Averett CoffeeBreak 4-15-2020

Posted on April 15th, 2020 by Matt Bell

April Staff Meeting

The April staff meeting will take place on Thursday, April 16, at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom. Join us for department announcements and a staff social distancing event update.

Its time to start nominating people for the Faculty and Staff Member of the Year. If you would like to go ahead and nominate someone please complete this form and submit it to awards@averett.edu. Other details on the Faculty and Staff Member of the Year will be discussed during our staff meeting.

Remember to nominate your co-workers for the Golden Bagel by sending your nominations to staffcouncil@avertt.edu!

See you all on Thursday!

Meeting URL: https://averett.zoom.us/j/404384676

Meeting ID: 404 384 676

Join by Telephone

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location.

Dial:

US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833

Staff (Social) Distancing

A staff social is set to be held Thursday, April 16, at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Jeopardy Category: Before & After

Answer: Virtual gathering of Averett employees to bring us together even when we are apart.

Question: What is Staff (Social) Distancing?

Please join your colleagues in a virtual staff social for fellowship, catching up and taking a break from self-isolation.

We miss you. We are thinking of you and the Staff Council Events Committee promises to reschedule the in-person staff social once we can all be together again.

Upcoming TIAA Webinars for Plan Participants: Quarterly Economic and Market Updates

This quarter, Brian Nick, chief investment strategist, Nuveen, will be joined by TIAA’s Chief Financial Planning Strategist Dan Keady.

Together they will share views on the financial markets, including the impact the health crisis is having on the U.S. economy, policy and investing in public markets. They will also cover the challenges that investors face and strategies to navigate them.

Join them at noon on Wednesday, April 15; at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17; or 3:30 p.m.on Monday, April 20.

Please register here.

Share Your Workspace from Home

With a large number of faculty and staff members now working from home, share a photo with us of your home workspace. Submissions can be made by sending them via this form. In the subject line, write “Home Workspace.” Be sure to also include your name, job title and department, as well as a short line about your space.

Dr. David Hanbury, assistant professor of psychology, submitted this photo and said, “I move my work area around quite a bit. My TA (pictured) decided it was a deck day.”

Carly Pearce, executive director of student services, submitted this photo of her home office.

Virtual Internship Opportunities

As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and extended travel restrictions, several Averett Study Abroad office partners are offering virtual internships with companies overseas this summer.

As an intern working virtually, students will be placed with an international company, report to a supervisor abroad and work with colleagues via online platforms. Virtual internships abroad offer the opportunity to gain valuable résumé experience, build a global professional network and expand their skill set while staying local this summer.

Contact Dr. Clark at coclark@averett.edu for more information.

Morning Meditation – Mindful Moments

Call in and join Averett Online for morning meditation from 8:30-8:45 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Friday, May 1.

Morning meditation releases stress, clears our thoughts and gives us the best opportunity to be alert, awake and fully alive before “doing” anything. Jump on the call, mute your phones and take 15 minutes to achieve calmness and peace of mind before starting your day. Meditation can help us manage our home and work lives more skillfully.

Call-in information:

US: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 959 973 004

Millennium Advisory Services

As a reminder to all employees concerned about the recent stock market volatility, Millennium Advisory Services is available to speak individually with all interested employees who have questions about:

• Discussing changes in the financial markets;

• Going through Millennium’s financial planning process offered to all employees; and

• Retaining Millennium for professional fee-based investment management of their retirement plan account(s).

If you would like to schedule an appointment to discuss your retirement account or go through Millennium’s financial planning process, contact Millennium’s Scheduling Team at 877-435-2489 (option 1), or via email at schedule@mcmva.com, or click here.

All employees are offered the opportunity to meet privately with an advisor to go through Millennium’s financial planning process and receive a personalized financial plan. This goal-based financial planning process is intended to help provide guidance on issues such as how your retirement account should be invested, how much you should be saving for retirement and whether you are on track to reach your personal retirement goals. Spouses/significant others are encouraged to participate as well! Questions? Contact Debbie Lovings, scheduling coordinator at Millennium Advisory Services, Inc., at 804-346-1040 or 877-435-2489.