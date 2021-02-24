Averett CoffeeBreak 2-24-21

Posted on February 24th, 2021 by Matt Bell

COVID-19 HR Zoom Canceled Today

Today’s weekly COVID-19 Zoom with Human Resources Director Kathie Tune has been canceled. If anyone has questions or concerns, email Kathie directly and she will connect with you.

Upcoming COVID-19 Testing Event

Averett University, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and the National Guard, will hold its second Community COVID-19 Testing Event on Friday, March 12, in Pritchett Auditorium. This event is free and open to the public. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Averett students, faculty and staff are encouraged to pre-register by filling out this quick registration form or using this QR code. Members of the public will be accepted as walk-ins.

The test is a PCR nasal swab, and results will take two to three days to return. Those who test positive will be contacted by phone by the Health Department; those who test negative may not receive a callback.

All Averett health and safety protocols will be followed during this event, including the proper use of face coverings, social distancing and limited occupancies in spaces at once.

Don’t Forget to Mask Up!

Don’t forget: Unless in you are in your office alone, you must wear your face coverings on campus – indoors or outdoors. Also, please remember to complete your daily health self-check each day via LiveSafe.

Check out averett.edu/alert for all details on COVID-19 prevention on campus.

#LoveAverettAthletics: Thank you!

Thank you to everyone who helped support and spread the word about the Averett Athletics Day of Giving yesterday. We are still processing gifts and totaling counts, but we already know this was by far our most successful Day of Giving yet!

Celebrate Black History Month

Join us for the last week of events for Black History Month!

Thursday, Feb. 25 – Civil Rights trolley tours sponsored by the CCECC from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. (History United Civil Rights trolley tours with an hour to spend at the Danville Museum Fine Arts and History) Click here to register.

Thursday, Feb. 25 – Trap Yoga by Danielle Rae at 6 p.m. Click here to register.

Black History Month Student Video – A video echoing the voices of Black figures through time can be viewed by clicking here. This was a cooperative effort between several clubs and the African & African American Studies program.

Virginia Management Fellowship: Deadline Today

Averett Family, we have an exciting opportunity for students to share with you. For graduating seniors and grad students interested in state government, we have the Virginia Management Fellowship, which provides salary ($40,000 per year) and full state benefits, in partnership with the School of Public and International Affairs (SPIA) at Virginia Tech to meet state government’s needs for future leaders.

The online application is available here, and today, Feb. 24, is the last day to apply. The program is designed to create a succession pipeline for leadership and management jobs in all branches of state government as employees continue to retire. During the two-year fellowship, fellows will research, study and understand public administration theories and processes through seminars and lectures designed specifically for the Commonwealth. New this year, fellows will also take a for-credit graduate level course in public budgeting taught by professors at SPIA in addition to completing a leadership and management development certificate program.

Applicants must have graduated on or after May 2018 with a bachelor’s degree or demonstrate proof of a May 2021 graduation date.

Career Workshops for Students

Do you know of a student with an upcoming job interview? Encourage them to attend our workshop titled “STAR Interviewing Method.” The next workshop is set for Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. Bring questions for Angie and Ryan! Register for any of these events using Handshake.

T-Shirts, Kids Clothing Sale

The Averett Campus Store is having a sale through Thursday, Feb. 25! Take 20% off t-shirts and all kids’ clothing in-store and online! Excludes Nike.

Career Week Coming Soon

Please encourage students to participate in Career Week beginning Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19. Students may participate in mock interviews, a career fair and have their resume reviewed by business and industry professionals. Pre-registration is required for each event and students may register by clicking events on Handshake. Please direct questions to Angie McAdams or Ryan Taube.

2021 Virginia Governor’s Fellows Program

The 2021 Governor’s Fellows Program application is now open. The Governor’s Fellows Program is an amazing opportunity for students interested in public service to experience firsthand the administration of state government in the Commonwealth.

The program is open to rising seniors, graduating seniors and students enrolled in graduate school at Averett University. If you know of any students who may be interested, please encourage them to apply.

The deadline to apply is Monday, March 15. The program is a full-time commitment, from June 1 through July 31. Each student will be paid $3,600, via stipends, for their two months of service to the Commonwealth. Students can apply by clicking here. Please see the attached flyer for more details. If you have any questions, contact Ryan Taube.

Spring 2021 Career Fair

The spring 2021 career fair is being held virtually on Tuesday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Handshake. If you know of students who are looking for part-time, full-time, temporary and internship opportunities, please encourage them to attend! This is a great event to meet with company representatives who want to hire Averett students. Please encourage all students to attend regardless of classification or major! Students can register today by clicking here.

Summer & Fall Adoptions

Summer and fall 2021 adoptions are due to the Averett University Campus Store Tuesday, March 16. Please email, call 434-791-5640, fax 434-791-4988 or submit your adoptions through the online portal at averettshop.com.

Save the Date: Spring 2021 Edition of New Employee Orientation (NEO)

Make sure to save the date for the spring NEO on Thursday, March 25, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Frith Fine Arts Center. Boxed lunches will be available. If you were hired since the fall 2020 NEO in August, or if you could not make the August program, look for an e-vite via Punchbowl from Human Resources Director Kathie Tune.

We are so excited that you may join us in March! Call or email Kathie Tune with questions at 434-791-7106.

Celebration of Success

The Averett Education Department held their semi-annual Celebration of Success on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The department would like to recognize all of its students officially inducted into the teacher education program. Students must complete rigorous testing and additional requirements, which takes hard work, dedication and commitment. In addition, this ceremony honored newly initiated members of Kappa Delta Pi and their appointed officers, as well as 2020-2021 scholarship recipients. Congratulations to all! We are very proud!

Campus Facilities Update

During Spring Break, the Integrated Facility Services Department will begin to change out all paper towel dispensers, toilet paper dispensers, soap dispensers and hand sanitizer dispensers. The new dispensers are branded with the Averett University logo and were provided by Georgia-Pacific at no cost to the University.

CCECC Recognized Nationally for Census Work

Averett’s CCECC was recently recognized by the U.S. Census Bureau for outstanding work during the 2020 Census. We partnered with several community organizations to canvas the Dan River Region to get record-breaking numbers registered. Congratulations to all volunteers who made this recognition possible.

Open Federal Work Study Positions

Federal work study eligible students in need of a job on campus can apply on Handshake. For questions about eligibility, students can email Raven Williams.

Some current open positions include residence life, mailroom, financial aid, library, football, student engagement and many more! Click here for more information.

New Faculty & Staff Tuition Benefit Application Now Available

The new fillable application for tuition remission and policy is available on the intranet for your reference. A PDF version is available here. All eligible employees, spouses and dependents are required to submit a form for every semester that they are enrolled in Averett University coursework.

Please make sure to read the policy to familiarize yourself with the options available. Send your questions to Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106.