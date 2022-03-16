Averett CoffeeBreak 3-16-22

Posted on March 16th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Dr. Lewis represents Averett University in the return of Live Choral Events

After nearly two years of recorded and live-streamed choral experiences, Dr. Anne Lewis had the pleasure of preparing and participating with diverse choral groups for large and enthusiastic audiences. In late February, Dr. Lewis sang with a large chorus of professional and select high school singers for the American Choral Directors Association’s South Regional Conference in Raleigh, N.C.’s Meymandi Hall. Spring break began with an all-day clinic and performance as conductor of the Virginia Choral Directors’ District VI Middle School Treble Choir near Christiansburg, Va. Both performances reaffirmed the significance of choral music for uplifting the human psyche in times of duress.

Dr. Brune appointed to Board of Directors of Endowing People

Dr. Adrienne Brune, associate professor and chair of the sociology and criminal justice department, has recently been appointed to the board of directors of Endowing People, a new non-profit organization in Danville, Va. Endowing People provides financial education and a basic income to at-risk families for 12 months, giving them the tools and resources they need to improve their financial and social outcomes for a lifetime.

Endowing People is also studying the benefits of basic income and who benefits most, in hopes of better targeting the limited funds that are available for projects of this type. Dr. Brune has also partnered with Endowing People to create a scientific study using demographic, psychological and financial factors that will help determine where funds can make the greatest impact in the future.

Find out more about this organization by visiting www.endowingpeople.org or contact Dr. Brune at abrune@averett.edu.

Ukraine Benefit Concert

Averett University and West Main Baptist Church are pleased to co-host a benefit concert for humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Join the community to hear world renowned pianists Katya Kramer-Lapin and Vyacheslav Gryaznov as they play in the sanctuary at West Main Baptist Church at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 20. There is a suggested donation of $25 to attend. Senior citizens, children and students are welcome to donate any amount at the door. All proceeds will be going toward the Red Cross Ukraine.

The University is grateful for the opportunity to co-host this special benefit concert alongside West Main Baptist Church as an expression of Christian love to benefit Ukraine.

Parking available at the church or along West Main Street and Mountain View Avenue. Masks are optional.

Summer/Fall 2022 Pre-Registration

It’s that time of year again! Start preparing now for Summer/Fall 2022 pre-registration.

Prior to the pre-registration period, all students will meet with their advisors to discuss their continued course of study and to select courses for the next term(s). At that time, the advisor will “authorize” PC Self-Service pre-registration.

Summer/Fall 2022 Pre-Registration Steps

Students should refer to their Averett email and locate the Academic Evaluation that the Registrar’s office sent and review their degree outline. If they cannot find their academic evaluation in their Averett email, they can stop by Averett Central to request one. Contact their academic advisor and set up an appointment in advance to discuss a continued course of studies that best aligns with their academic degree plan. Log into their PC-Self Service account before the pre-registration window and click the “Register” tab then “Traditional Courses” to ensure they do not have a HOLD on your account that prevents them from registering.

BOSR: Business Office HOLD- NOT Eligible to register (Contact Student Accounts at 434-791-5610) REG: Registration HOLD- NOT Eligible to register: Transcripts and/or other required items are needed (Contact the Registrar’s Office at 434-791-5653)



When the pre-registration window opens up, log into the PC-Self-service portal and students can register for the classes they selected with their advisor.

Pre-Registration starts Monday, March 21. The schedule is as follows:

Seniors (90+ Credits): 7 a.m. March 21-22

Juniors (60-89 Credits): 7 a.m. March 23-24

Sophomores (30-59 Credits): 7 a.m. March 25-26

Freshman (00-29 Credits): 7 a.m. March 27-28

*If students do not know how many credits they have completed, they can log into the PC-Self-Service portal, click the “Grades” tab and review their unofficial transcript.

For questions about the pre-registration process, contact Averett Central at 434-791-5600 or email us at averettcentral@averett.edu.

Anytime, Anywhere

As a reminder, the Anytime, Anywhere model was fully implemented last semester as a project under the 2025 Strategic Plan. This model allows traditional students to register for AU Online courses and vice versa.

Please review this fact sheet for faculty and advising form prior to Advising Day on March 17. As noted in the fact sheet, Averett Online courses will be listed along with the traditional courses in PCSS under “2022 Fall”. Be sure to pay close attention to the designation of courses (“/U01” for AU online) and the duration of the course to differentiate these options from traditional courses when helping your advisees. You DO NOT need to use the advising form to register students for summer 2022 courses as all classes are offered in an accelerated format.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Stephanie Patton at spatton@averett.edu.

