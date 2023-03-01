AVERETT COFFEEBREAK 3-1-2023

Posted on March 1st, 2023 by Travis Dix

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, March 3, for a Wednesday, March 8, publication.

New Director of Enrollment Services

Clarice LaBua ’18 will be joining Averett Central as she moves into a new role as the director of enrollment services. She has served in several different positions within the Admissions office over the past few years, most recently as the assistant director of admissions.

Clarice’s years of experience working with students and families will allow her to continue to provide a high level of customer service. In her new position, she will begin working with our VA students to help certify their benefits along with helping our Averett families navigate the enrollment process.

A Note of Thanks

Dear Averett Family,

Thank you for your cards, food and well wishes as I continue to recover from surgery. My new knee and I are bonding well and according to the physical therapists, progressing right on schedule. I truly miss being on campus.

Sincerely,

Kathie Tune

Reading Across America Day | Thursday, March 2

In partnership with Danville Public Schools and Head Start Preschool, we would like to invite you to read a book to preschoolers for Read Across America Day. Please plan to read an entire book. If there is an overflow of readers at your available time, you may be assigned another activity.

When you arrive at your chosen preschool, please visit the main office to get a visitors pass. YOU MUST BE SCREENED BEFORE ENTERING A CLASSROOM.

Below is an opportunity to choose a time and preschool you would like to visit. The options include Northside Preschool, 121 Gloucester Ave., or Head Start Preschool, 540 Holbrook St.

Sign up for a time and location by clicking here.

New Employee Orientation is Just around the Corner!

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 11 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

President’s Suite of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium

This is a friendly reminder to RSVP to the invitation you received from Punchbowl for the Spring NEO 2023. The invitation was re-sent last week and will continue to go out until we have a response from all who have been invited. We need everyone responding. We will be confirming the lunch order tomorrow. and appreciate your registration in order to have an accurate account for lunch. It’s going to be a great program, so please make plans to attend. Check with your supervisor or vice president if you have questions about the event. The event program can be found here. Thank you.

Office of Institutional Advancement Seeks Student Callers!

Part-Time Paid Job Opportunities Available

Averett Phonathon offers:

An opportunity to network with alumni

Excellent resume and experience builder

Fun, energetic atmosphere

Evening shifts Monday-Thursday from 6-9 p.m. and some afternoon shifts available.

For more information contact Diane Gosney at [email protected].

Bookstore Spring Break Sale and March Hours

Spring Break Sale! Get 20% off all Champion apparel! Visit www.averettshop.com

March Bookstore Hours

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Spring Break Hours

March 10: 9 a.m.-noon

Summer Facilities Projects Reminder

Does your space need an overhaul or maybe you just have a large project for our facilities team that’s going to need a little extra time to complete? Our hard-working team is gearing up for summer projects and they need to know your requests now in order to plan their time.

Here’s the process: Talk with your direct supervisor for approval. Then, email your request directly to Director of Facilities Bruce Devlin at [email protected].

Please continue to use NETfacilities for day-to-day maintenance requests (https://system.netfacilities.com/).

Nutrition Challenge is Coming to a Close

Success! The Nutrition Challenge has come to an end and you guys did great getting in your fruits and veggies, but it is not too late to enter some numbers if you forgot to log a few days. The last day to enter information will be March 7.

Do not get too comfortable however, because registration for our Q2 challenge begins on March 22 and will run through March 28, so mark you calendars! The Q2 challenge will be our first round of the Invitational Step Challenge for the year.

Stay tuned for the top performers from the Nutrition Challenge!

Not Sharing… Is Caring

Over the past several weeks, there has been an increase in cases of contagious infections such as COVID, strep throat and mononucleosis. While we have learned a lot about COVID over the past two years, little information about strep throat and mononucleosis has been talked about.

Strep throat is caused by a bacterial infection. It is more common in children but can be seen in individuals of all ages. Strep flourishes where there are groups of individuals in close proximity like dorms. Strep is spread via droplets from coughs, sneezing and saliva.

Mononucleosis is also a contagious infection that can be caused by a number of different viruses. It is common in teenagers and young adults. Mono also flourishes where groups of individuals live in close proximity like dorms. It is spread through body fluids like blood, semen and especially saliva.

While each of these infections are caused by different agents, there are some common things that can be done to protect yourself.

Protecting yourself means:

Don’t share personal items. Don’t share food, drinking glasses, eating utensils or toothbrushes.

Wash your dishes. Dishes should be washed in hot, soapy water or preferably in a dishwasher on high heat.

Hand hygiene. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

For more information on strep throat and mononucleosis, come by Health Services located at Student Success.