, Nov. 5, 1 p.m. – Guilford College

Faculty & Staff Halloween Party, hosted by Staff Council

Join us for the 2022 Faculty/ Staff Halloween Party on Monday, Oct. 31, in the new Admissions Welcome Center (2nd floor, Main Hall) from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Plan for a time of fellowship and goodies. There will also be a group & individual raffle for any ghouls and goblins that would like to dress up. Please register using the QR code on our flyer or this link to ensure we account for enough festive food and beverage.

Lighting

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, lighting upgrades will begin at Averett. This is being made possible through the partnership with Dalrada Financial Corporation. Bishop and Danville Halls will be the first buildings to be upgraded to LED lighting fixtures. For questions, please email Director of Facilities/Chief of Campus Safety and Security Bruce Devlin or call 434-791-5780.

Kevin Harden to Present on Songwriting

Averett University Reference Librarian Kevin Harden (a.k.a. Kevin Garden), has been writing and performing songs since 2012. He started playing the guitar at 15, and then restarted this endeavor 10 years ago after a long layoff. Kevin has composed more than 50 original songs, and has performed at various venues in the Triad and Triangle such as The Depot in Hillsborough, N.C.; The Station in Carrboro, N.C.; and The Oak House in Elon, N.C.; as well as Crema & Vine in Danville. His music style is folk-rock acoustic as he plays the guitar and harmonica to accompany vocals.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 4:45-5:45 p.m., Kevin will be in Mary B. Blount Library to talk about his songwriting process. He will play some excerpts of his material as examples of his process and artistic influences. All faculty, staff, students and community members are invited to attend. Please join us for a celebration of original music!

1859 Coffeehouse Lecture Series Cancelled

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Tuesday, Nov. 1 Coffeehouse Lecture Series to be presented by Matt Bell has been cancelled. We look forward to hosting our next lecture in the spring.

Averett Cougars Band Fall Pops Concert

There’s something for everyone in this program of popular music from the 1950s to today. It will be presented Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Admission is FREE.

Lunch & Learn for Averett Trustees with Students, Faculty and Staff

Please join us on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Dining Hall for lunch from 11:50 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lunch is on us!

The Board of Trustees will be on campus for their semi-annual board meeting, and they will be enjoying lunch in the Dining Hall for informal time with students, faculty and staff. This is a great networking opportunity for students, and for you to introduce yourself and have informative interaction time with Averett’s Trustees.

When you arrive to the Dining Hall, please let them know you are there to have lunch with the Board of Trustees. You will see table numbers on the tables that Board members will be asked to sit. We look forward to seeing you then!

Sincerely,

President’s Office

Football Celebrates Seniors and Military Appreciation Day Next Week

Averett 110: In the Eyes of First Year Students

President Franks and Joe Franks are continuing the tradition of hosting Averett 110 classes for dinners at the President’s House this fall. Please see some of the positive comments that were shared at recent dinners:

“Peer Mentors are really nice.”

“I like the Nursing program.”

“I like living in Main Hall.”

“Academics and computer science classes.”

“I made the right choice!”

“I will get a quality education here.”

“I love the sports and the team bonding with other sports.”

“Professors and staff work with students to help us succeed.”

“I like the diversity and meeting all these different people from other places.”

“Success Center / Break Rooms / Health Center / Study Labs / Vending Machines (Commuter).”

“This place is welcoming – I feel at home here.”

Averett Well Represented in Newport News

As part of Averett’s partnership with the Space Grant Consortium, we were invited to attend the second annual STEM Exploration Event at the Brooks Innovation Center in Newport News, Va. Along with NASA and other prominent exhibitors, Averett showcased our aviation program using our flight simulator. We had over 400 kids and families from across the Commonwealth learn how to take off and land via simulation. We may well have some future Averett pilots.

Flu Season is Upon Us

Flu season is upon us much earlier than what we have seen in past years, and is predicted to be a worse this year then we have been seeing through covid as well. We have 3 confirmed cases of the Flu on our campus so far and we expect many more in the near future. Here are a few reminders:

If you are having any cold symptoms at all, please mask around others, this will help protect those around you.

If you have a fever, you are not permitted to come to campus. You must be fever free for 24 hours without fever reducing medications to return to campus.

If you start with cold symptoms, especially a fever please contact your physician.

What you can do to help prevent yourself from getting the flu, and prevent the spread:

Get your flu shot as soon as possible. You should get the flu vaccine in October for the greatest protection.

Keep yourself hydrated, drink at least 64 ounces of water daily.

Rest!! Make sure that you are getting as close to 8 hours of sleep a night. Listen to your body, if it is asking for sleep then give it what it needs.

WASH YOUR HANDS! Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially before eating. Use hand sanitizer when you cannot wash, but soap and water are preferred.

The Water Challenge Has Commenced!

Good Day All!

The Water Challenge begins today, Oct. 26! However, never fear, as you have until November 2 to sign up.

Ensure that if you sign up for the Water Challenge to let me know so that we can get you your FREE BPA free water bottle!

To register for the portal, you can download the app “Wellness at Your Side” or visit this link.

Once you are in the portal in the center of the screen it will give you the option to join the “rethink your drink water challenge.” Click on the “sign up today” option and from there it will give you instructions.

Also, feel free to reach out via email or stop by my office in the Student Success Center, room 116B, if you need help.

Until next time,

-Victor

Blood Drive Coming Soon

Protect Yourself & Stay Healthy: Register for your Free Biometric Screening and Flu Shot Appointment

If you are a benefits eligible employee, you are eligible for a free Biometric Health Screening and Flu Shot by registering for an appointment on Thursday, November 17, 2022. If you register and attend the clinic, you will receive a free lunch ticket for the dining hall and earn rewards points in your WebMd account. This screening requires no fasting!

Log in or register at HealthAdvocate.com/members. Click the Schedule Your Health Screening tile. You will see the option to attend an on-site health screening event and click “Schedule.” Select the site, service, date and time you’d like to have your screening and click “Submit” to finalize your selection. Repeat steps to schedule your Flu Shot. You’ll receive an email to confirm your appointment and add it to your calendar. You may complete your screening consent now or at the event.

Contact Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu for more information.