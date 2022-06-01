Averett CoffeeBreak 6-1-22

Posted on June 1st, 2022 by Matt Bell

Staff Council Voting Open

Thank you all who nominated their fellow co-workers to be a part of staff council. It is now time to vote on the the new members. Use the link here to vote for one member from each group. If you have any issues email Nate Lake.

Hiring International Students: What to Know

International students can ONLY work on campus or with a campus affiliate while studying here at Averett University. Off-campus employment can only be secured during exceptional circumstances.

The International Student Hiring Process:

Talk to or interview the student. If you have decided to hire the student, the student will be a Student Assistant, since international students cannot apply for financial aid and work-study positions. Compose an Offer Letter to the Social Security Administration, including job title, job description, weekly work hours (the student can only work 20 hours or less in a pay period), and supervisor’s contact information. Email the letter to Tammy Jackson, Director of International Student Services & Culture Awareness, at tcjackson@averett.edu or send the letter with the student to the International Services Office on the fourth floor of the Student Center, Offices 417 & 418. The Office of International Student Service will check the student’s GPA. Please note that the student must have at least a 2.0 GPA to work. A letter will also be composed to the Social Security Administration stating that the student is in good standing and eligible to work. The student will receive a handout from the Social Security Administration and be instructed to call the agency for an appointment. Once the student receives their social security number, they are to return to the supervisor to complete the Part-Time (PT) Agreement. Supervisors can find the PT Agreement on the Intranet or through HR. Each Student Assistant must have a PT Agreement on file in Human Resources. The PT Agreement for an international student must be signed by the Director of International Services & Cultural Programs before submitting it to HR.

For more information, questions or inquiries, please consult with Tammy Jackson at 434-791-5620 or tcjackson@averett.edu.

Averett Athletics 2022 Cougar Golf Classic Tournament

Averett University Athletics is excited to announce that we will be hosting the annual Cougar Golf Classic on Friday, June 17, at the Goodyear Golf Course, with a rain date of the following Wednesday. Lunch and range balls will be provided along with cash prizes will be awarded. Participants in the golf tournament will also receive a special gift for each member of their foursome. For more information or to register use the attached form or contact Drew Bailey by email or call 434-791-5700.

For all of those WHO DO NOT GOLF, we have added an event for you! Introducing Averett’s 19th hole at the Cougar Golf Classic! For the first time ever non-golfers can attend the event from 1-6 p.m. to participate in lawn games, music and fellowship for only $25. Food, beverages and an amazing time are included with 19th hole registration! To register please contact Drew Bailey at by email or 434-791-5700.

Mental Health First Aid Training

Adult mental health first aid training will be offered to Averett faculty and staff on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Averett’s Main Campus. This is a FREE training and participants will earn a two-year certification and eight hours of continuing education credits. If you would like to register for the course, please email Christy Mayes. Click the flyer at left for more information.

Moving Offices? Facilities Can Help!

For anyone moving offices during the summer months, the Averett Facilities team is here to help. Please fill out this form.