Averett CoffeeBreak 4-7-21

COVID-19 Quick Survey: Deadline Tomorrow

Last week you received via email a very brief, simple, one-minute survey with only a few short questions from Kathie Tune. This is to determine if there is a desire/need for an on-campus Johnson & Johnson vaccination event later in April. Please take this survey by tomorrow, April 8, so we can work with the Health Department to arrange this if there is enough demand.

Vaccination Appointments Available NOW – You Won’t Be Turned Away

If you would still like to be vaccinated, please choose the day that works best for you and click on the link to register yourself. Also available are Johnson & Johnson one-and-done vaccines. We now have access to direct-registration links that will give you a confirmed appointment time. If you plan to get vaccinated, we strongly urge you to take advantage of these open spots. Please work with your professors, coaches or supervisors to coordinate time away from classes, practices or work. If you have transportation needs, please contact Tammy Jackson at tcjackson@averett.edu.

Students should be aware that in order to get their second dose in the region before leaving campus for the summer, they would need to get their first dose this week.

Below are direct-registration links. Please choose the day that works best for you and click on the link to register yourself. ACT FAST!

Volunteer Opportunity: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Our next COVID-19 vaccination clinic is in Gretna inside the former Food Land building located at 301 North Main Street. It will continue through the whole month of April. We need you – our dedicated volunteers – to make this possible.

To gauge how many volunteers we can count on and learn what the gaps may be, please complete this very short survey.

COVID-19 Discussion with Kathie Tune

Remember you can talk COVID-19 with Kathie Tune every Wednesday afternoon from 4-5 p.m. Ask your questions, offer your concerns. Follow this link to register.

Personnel Changes

Averett is pleased to announce that Dana Mehalko is being promoted to the position of director of institutional research and effectiveness (OIRE) while Ms. Pam McKirdy is transitioning to become the director of the library and instructional resources. Dana has increasingly taken on more responsibilities in the OIRE during the last couple of years pertaining to strategic planning, external reporting and compliance issues, and we look forward to her leadership as the director. Dana will be conducting a search for a new assistant director of OIRE.

Pam has two years as the interim director of the library, and this move will allow greater focus on transforming the library from place to service, and to more intentionally supporting faculty and promoting teaching and learning through instructional resources and services. This will also help prepare for a new learning commons that will more fully integrate the student learning experience with a broader array of services in collaboration with the CCECC, Student Success and the IT Help Desk. Pam will continue to work on many of the projects she is currently working on, especially the five-year review with SACSCOC, and will lend assistance in the transition to a new staff member in OIRE.

Thank You for Attending the Focus on the Future Town Hall

Thank you everyone who virtually attended our “Focus on the Future” town hall meeting yesterday as we discussed the Bigger Dreams, Bolder Futures Averett 2025 Strategic Plan.

For those who were unable to attend, the town hall can be viewed by clicking here.

Averett to Launch Four New Online Academic Programs, New SIS

We were thrilled to announce during the “Focus on the Future” town hall meeting the creation of four new Averett Online academic programs and a new student information system (SIS). Both are possible because of a generous grant from the Danville Regional Foundation. Read more by clicking here.

This investment will greatly enhance the University’s impact by helping raise the educational attainment of adults across our entire region and beyond. The DRF grant will underwrite the startup costs required for Averett to launch new market-responsive academic program as well as convert to a new student information system to support the projected growth in Averett Online.

Search Underway for VP for Student Engagement and Senior Student Experience Officer

The search process is underway for our Vice President for Student Engagement and Senior Student Experience Officer. The newly designed position is focused on enhancing the total student experience for all students, traditional and online, particularly as it impacts student learning outside the classroom. For additional details and a Q&A about this position, click here.

Your perspectives are important to me. Given this position has been shaped in new ways, we want to gather information from our stakeholders about their preferences for our new VP for Student Engagement and Senior Student Experience Officer. We have created an “Ideal Candidate Survey” to gather this information in a totally confidential manner. We are seeking input from faculty, staff and students.

