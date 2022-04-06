Averett CoffeeBreak 4-6-22

Posted on April 6th, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, April 8, for a Wednesday, April 13, publication.

Lunch and Learn for Averett Trustees with Students, Faculty and Staff

Please join us on Thursday, April 7, in the Dining Hall for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch is on us!

The Board of Trustees will be on campus for their annual board meeting, and they will be enjoying lunch in the Dining Hall for informal time with students, faculty and staff. This is a great opportunity to encourage this as a networking opportunity for students, and for you to introduce yourself and have informative interaction time with Averett’s Trustees.

When you arrive to the Dining Hall, please let them know you are there to have lunch with the Board of Trustees. You will see table numbers on the tables that Board members will be asked to sit at. We look forward to seeing you then!

Sincerely,

President’s Office

Extended! 2022 Great Colleges to Work For Program Survey

The Great Colleges to Work For program survey has been extended to Friday, April 8. Your survey link was sent to your Averett email address.

Please note, the survey is voluntary and completely confidential; our institution will not be able to trace results back to individuals. Your survey will be processed by ModernThink LLC, an independent management consulting firm focusing on workplace quality in higher education. They can be reached at 888-684-4658 or by email by clicking here.

Thank you, in advance, for your participation. Please email Kathie Tune or visit their website if you have any questions.

Summer Fridays Announced!

Averett is pleased to announce that our Summer Fridays schedule will begin on Friday, May 13, and end Friday, July 29 (that’s the last one for the summer). Regular Friday work hours will resume on Friday, Aug. 5. As has been the tradition and calendar protocol, there are Fridays that will not be half days as they are Registration, Orientation and Readiness (ROAR) days for the University. Those dates are June 10 and July 22.

During the summer schedule, Friday workday hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with no additional lunch break. Regular Monday through Thursday work hours continue during the summer.

Please note that during the summer schedule some offices still require coverage on Friday afternoons. Those requirements are determined by respective vice presidents and directors. In such cases, alternative arrangements can be made to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy this extra time off. Please check with your supervisor if you have any questions.

Enjoy your summer.

Questions? Feel free to contact HR Director Kathie Tune at 434.791.7106 or by email

Arts@Averett: Head Over Heels

Head Over Heels presented by Averett University Theatre is playing at Pritchett Auditorium in The Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center starting on Thursday, April 7, through Sunday, April 10. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980’s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s and features a book by Jeff Whitty and adaptation by James Magruder. Head Over Heels is the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction—only to discover the key to their realm’s survival lies within each of their own hearts. A story of love and acceptance set to the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You.” *Contains Adult Situations* Visit averett.booktix.com for tickets.

Volunteers Needed for Ukraine Donation Sorting

In partnership with EBI Incorporated and American National Bank, we would like to thank everyone who made donations to support Ukraine. With the abundant amount of donations received from the community, we are in need of volunteers to sort through items for shipment.

If you are available to sort through items on Friday, April 8, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., please complete the form here with your best time.

Donation sorting will be located at EBI Enterprises (745 Kentuck Rd., Danville, VA 24540)

Thank you in advance.

Health Services Office Hours Update

The nurse will be out of the office on Thursday, April 7, after 1 p.m. and all day Friday, April 8. The clinic will remain open and rapid COVID testing will still be available.

Also, anyone having any symptoms of illness should follow the same protocol and visit the office or call 434-203-3781.

Home rapid tests for COVID-19 are available outside of the clinic entrance for anyone needing a test.

Book and Yard Sale

The Langhorne House, the birthplace of Lady Astor (née Nancy Langhorne) and the Gibson Girl (née Irene Langhorne), will be holding a book sale and yard sale Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Trinity Church (405 Arnett Blvd, Danville).

Items for sale include: books, home decor, collectibles, crafts, pictures, glassware, antiques, toys, jewelry and holiday items.

Proceeds benefit the Langhorne House Museum, an Averett community partner that has hosted multiple groups of students and a service-learning class.

