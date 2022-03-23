Averett CoffeeBreak 3-23-22

Posted on March 23rd, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, March 25, for a Wednesday, March 30, publication.

Dean of Students Announced

Dr. Jeremicus “JL” Porter will join Averett on April 1 as the new dean of student life. He comes to the University as a national award-winning higher education leader with a distinguished 14-plus year career in both the public university and community college sectors; where he developed and implemented comprehensive programs to amplify student experiences and directed strategic operational management of cross-functional teams in both student affairs and enrollment services.

Dr. Porter earned a doctorate in leadership and management from Capella University, a Master of Education from American Intercontinental University, a Bachelor of Science in journalism and mass communication with a concentration in public relations from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and is a product of Harvard University’s Leadership and Management Institute.

Please be sure to welcome Dr. Porter to Averett when you see him!

Admissions Welcomes Campus Guest Coordinator

The Admissions team is pleased to welcome Madison Dadez ’20 as the new campus guest coordinator.

As a recent graduate of Averett, Dadez holds her bachelor’s degree in physical education with a concentration in sports management, and is currently pursuing her master’s degree in business administration through Averett Online.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to give back to the Averett community through the Campus Guest Coordinator position,” Dadez said.

She has also been a vital part of the women’s volleyball coaching staff here at Averett since completing her career in 2020 and still serves as the part-time assistant coach.

Welcome, Madison!

New Faces in Dining Services

Bon Appetit Management Company is pleased to announce Joseph Cangianelli as the new General Manager for Averett Dining Services effective March 18.

Cangianelli brings over 30 years of food service experience to our campus with a strong focus in contract management and catering services.

John Willard has been a part of dining services at Averett University for 12 years, and he has now assumed the role of executive chef.

What Happened to Chef Mike Moroni? Well, you may still see him around campus from time to time. Based out of Averett, Bon Appetit is using Moroni’s expertise to fill a regional support role for their southeast region.

Dr. Sergey Samoilenko Publishes Research Paper

Computer Information Systems Professor Dr. Sergey Samoilenko published one of his projects in the journal Archives of Business Research. The title of the paper is, “Detection and Propagation of Metadata Updates within CIS environment,” and the content is available via this link.

Paylocity Implementation, Training and More

Training for Paylocity is set for two times this week. The first is today, March 23, from 3-4 p.m., which you can join by clicking here, or, join us from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 24, by clicking here.

We are excited to report that personal days, vacation and sick time hours for all eligible full-time employees have been transferred to the new system. Please review your accruals and check to be certain they align with your records. The team is requesting that as of Monday, April 4, you begin using the Paylocity portal to request time off as it relates to personal, vacation and sick leave. Your request will flag your manager who will have the option to approve the request or choose another response.

The team asks that part-time staff members, students and non-students enter their hours on the Paylocity time clock beginning April 4.

Make sure your staff members have registered their account on Paylocity in order to see accruals, benefits, deductions and hours worked to name a few very important reasons. There are many more reasons to register. The instructions are available by clicking here.

Moving forward, full-time employees do not need to enter any time on a time sheet. Instead, just your time used will be recorded in the system. Check in with the Paylocity team members and training champions for additional information. Team members include Sandy Isom, Tammy Wall, Pam Paynter, Kristi Phillips and Kathie Tune; champions include Kara Robertson, Donna Gourley, Matthew Mann, Drew Bailey, Shannon Stone, Chris Hanks, Tammy Jackson, Angie Bowers, April Love and Penny Hudson.

March Professional Development Initiative Series- Excel Basics with Dr. Anna Kautzman

The next Professional Development Event will take place on today, March 23, from 1-2 p.m. in Frith 207. There will also be a virtual option. Dr. Anna Kautzman will review Excel Basics specifically related to the following topics:

Quick introduction to Excel and navigation

Writing formulas and using functions

Formatting basics

Tables

Quick What-If Analysis

Please sign up using the attached form. All faculty and staff are encouraged and invited to join these events! If you have questions or concerns, please reach out to staffcouncil@averett.edu.

Community and Justice Speaker Forum for March

Community and Justice in the 21st Century Speakers Forum Series continues in a virtual setting on today, March 23, from 6-8 p.m. Students, faculty and staff can register to participate in this virtual event for free by emailing James Hodgson.

This month the topic is, “Policing in the 21st Century: Research, Training, Policy and Practice Challenges.”

This topic allows for more understanding of community policing concepts and practices that can be employed in our communities to keep our communities safe and healthy.

For more information, click the flyer at left.

Summer/Fall 2022 Pre-Registration

It’s that time of year again! Start preparing now for Summer/Fall 2022 pre-registration.

Prior to the pre-registration period, all students will meet with their advisors to discuss their continued course of study and to select courses for the next term(s). At that time, the advisor will “authorize” PC Self-Service pre-registration.

Summer/Fall 2022 Pre-Registration Steps

Students should refer to their Averett email and locate the Academic Evaluation that the Registrar’s office sent and review their degree outline. If they cannot find their academic evaluation in their Averett email, they can stop by Averett Central to request one. Contact their academic advisor and set up an appointment in advance to discuss a continued course of studies that best aligns with their academic degree plan. Log into their PC-Self Service account before the pre-registration window and click the “Register” tab then “Traditional Courses” to ensure they do not have a HOLD on your account that prevents them from registering.