I would be most appreciative if you would be willing to complete the Ideal Candidate Survey found via the link below. When you hit “send,” your completed survey goes directly to the search committee where it will be compiled and reported in aggregate. This enables your confidential input to be a part of framing our search. This survey will take only a few minutes of your time and please accept my sincere gratitude.

Upcoming Tree Removals

In order to keep our community safe, we must remove three dead trees from Main Campus over the coming days and weeks. While a beautiful part of campus grounds, the trees have become unhealthy and are deteriorating. Removal has been recommended by our arborist/landscape architect as a matter of safety.

Tentative removal dates and locations are:

April 8: Removal of tree at Alumni Hall

This will require a crane to be setup in Alumni Hall parking lot. There will be no parking available in the lot that day.

There could be a temporary disruption in electricity to the building because of the proximity of the work in relation to the power lines. Danville Utilities will be on site to help oversee the power lines.

All parking in front of Alumni Hall will be coned off.

April 9: Removal of tree in between Pritchett Auditorium and Frith Hall

Select parking spots will be coned off on Mountain View Avenue between those buildings.

April 12: Removal of tree at Commons Apartments parking

No through traffic in the parking lot during this time.

We are working to identify replacement trees and a timeline to plant them in the near future.

Averett Campus Store Sale

The Averett Campus Store is having a sale in-store and online now through Thursday, April 8. Spring into Spirit with 20% off Champion apparel.

Save the Date: Staff Social

Please join our staff social on Tuesday, April 13, at 12:30-1:30 p.m. We will go over the staff scavenger hunt rules in the first 30 minutes. If you want to just hang out, please join us! We look forward to “seeing” you all on Zoom! Please use the link sent via email to join the fun.

Also, remember the Staff Scavenger Hunt begins on Wednesday, April 14, so be on the lookout for more information. If you win, you will be able to pick a gift card to any of our Cougar Nation Discount Program participants!

Outstanding Faculty and Staff Award Nominations

The time has come to nominate your fellow Averett faculty and staff members for their impactful work over the last year and course of their career! Nominations for the outstanding faculty and staff award are currently being accepted, and must be submitted by Monday, April 19, at 4:30 p.m.

The first form, available by clicking here, is a list of the criteria each nominee must meet to be eligible for nomination. Please note you can nominate one faculty member and one staff member.

The second form, available by clicking here, is a link to the nomination form that will be submitted to the nominations committee. All completed forms or questions can be emailed by clicking here.

Apply Now for the Bustard Award

Applications for the Elizabeth and James Bustard Distinguished Award for Graduate Study are now available. Those students who are interested in applying for this scholarship may do so by emailing Mary Sullivan in Dr. Fulop’s office for an application. The deadline for applications is Thursday, April 22, by noon.

Save the Date for the Faculty/Staff/Retiree Appreciation Program

The Faculty/Staff/Retiree Appreciation program will take place on Thursday, May 6, at noon on Daly Field at the Grant North Campus. A Punchbowl invite will be sent soon.

We will be recognizing our milestone employees and retirees, giving special awards and recognitions and thanking all of you for your commitment to Averett and higher education. Hope to see you at the event!

Save the Date: Marketplace Exchange Team Medicare Meeting

Back by popular demand, the Medicare team from the Marketplace Exchange will be available for a virtual Zoom meeting Tuesday, May 11, from 3-4 p.m. for anyone interested in learning more about Medicare enrollment. The team will provide a short presentation on several Medicare topics and then will allow ample time for a Q&A session.

Stay tuned for additional information in a few weeks.

Contact Kathie Tune for additional information by email or phone 434-791-7106.

Education Department Awarded VDOE Grant

The Averett Department of Education has been awarded $20,000 by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) to provide English Learner instruction through our “Fundamentals of Teaching English Learners” class to 25 Virginia teachers who serve in communities with large English learner populations. Taking the coursework will prepare them to take the ESOL Praxis, a requirement to become endorsed as an ESL teacher in Virginia. VDOE will share this information with teachers beginning in April, and they will be scheduled to take the course in the fall.

Work Study Opportunities for 2021-22

We are busy planning next year’s work-study program! If your office currently does NOT host a work-study student, please take a minute to fill out this form to let us know of your interest. If you have questions, please reach out to Angie McAdams by email. Thanks!