Averett SAAC Fundraiser

Please help support Averett SAAC on Saturday, April 9, between 5-9 p.m. by dining at Chipotle. In all, 33% of sales will be donated to SAAC’s cause, Samaritan’s Feet.

Samaritan’s Feet is a nonprofit organization established in 2003 that has provided more than 6.5 million pairs of shoes to individuals in need across 88 countries around the world and in hundreds of cities across the United States of America.

Play to Engage

Join us for Play to Engage Monday, April 11, from 3-6 p.m. at Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

Honors Recognition Program

This year’s Honors Recognition Program, where students will be honored for academic achievement, will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. A light reception will follow. All faculty, staff and students are invited to attend. Please RSVP to Kara Robertson by email.

Spring 2022 Engaged Showcase

Students, faculty, staff and community partners are invited to attend the Engaged Showcase on Tuesday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Those engaged in service-learning, internships, field research, job shadowing, study abroad, senior capstone research or any other high impact practice will showcase their work.

We will have light refreshments available and will be presenting our Engaged Awards for faculty, staff and students at the ceremony. Please join us as we celebrate learning, service and labor. Guests and presenters please RSVP using this link.

COVID-19 Booster Clinic

Averett University will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with VDH and FEMA on Thursday, April 21, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in a mobile unit outside of Carrington Gym. Booster doses will be provided in addition to anyone seeking their first or second dose. Walk-ins are welcome. We will offer gift cards while supplies last to those who get vaccinated.

Applications Available for Elizabeth and James Bustard Distinguished Award for Graduate Study

Applications for the Elizabeth and James Bustard Distinguished Award for Graduate Study are now available. Students who are interested in applying for this scholarship may do so by clicking the link here or receiving a copy from the office of Dr. Timothy Fulop, vice president for academic affairs, in Main Hall 208.

The deadline for applications is Friday, April 22, by noon. Applications should be submitted with proof of admission to graduate school along with three letters of recommendation attesting to character, service activities and/or scholarly potential. Applications and any questions should be directed to Kara Robertson by email or (434) 791-5631.

Get Ready to ROAR with our new Cougars!

The Student Life office will be hosting our first ROAR (Registration, Orientation and Readiness) Day on Friday, April 22!

Incoming students starting this fall will be on campus with their families to start getting ready for move-in days and classes in August.

We invite our current students to welcome our new Cougars and remind them to register for classes in the fall, too! Students wishing to be a Connection Leader and help welcome our new Cougars can email cscarce@averett.edu.

Volunteers Needed for Late Night Breakfast

Exam week is rapidly approaching as the semester begins to wind down. With that, it is almost time for Late Night Breakfast. This semester, Late Night Breakfast will be held on Wednesday, April 27, at 10 p.m. in the dining hall. If you are interested in volunteering please email Nate Lake, as well as any questions you might have. Even if you are unable to volunteer and want to stop by to see students, please do!

Employee Recognition Ceremony

We will once again celebrate and recognize employee milestones, accomplishments and thank our retirees for their many years of dedication to Averett University on Thursday, May 5, from noon-1:15 p.m. in the Averett Dining Hall.

E-vite invitations will be sent from Punchbowl the week of April 4. Stay tuned for more information. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune by email or call 434-791-7106.

Spring 2022 Commencement Update

We are excited to announce that the Spring 2022 Commencement will be held outside on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.

Inclement Weather Plan

In the event of inclement weather the event will be moved to the gym at E. Stuart James Grant North Campus. The inside event will follow the same schedule as the outdoor event. Graduates will be notified of the change two days before the ceremony. Students will be notified by Averett email of any changes.

Ticket Information

Graduates will receive up to eight tickets to distribute to guests. Please know that if we were to experience significant changes in infections rates of COVID-19 on our campus or in our community, the number of tickets each graduate will receive is subject to change. Graduates will receive an email if there is a change in the amount of tickets.

Virtual Viewing of Graduation

The webcast will begin 15 minutes before the graduation ceremony begins for those who cannot attend the ceremony in person.

Important Deadlines for graduating seniors:

April 8 – All official transcripts and test scores from other institutions must be received in the Registrar’s Office.