BOSR: Business Office HOLD- NOT Eligible to register (Contact Student Accounts at 434-791-5610) REG: Registration HOLD- NOT Eligible to register: Transcripts and/or other required items are needed (Contact the Registrar’s Office at 434-791-5653)



When the pre-registration window opens up, log into the PC-Self-service portal and students can register for the classes they selected with their advisor.

Pre-Registration began Monday, March 21. The remaining schedule is as follows:

Juniors (60-89 Credits): 7 a.m. March 23-24

Sophomores (30-59 Credits): 7 a.m. March 25-26

Freshman (00-29 Credits): 7 a.m. March 27-28

*If students do not know how many credits they have completed, they can log into the PC-Self-Service portal, click the “Grades” tab and review their unofficial transcript.

For questions about the pre-registration process, contact Averett Central at 434-791-5600 or email us at averettcentral@averett.edu.

STOP THE BLEED Training

On Sunday, March 27, the Danville Life Saving Crew will be on Main Campus from 6-7:15 p.m. to present STOP THE BLEED in the MPR.

Participants will work with a STOP THE BLEED trainer to become equipped and empowered to help stop bleeding in an emergency.

Uncontrolled bleeding is a preventive death. In this training, participants will learn how to stop bleeding until professional help can arrive. The training will also provide the experience and knowledge needed to be an “immediate responder” to help someone who is experiencing a traumatic bleeding situation.

We hope you can join us in this interactive, meaningful learning experience.

TRUTH Talk | Women’s History Month Celebration

Community Sheroes: Women Making Change in the Dan River Region

Join us for a TRUTH Talk Monday, March 28, at 6 p.m. in the MPR to celebrate our community female change makers.

We have a dynamic panel of women leading a discussion of success and future leadership in their roles.

Please welcome:

City of Danville Assistant to the City Manager/Equity Officer Amanda Paez

Black BRAND Dan River Region President Crystal Cobbs

Averett University Assistant Chief Flight Instructor Jennifer Freeze

SOVAH Health Assistant Administrator/Designated Institutional Officer Leslie Sturdivant

Ukraine Donation Drive

Please join us to support Ukraine victims by donating blankets and hygiene items (toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, feminine products, wipes, pampers and deodorant).

Drop off locations:

Main Hall

CCECC

Riverview

North Campus

Donations will be picked up March 31. For more information, please contact Tia Yancey at tyancey@averett.edu.

Tribute to Pets – Send Pics Now!

The AU Cougar Symphonic Band Spring Concert will be paying tribute to pets Friday, April 22. Send your favorite pet photos to jwphillips@averett.edu so they can be on display during the concert on the big screens. Please send all photos by Thursday, March 31.

2022 Great Colleges to Work For Program Survey

Averett is once again participating in the Great Colleges to Work For program! By continuing to participate, we are able to track our progress and gain valuable internal and external benchmarking.

The survey is open until Friday, April 1. Your survey link will be sent to your Averett email address.

Please note, the survey is voluntary and completely confidential; our institution will not be able to trace results back to individuals. Your survey will be processed by ModernThink LLC, an independent management consulting firm focusing on workplace quality in higher education. They can be reached at 888-684-4658 or by email by clicking here.

Thank you, in advance, for your participation. Please email Kathie Tune or visit their website if you have any questions.

Passport Event on Campus

On Tuesday, April 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second floor of the Student Center, Averett Study Abroad is hosting a passport booth for all students and staff. An official from the USPS will be available to process passport applications.

Free passport photo service available on-site!

Need financial support? Contact sao@averett.edu for information on our Passport Grant (students only).

Click the link to register for more information and required paperwork.

Lunch and Learn for Averett Trustees with Students, Faculty and Staff

Please join us on Thursday, April 7, in the Dining Hall for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch is on us!

The Board of Trustees will be on campus for their annual board meeting, and they will be enjoying lunch in the Dining Hall for informal time with students, faculty and staff. This is a great opportunity to encourage this as a networking opportunity for students, and for you to introduce yourself and have informative interaction time with Averett’s Trustees.

When you arrive to the Dining Hall, please let them know you are there to have lunch with the Board of Trustees. You will see table numbers on the tables that Board members will be asked to sit at. We look forward to seeing you then!

Sincerely,

President’s Office

Employee Recognition Ceremony

We will once again celebrate and recognize employee milestones, accomplishments and thank our retirees for their many years of dedication to Averett University on Thursday, May 5, from noon-1:15 p.m. in the Averett Dining Hall.

E-vite invitations will be sent from Punchbowl the week of April 4. Stay tuned for more information. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu or call 434-791-7106.

NEO Survey Coming Soon

Be on the lookout for the New Employee Orientation survey from Averett HR via LimeSurvey asking for your feedback based on your participation as a new employee or as a presenter. And remember, if you participate in the survey before the deadline as a new employee, your name will be placed into a drawing to win one of four bookstore gift cards with a value of $25.

Thank you again for joining us at the NEO…and remember, we’d love to hear of your experience. Email Pam Paynter or Kathie Tune for additional information.

Free Faculty Meals Now Available

Five meals have been preloaded on each faculty member’s card. These meals are ready to use and you will not need to stop by Bon Appetit’s office to have them loaded. Faculty members will access their free meals through their ID cards, so you will need those when you stop by the Café. If you have any questions let Kara Robertson (krobertson@averett.edu) or Beth Robertson (mary.robertson@cafebonappetit.com) know.

Women’s History Trivia

Take a break! Answer 10 questions on Women’s History Change makers. Follow Kahoot!