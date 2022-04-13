Averett CoffeeBreak 4-13-22

Posted on April 13th, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, April 15, for a Wednesday, April 20, publication.

Changes in Student Life Staffing

We are very pleased to share that Tammy Jackson has been promoted to director of international student services and cultural programs. Tammy has served as the University’s principal designated school official (PDSO) for the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), which is the web-based system that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) uses to maintain information on Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP)-certified schools and F-1 and M-1 students who come to the United States to attend those schools.

Tammy is transitioning from the student life operations coordinator position. This new position will allow her to focus almost entirely on our international student population, which is steadily growing. She will be advising and serving international students, faculty and staff with the rules and regulations regarding OPT, CPT, international student employment and registration, etc. She will also continue to work as the transportation administrator for trips to and from Raleigh and Greensboro, and to classes at North, Danville Airport and Riverview Campuses, as well as with the Cougar Cares Committee.

Meet Members of the Maintenance Team

Retirement, Financial Planning Virtual Appointments

Tom Siebers with Millennium Advisory Services is available to meet virtually Wednesday, April 13, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for one-on-one appointments. Schedule an appointment today. This is an opportunity to:

Answer questions about your retirement account.

Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at schedule@mcmva.com or by phone at 877-435-2489.

COVID-19 Booster Clinic

Averett University will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with VDH and FEMA on Thursday, April 21, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in a mobile unit outside of Carrington Gym. Booster doses will be provided in addition to anyone seeking their first or second dose. Walk-ins are welcome. We will offer gift cards while supplies last to those who get vaccinated.

Outstanding Faculty, Staff Award Nominations Now Open

The time has come to nominate your fellow Averett faculty and staff members for their impactful work over the last year and course of their career!

Nominations for the Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards are currently being accepted and must be submitted by Friday, April 22, at 4:30 p.m. Attached here are forms that lists the criteria each nominee must meet to be eligible for nomination.

Please note, you can nominate one faculty member and one staff member. Once the criteria has been reviewed, please use this link for the nomination form that will be submitted to the nominations committee. If there are any issues accessing this form please email nclake@averett.edu.

Applications Available for Elizabeth and James Bustard Distinguished Award for Graduate Study

Applications for the Elizabeth and James Bustard Distinguished Award for Graduate Study are now available. Students who are interested in applying for this scholarship may do so by clicking the link here or receiving a copy from the office of Dr. Timothy Fulop, vice president for academic affairs, in Main Hall 208.

The deadline for applications is Friday, April 22, by noon. Applications should be submitted with proof of admission to graduate school along with three letters of recommendation attesting to character, service activities and/or scholarly potential. Applications and any questions should be directed to Kara Robertson by email or (434) 791-5631.

Get Ready to ROAR with our new Cougars!

The Student Life office will be hosting our first ROAR (Registration, Orientation and Readiness) Day on Friday, April 22!

Incoming students starting this fall will be on campus with their families to start getting ready for move-in days and classes in August.

We invite our current students to welcome our new Cougars and remind them to register for classes in the fall, too! Students wishing to be a Connection Leader and help welcome our new Cougars can email cscarce@averett.edu.

Volunteers Needed for Late Night Breakfast

Exam week is rapidly approaching as the semester begins to wind down. With that, it is almost time for Late Night Breakfast. This semester, Late Night Breakfast will be held on Wednesday, April 27, at 10 p.m. in the dining hall. If you are interested in volunteering please email Nate Lake, as well as any questions you might have. Even if you are unable to volunteer and want to stop by to see students, please do!

Employee Recognition Ceremony

We will once again celebrate and recognize employee milestones, accomplishments and thank our retirees for their many years of dedication to Averett University on Thursday, May 5, from noon-1:15 p.m. in the Averett Dining Hall.

E-vite invitations will be sent from Punchbowl the week of April 4. Stay tuned for more information. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune by email or call 434-791-7106.

Spring 2022 Commencement Update

We are excited to announce that the Spring 2022 Commencement will be held outside on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.

Inclement Weather Plan

In the event of inclement weather the event will be moved to the gym at E. Stuart James Grant North Campus. The inside event will follow the same schedule as the outdoor event. Graduates will be notified of the change two days before the ceremony. Students will be notified by Averett email of any changes.

Ticket Information

Graduates will receive up to eight tickets to distribute to guests. Please know that if we were to experience significant changes in infections rates of COVID-19 on our campus or in our community, the number of tickets each graduate will receive is subject to change. Graduates will receive an email if there is a change in the amount of tickets.

Virtual Viewing of Graduation

The webcast will begin 15 minutes before the graduation ceremony begins for those who cannot attend the ceremony in person.

Important Deadlines for graduating seniors:

April 14 – Cap and gown orders must be placed or students will be assessed a $10 late fee. Click HERE to order your cap and gown.

April 21 – Last day to apply for graduation. All students planning to graduate must apply to officially graduate. Students will still receive a $50 late fee from April 5-21.

Graduates should check their Averett email regularly for updates and upcoming deadlines in regards to the graduation ceremony.

Averett Athletics 2022 Cougar Golf Classic Tournament

Averett University athletics is excited to announce that we will be hosting the annual Cougar Golf Classic on Friday, June 17, at the Goodyear Golf Course, with a rain date of the following Wednesday. Lunch and range balls will be provided along with cash prizes will be awarded. Participants in the golf tournament will also receive a special gift for each member of their foursome. For more information or to register use the attached form or contact Drew Bailey by email or call 434-79- 5700.

For all of those WHO DO NOT GOLF, we have added an event for you! Introducing Averett’s 19th hole at the Cougar Golf Classic! For the first time ever non-golfers can attend the event from 1-6 p.m. to participate in lawn games, music and fellowship for only $25. Food, beverages and an amazing time are included with 19th hole registration! To register please contact Drew Bailey at by email or 434-791-5700.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the Great Colleges Survey!

Our responses came in at a 63% participation rate which, I was told, was about 20 points above the average for all schools that participated in this year’s survey.

We will be notified of those colleges and universities that earn the recognition for 2022 in early summer (June) and our scores will be sent to us in mid-late summer.

Great job! Thank you again for your feedback.

– Kathie Tune

Summer/Fall 2022 Registration

Advising for summer 2022 and fall 2022 classes continues. Students not yet registered should make appointments with their advisors to set up a schedule to avoid a late fee.

Summer classes are a great way to get ahead or stay on track for graduation! Check out the summer 2022 courses in PC-Self Service.

April, June and July summer registration days are approaching quickly. Students should make sure they register for classes before these events so that they don’t miss out on the classes.

Before calling or emailing their advisor, students should create a tentative schedule by referring to their official evaluation to determine specific courses for which to register during the upcoming terms. Once in contact with their advisor, students may put their selections in their cart and submit them for advisor approval. A quick tutorial video on registering for classes can be found here.

If you need assistance, contact Averett Central at 434-791-5600.

Excellence in Education Evening

Averett’s Education Department held their Excellence in Education Evening on April 5 at the Gentlemen’s Ridge Farm. This event was in recognition of our graduating seniors and their hard working clinical educators.

We are so thankful for all of the outside support we receive from our partners and community and would not be able to support the program without them. In addition, we are very proud of our students for continuing to persevere despite the obstacles they tackled in an academic year unlike no other.