Join Us for Aviation Day

Come join us and our alumni for a day of celebrating the aviation industry on Friday, March 18. Our day will begin at the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 10 a.m., where you will get the inside scoop on what’s up and coming, and the ins-and-outs of the industry from those inside it. Our alumni are scattered throughout the world and the many facets of aviation.

Track Groundbreaking Ceremony

As we prepare for the launch of men’s and women’s track and field at Averett, with great enthusiasm we invite all students, faculty and staff to be attend the “groundbreaking ceremony.” The ceremony will be held at George Washington High School on Tuesday, March 22, at 10 a.m. at the J.T. Christopher Stadium and all of Averett is invited. Meg Stevens will bring remarks as part of the program and we would love to celebrate this milestone between Averett and Danville Public Schools with as many from our Averett family as possible! Don’t forget to wear your navy and gold!

March Professional Development Initiative Series- Excel Basics with Dr. Anna Kautzman

The next Professional Development Event will take place on Wednesday, March 23, from 1-2 p.m. in Frith 207. There will also be a virtual option. Dr. Anna Kautzman will review Excel Basics specifically related to the following topics:

Quick introduction to Excel and navigation

Writing formulas and using functions

Formatting basics

Tables

Quick What-If Analysis

Please sign up using the attached form. All faculty and staff are encouraged and invited to join these events! If you have questions or concerns, please reach out to staffcouncil@averett.edu.

Community and Justice Speaker Forum for March

Community and Justice in the 21st Century Speakers Forum Series continues in a virtual setting on Wednesday, March 23, from 6-8 p.m. Students, faculty and staff can register to participate in this virtual event for free by emailing James Hodgson.

This month, the topic is Policing in the 21st Century: Research, Training, Policy and Practice Challenges.

This topic allow for a further understanding of community policing concepts and practices that can be employed in our communities to keep our communities safe and healthy.

For more information, click the flyer at left.

2022 Great Colleges to Work For Program Survey

Averett is once again participating in the Great Colleges to Work For program! By continuing to participate, we are able to track our progress and gain valuable internal and external benchmarking.

The survey period is Monday, March 7, to Friday, April 1. Your survey link will be sent to your Averett email address.

As we continue to contend with a global pandemic, we remain committed to taking care of our students and our faculty and staff. This survey is one another great opportunity to assess the climate of our campus after a year of unforeseen challenges, and to demonstrate our willingness to listen to your concerns.

Thank you to our 2020 survey respondents; our results yielded valuable information that has allowed us to identify opportunities and make informed strategic decisions. By participating again this year, (we participate in an every-other-year rotation), we will be able to track our progress over several years of data collection and feedback. Regardless of whether or not we are recognized, we will receive invaluable data that will be helpful as we strive to create the best workplace possible.

Please note, the survey is voluntary and completely confidential; our institution will not be able to trace results back to individuals. Your survey will be processed by ModernThink LLC, an independent management consulting firm focusing on workplace quality in higher education. They can be reached at 888-684-4658 or by email by clicking here.

Thank you, in advance, for your participation. Please email Kathie Tune or visit their website if you have any questions.

Ukraine Donation Drive

Please join us to support Ukraine victims by donating blankets and hygiene items (toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, feminine products, wipes, pampers and deodorant).

Drop off locations:

Main Hall

CCECC

Riverview

North Campus

For more information, please contact Tia Yancey at tyancey@averett.edu.

Campus Climate Survey – Phase II

Averett Family,

Last spring, the President’s DEI Task Force (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) conducted phase one of our campus climate survey process, and it was a success, thanks to your dedication and honesty. Now it is time for phase two.

Four primary imperatives emerged from our data, and we need your in-depth perspectives on these four areas to maximize our continued work. The imperatives are:

student retention; diversity in the curriculum; reporting, prevention and education around Title IX and disability issues, and; hiring, retaining and promoting success for minoritized faculty and staff.

We are committed to ensuring that our campus has an inclusive, engaging and supportive environment, and your participation in this second phase of our work will help us achieve this goal.

We will ask you questions about identity, but your responses are anonymous and confidential . We have removed ALL possible tracking from this Microsoft form, so no one seeing the results will be able to track results back to other responses. AND, only the task force member responsible for compiling the data will see the raw results.

The link to phase two can be found by clicking here.

Best,

The DEI Task Force

Courses Offered in African & African American Studies

Fall 2022 semester courses in the African & African American Studies program will be offered in the disciplines of English, sociology, history, music and religion.

Refer to the flyer for course specifics. All students are welcome! Those students interested in pursuing a minor in African & African American Studies should speak with their advisors, or email Toni Gazda for more information.