Averett CoffeeBreak 3-30-22

Sarah Smith Joins Health Services

Sarah Smith joined the Averett family in March as the administrative assistant for Health Services on campus. She will work as the assistant to the director of Health Services and assist in growing the fairly new Health Services program. Before calling Danville her home, she was born and raised in Roanoke, Va. Her experience consists of level-one trauma, mental health, orthopedics and obstetrics and gynecology. Sarah now gets her adrenaline rush by her daughter, Scarlett. Her sassy four-year-old self keeps her on her toes.

Sarah is located in the Student Success Center alongside Counseling Services and is excited to be a resource for the students and staff.

Ukraine Donation Drive – Last Chance this Week!

Please join us to support Ukraine victims by donating blankets and hygiene items (toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, feminine products, wipes, pampers and deodorant).

Drop-off locations:

Main Hall

CCECC

Riverview

North Campus

Donations will be picked up March 31. For more information, contact Tia Yancey at tyancey@averett.edu.

Tribute to Pets – Send Pics Now!

The AU Cougar Symphonic Band Spring Concert will be paying tribute to pets Friday, April 22. Send your favorite pet photos to jwphillips@averett.edu so they can be on display during the concert on the big screens. Please send all photos by Thursday, March 31.

Deadline Soon – 2022 Great Colleges to Work For Program Survey

Averett is once again participating in the Great Colleges to Work For program! By continuing to participate, we are able to track our progress and gain valuable internal and external benchmarking.

The survey is open until Friday, April 1. Your survey link will be sent to your Averett email address.

Please note, the survey is voluntary and completely confidential; our institution will not be able to trace results back to individuals. Your survey will be processed by ModernThink LLC, an independent management consulting firm focusing on workplace quality in higher education. They can be reached at 888-684-4658 or by email by clicking here.

Thank you, in advance, for your participation. Please email Kathie Tune or visit their website if you have any questions.

Upcoming Facilities Projects

There are a couple facilities updates to make faculty, staff and students aware of over the course of the next month.

Around Carrington Gym, two trees will be removed. A privacy fence will be installed around the existing HVAC system. Both projects will require the sidewalk to be closed temporarily. Avoid the area during the tree removal process.

At Main Hall, the oak trees in front will be trimmed up in April. Parking spaces in front of Main will be blocked during this time.

Passport Event on Campus

On Tuesday, April 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second floor of the Student Center, Averett Study Abroad is hosting a passport booth for all students and staff. An official from the USPS will be available to process passport applications.

Free passport photo service available on-site!

Need financial support? Contact sao@averett.edu for information on our Passport Grant (students only).

Click the link to register for more information and required paperwork.

Arts@Averett: Head Over Heels

Head Over Heels presented by Averett University Theatre is playing at Pritchett Auditorium in The Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center starting on Thursday, April 7, through Sunday, April 10. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980’s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s and features a book by Jeff Whitty and adaptation by James Magruder. Head Over Heels is the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction—only to discover the key to their realm’s survival lies within each of their own hearts. A story of love and acceptance set to the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You.” *Contains Adult Situations* Visit averett.booktix.com for tickets.

Lunch and Learn for Averett Trustees with Students, Faculty and Staff

Please join us on Thursday, April 7, in the Dining Hall for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch is on us!

The Board of Trustees will be on campus for their annual board meeting, and they will be enjoying lunch in the Dining Hall for informal time with students, faculty and staff. This is a great opportunity to encourage this as a networking opportunity for students, and for you to introduce yourself and have informative interaction time with Averett’s Trustees.

When you arrive to the Dining Hall, please let them know you are there to have lunch with the Board of Trustees. You will see table numbers on the tables that Board members will be asked to sit at. We look forward to seeing you then!

Employee Recognition Ceremony

We will once again celebrate and recognize employee milestones, accomplishments and thank our retirees for their many years of dedication to Averett University on Thursday, May 5, from noon-1:15 p.m. in the Averett Dining Hall.

E-vite invitations will be sent from Punchbowl the week of April 4. Stay tuned for more information. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu or call 434-791-7106.

Thank You Dr. Kautzman

Thank you, Dr. Anna Kautzman, for your wonderful presentation on Microsoft Excel basics last Wednesday, March 23. The session was incredibly informative and your time and expertise were greatly appreciated. See what some of the participants said below:

Dr. Anna Kautzman shared some awesome tips and tricks for Excel!

Thank you Dr. Kautzman for giving me a better understanding of the tools available within Excel! These tools will be beneficial when navigating through Excel.

Please be on the lookout for more details related to the next Professional Development Event – Green Dot Training – that will take place in May. All faculty and staff are encouraged and invited to join these events!

New Vending Machines throughout All Campuses

Averett University recently installed new food vending machines throughout its campuses. This much needed update is supplied by the vending company Canteen. Currently these food vending machines have the ability to take cash and card; in the future, these machines will even have the capability of accepting Jut’s Bucks! Machines are located in the following areas; Commons 2 Lounge, Student Success Center, Fugate, Laundry Main, the Aviation Center and the Equestrian Center.