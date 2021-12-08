Averett CoffeeBreak 12-8-21

Posted on December 8th, 2021 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Dec. 10, for a Wednesday, Dec. 15, publication.

Upcoming COVID-19 Kiosk Dates

The COVID-19 kiosk will remain open until Friday, Dec. 17 for anyone who needs to receive testing. It will be closed during Winter Break and will reopen Monday, Jan. 3. The services offered by the COVID-19 kiosk are available to the public. For any questions, email Tammi Devlin at tdevlin@averett.edu.

Janet Roberson Recognition

Please join us on Friday, Dec. 17, from 3-4:30 p.m. in Jut’s Cafe as we celebrate Janet! Janet has served on the staff of Averett University in numerous capacities since 1987, most recently as the Assistant Dean/Registrar & Military Affairs Officer, PDSO for SEVIS/SCO for Veteran’s Administration. Janet will be joining the Averett faculty as an assistant professor in English and business in spring 2022.

Commencement Week is Here!

Winter Commencement is currently planned to be held outside on the field of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. A decision will be made tomorrow about whether to move it indoors, and communicated to campus as soon as possible, if so.

If moved into the Grant Center, the indoor event will follow the same schedule as the outdoor event.

Graduates will receive up to five tickets to distribute to guest(s). The ticket amount will drop to three if moved inside due to inclement weather. Students will pick up tickets at graduation rehearsal on Friday, Dec. 10.

Guests are NOT required to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test in order to attend the graduation ceremony. Guests will only be required to have a ticket to attend the ceremony. Masks are strongly encouraged for guests attending, but will not be required for the outdoor ceremony. However, if the ceremony is moved indoors to the Grant Center due to inclement weather, masks will be required inside by all in attendance.

All graduating students are still required to either be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (at least two weeks out from J&J vaccine or second dose of Moderna or Pfizer) or a NEGATIVE PCR COVID-19 test to participate in the ceremony.

**Anyone experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, including graduates and guests, should not attend the graduation ceremony.

Graduates should contact Katie Johnston at kjohnston@averett.edu if unable to attend the ceremony. Their diploma will be mailed the week following the graduation ceremony.

Important dates and times for graduating seniors:

December 6-7, 10 – Not fully vaccinated graduates should have submitted a negative PCR COVID-19 test to participate in the graduation ceremony. Results must be submitted to Health Services (health@averett.edu) no later than December 10.

December 10 – Graduation Rehearsal 2 p.m. at the Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

December 11 – Graduation Day Ceremony 1 p.m. at the Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

For additional questions contact Katie Johnston at 434-791-5877 or kjhonston@averett.edu.

Averett Family Holiday Open House

Dr. Tiffany Franks and Joe Franks invite you and a guest for an evening of fun and holiday cheer for the Averett Family on Thursday, Dec. 9, beginning at 4 p.m. The holiday open house will be held at the President’s House, 500 Hawthorne Dr.

RSVP to Cyndie Basinger at cbasinger@averett.edu or call 434-791-5671.

Final Chance to Vote on the Top Stories of 2021!

Averett family, the top stories of 2021 will be decided by you!

Hurry, voting ends Friday, Dec. 10!

In this survey you will see several headlines, which are linked to news stories as they appeared during the calendar year. Click here to take the survey. Order the stories from top to bottom – favorite to least favorite – and be sure to hit submit after doing so. The results will be shared in a year-end review. Thank you for your participation! For any questions, please contact Matt Bell at 791-5681 or mbell@averett.edu.

Donuts to Celebrate Graduates

As a part of graduation, the Office of Alumni Relations is celebrating the accomplishments of our graduates with a social time featuring donuts! You are invited to join us! Come to North Campus before your check-in time to engage with graduates, alumni and have donuts!

We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, Dec. 11, between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

Admissions Christmas Party

Just a reminder the Admissions Christmas Party will be held Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in English Hall.

Final CoffeeBreak Edition Next Week

The final edition of CoffeeBreak for the semester will be published Wednesday, Dec. 15. Please make any submissions by Friday, Dec. 10. For any questions, email Matt Bell at mbell@averett.edu.

Student Success Offers Professional Development

If you have questions about advocates and our care reporting process, please email StudentSuccess@averett.edu to arrange for one-on-one training before we close for winter break. You will be guided through an explanation of the purpose, provided a live demonstration and shown the process from delegation to resolution. Additional faculty/staff trainings TBA.

Payroll Changes Update

The Paylocity Implementation Team continues to prepare for the first payroll run of 2022 with our new HR/Payroll system. Please be on the lookout for an email from Paylocity with information regarding registration in our new system. Take a few minutes to login and explore its many features.

We have been transitioning to Paylocity since this summer and it is going well with much more to do. The new cloud based payroll system replaces our current manual entry system.

We feel certain you are going to like the change, and with the newer technologies that drive Paylocity, our new payroll system will be easier to use and allow for a self-service component just for starters. Training and more information forthcoming over the next couple weeks.

We thank you for your patience in advance.

January Professional Development Initiative Series

Please save the date for the January Professional Development Initiative event. Tom Siebers, from Millennium Advisory Services, will present information related to financial planning basics. This will be a virtual event that will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 1-2 p.m. Please register for the event using this link.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Staff Council at staffcouncil@averett.edu .

Submissions Wanted for The Ember

Averett’s literary and art magazine, The Ember, is accepting submissions for the Spring Semester. Submission categories include original poetry, short-stories, art pieces and photography. There are cash prizes for winners in every category!

Meet Virtually with Millennium Advisory Services

Financial advisors from Millennium Advisory Services are available to meet VIRTUALLY with employees who are interested in:

Reviewing any questions pertaining to the Averett University retirement plan and their retirement account.

Going through Millennium’s financial planning process offered to all employees.

Reviewing and updating a financial plan that has previously been created for you.

Retaining Millennium for professional fee-based asset management of their retirement plan account(s).

If you would like to schedule an appointment to discuss your TIAA retirement account or go through Millennium’s financial planning process, please click here to schedule. You will receive an email confirming your appointment time.

You may also contact our Scheduling Team at 877-435-2489, option 1 or via email at schedule@mcmva.com to schedule time to meet or speak with an advisor.

Millennium Advisory Services is a registered investment advisory firm that specializes in working with higher education institutions and their employees, providing education and advice services to retirement plan participants.

All Averett University employees are offered the opportunity to meet privately with an advisor to go through Millennium’s financial planning process and receive a personalized financial plan. This goal-based financial planning process is intended to help provide guidance on issues such as how much you should be saving for retirement, how your retirement account should be invested and whether you are on track to reach your personal retirement goals. Spouses/significant others are encouraged to participate as well.

Questions? Contact HR Director Kathie Tune at 434.791.7106 or ktune@averett.edu.