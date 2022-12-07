Averett CoffeeBreak 12-7-22

Posted on December 7th, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Dec. 9, for a Wednesday, Dec. 14, publication.

Goodbye, Matt Bell

After nearly three years in the roll, Marketing and Communications Specialist Matt Bell will be pursuing another opportunity. Matt joined Averett just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He has worked hard to continue telling Averett’s story and the many accomplishments of our students. During his time here, Matt’s work included social media management, media relations, writing and photographing University news stories, and managing internal communications vehicles like CoffeeBreak and Cougar Connection.

Matt’s last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Please join us on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 3:30 p.m.Giving in the Main Hall Welcome Center to wish him well!

Commencement Exercises to be Held

Winter 2022 Commencement will be held inside the E. Stuart James Grant Center at North Campus at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. In the event you or someone you know has any questions regarding graduation, details can be found below.

Tickets

Graduates will receive up to 15 tickets to distribute to guests.

Virtual Viewing of Graduation

The webcast will begin 15 minutes before the graduation ceremony for those who cannot attend the ceremony in person.

Additional Important Information

There will be bag checks at the entrance of the E. Stuart James Grant Center for all in attendance. No balloons are permitted entry into the gym.

Friday, Dec. 9 – Rehearsal will be held inside the E. Stuart James Grant Center at 2 p.m. Graduates will enter through the back entrance of the Grant Center where there will be a registration table in the lobby of the Carrington Academic Center. Each graduate will be required to check in before lining up. Graduates will receive an email with a timeslot to arrive. Graduates should not arrive earlier or later than their assigned timeslot. All graduates must be checked in by 1:45 p.m. Please bring your graduation regalia to make sure that you have the correct gown and hood. Please note that the associate’s degree students do not have a hood with their regalia.

Students are required to attend the rehearsal. Graduates receive their tickets for the guests at rehearsal. If you do not attend you will not be able to pick up your tickets. In the event that you cannot attend rehearsal due to extenuating circumstances, please contact Associate Registrar Ashley Bowman at [email protected].

Saturday, Dec. 10 – The Winter 2022 Commencement Ceremony will be held inside the E. Stuart James Grant Center at North Campus at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Graduates will enter through the back entrance of the Grant Center where there will be a registration table in the lobby of the Carrington Academic Center. Each graduate will be required to check in before lining up. Graduates will have assigned timeslots. Graduates should not arrive earlier or later than their assigned timeslots to get checked in. All graduates will be checked-in by 9:15 a.m. The graduation ceremony will begin promptly at 10 a.m. If you find that you are unable to attend, please notify Ashley Bowman immediately.

Gates will be locked at 9:45 a.m. for the processional. The gates will be unlocked after the introduction and opening prayer. If your guests have not entered the gates by 9:45 a.m., they will have to wait to be seated.

Join Us for a Christmas Party!

Averett faculty, staff and retirees (plus a guest) are invited for a Christmas Party hosted by Tiffany and Joe Franks on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at 500 Hawthorne Drive.

Please respond to Cyndie Basinger at [email protected], and include your guest’s name.

Graduating Seniors & Alumni Ballad Event

All Averett faculty, staff and alumni are welcome to join us at Ballad Brewing on Friday, Dec. 9, from 7-11 p.m. as we celebrate the December graduating seniors. Appetizers will be served and great fellowship will be had!

Contact Casey Scarce [email protected] with any questions!

Final CoffeeBreak of 2022 Next Week

The final edition of CoffeeBreak will be published Wednesday, Dec. 14. If you have any submissions for this edition, please submit them as soon as possible. Additionally, please submit anything for the first edition of 2023, which will be published Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Wreaths for a Cause

Wreaths for a Cause is open now at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) through Thursday, Dec. 15, when a live and silent auction will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Averett has a wreath on display, and the money raised from this auction will go toward the Cougar Cares fund.

Get Your Painting Requests in Now for Summer 2023

Averett’s facilities team is in the process of strategizing for summer 2023. If your office needs painting, please submit your request by clicking here as soon as possible. This will help facilities plan out their work before students return next fall.

Averett 110: In the Eyes of First Year Students

President Franks and Joe Franks are continuing the tradition of hosting Averett 110 classes for dinners at the President’s House this fall. Please see some of the positive comments that were shared at recent dinners:

“I can be who I am here.”

“I can work with my schedule so I can still have a job.”

“I like that I can talk to my RA.”

“I like the small campus community.”

“International students togetherness and the international club.”

“I like meeting students from other countries.”

“Welcoming environment here – students, staff, teachers.”

“I like the support I get from faculty.”

“The community is involved with Averett and I like that.”

“Teachers are helpful.”

Meet with a Financial Advisor from Millennium Advisory Services

Have questions about your retirement accounts and financial planning? Financial advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to answer questions about your retirement account, discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract, to provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts. Click here for more information.

Contact Tom Siebers or Kathie Tune for more information.

Wellness Updates

I have some updates from our Water Challenge! Our top hydration gurus were Fredrick Betts, Myranda Barker, Dana Mehalko and last but not least, our most hydrated employee was Matt Bell!

Congratulations Matt, and everyone else who participated in the Water Challenge. Staying hydrated is one of the secrets of life, and kudos to you all for starting that journey. If are you interested in the wellness portal or have any questions feel free to reach out or stop by Victor Hernandez’s office in the Student Success Center.