April 14 – Cap and gown orders must be placed or students will be assessed a $10 late fee. Click HERE to order your cap and gown.

April 21 – Last day to apply for graduation. All students planning to graduate must apply to officially graduate. Students will still receive a $50 late fee from April 5-21.

Graduates should check their Averett email regularly for updates and upcoming deadlines in regards to the graduation ceremony.

Summer/Fall 2022 Registration

Advising for summer 2022 and fall 2022 classes continues. Students not yet registered should make appointments with their advisors to set up a schedule to avoid a late fee.

Summer classes are a great way to get ahead or stay on track for graduation! Check out the summer 2022 courses in PC-Self Service.

April, June and July summer registration days are approaching quickly. Students should make sure they register for classes before these events so that they don’t miss out on the classes.

Before calling or emailing their advisor, students should create a tentative schedule by referring to their official evaluation to determine specific courses for which to register during the upcoming terms. Once in contact with their advisor, students may put their selections in their cart and submit them for advisor approval. A quick tutorial video on registering for classes can be found here.

If you need assistance, contact Averett Central at 434-791-5600.

Course Reminder: Complete the Online Sexual Violence Prevention Course for Employees

Averett University is committed to the safety and wellbeing of its community members. As a part of this commitment, the University provides ongoing programs and training opportunities designed to prevent sexual and gender-based misconduct and to inform community members about resources and support available to individuals impacted.

Averett has partnered with United Educators to provide the online “Mosaic: Prevent Sexual Violence Together” training course, which provides information about Title IX processes, the impact of sexual and gender-based misconduct, and steps that you can take to help keep our community safe.

As you complete the training, you will note that it mentions general information about university resources and reporting options. Averett’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found on the University’s Title IX webpage. The policy includes reporting information, a list of possible supportive measures, information about on and off campus resources and the process for submitting a formal complaint.

To begin training click here and enter your login credentials.

Username: Your Averett email address

Password: Averett2022!

The first time you log in, the system will prompt you to reset your temporary password and set a security question. You will receive a confirmation email upon successful completion of the “Mosaic: Prevent Sexual Violence Together” course.

Questions about the training should be directed to Amanda Estabrook by email.

April Dining Hall Calendar

Check out the dining hall’s April calendar by clicking here.

New Employee Orientation Winners

Congratulations to Averett trivia quiz winners Dawn Saunders and Corey Thompson who won gift cards to the bookstore following the new employee orientation in March. Robert Jenkins, Vicky Arrington, Katy Anderson and Dawn Saunders won bookstore gift cards for completing the survey after orientation. Thank you everyone for your responses, and enjoy shopping at the bookstore!

Millennium Advisory Services Presents: Handling Market Volatility

This webinar will cover topics such as the changes in the market, what you should consider during times of market volatility, and factors to consider before deciding to make any changes in your retirement account(s). Watch the webinar now by clicking here.

You can also speak with a financial advisor from Millennium to help you evaluate your options and how to plan for the uncertain times with your retirement accounts by using the scheduling link below.

All participants can go through Millennium’s goal-based financial planning process and receive a personalized financial plan that helps answer questions like:

What factors to consider personally when making investment decisions based on my unique retirement goals?

How much should I be saving to reach my retirement goals?

How should all my accounts be invested today to achieve my goals?

When can I retire?

How much money can I spend each year in retirement?

What does it look like to create a financial plan? Click here to view a three minute overview of Millennium’s financial planning process.

You can also reach Millennium’s scheduling team by email or phone at 877-435-2489 and select option 1.

Congratulations Sarah Toothman

The Averett University Education Department is delighted to recognize elementary education major Sarah Toothman for her hard work and dedication to the community. Sarah has accepted a part-time position with AmeriCorps as the STEM Educator and will be working primarily at the Danville Science Center. Her time will be spent in the summer creating and presenting science lessons for children. AmeriCorps seeks to address specific needs in the area they want to renew interest in science and why it is relevant in daily life. Sarah will be graduating in December. We are overjoyed to see our students build, grow and make a positive impact on the community.