Averett CoffeeBreak 6-15-22

Posted on June 15th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Saying Goodbye to Stacy Gato

Dear Colleagues,

It’s bittersweet to share that Stacy Gato, Vice President for Enrollment Management, has accepted a terrific opportunity to become the VP for Strategic Enrollment Management at Saint Leo’s University in Tampa, Florida, which serves more than 14,000 students. She will be responsible for traditional and online enrollment and will lead a team of over 140 employees. This is a tremendous opportunity, and we send our heartfelt gratitude to her for nine years at Averett. This will also allow Stacy to live within a couple of hours of her parents.

Since joining Averett in 2013, Stacy has assumed expanded duties and most recently added responsibilities for the continued integration of all key enrollment service areas to achieve more seamless service for prospective and current students. Stacy has led each of her areas, including traditional admissions, Averett Online, Averett Central and the Registrar’s Office, to new levels of service delivery and positive results for students during her years at Averett. Most recently, she led the implementation of Averett’s new brand and kick-started the overhaul of the website.

Congratulations, Stacy, on this new chapter of your life. You will be greatly missed.

Stacy’s last day with Averett is July 22, and we are working through plans for the interim period. These plans, along with details on a farewell celebration for Stacy, will be shared with campus in the upcoming weeks.

Warmly, Tiffany

Dr. Fulop’s Farewell

Please join us at the President’s Office (419 West Main St.) Thursday, June 16, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. to convey our gratitude to Dr. Fulop for his leadership as our vice president of academic affairs. We will have cupcakes and fellowship to express our appreciation for all of his contributions over the last eight years. We look forward to seeing you there!

2022 Averett Athletics Golf Tournament 19th Hole

We are less than ONE WEEK away from the 2022 Cougar Golf Classic. Team registration for this event has now been closed but you can still register to attend the 19th Hole!

This event will take place from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at the Goodyear Golf Club. With Averett closing at 12:30 p.m. on Fridays, this event is perfect for connecting with your Averett Peers!

The $25.00 admission cost includes lunch, beverages, yard games and a ROCKIN’ GOOD TIME! Lunch will be served from 1-3 p.m. on the day of the event. Payments can be made prior to the event by check, cash or card. If you prefer to pay the day of the event we can accept all forms of payment at the golf course.

We are currently halfway to capacity for the event. If you are interested in attending please contact Drew Bailey at drewbailey@averett.edu to register as soon as possible. THIS EVENT WILL HIT CAPACITY.

Mental Health First Aid Training

Adult mental health first aid training will be offered to Averett faculty and staff on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Averett’s Main Campus. This is a FREE training and participants will earn a two-year certification and eight hours of continuing education credits. If you would like to register for the course, please email Christy Mayes. Click the flyer at left for more information.

Save the Date for the Fall New Employee Orientation (NEO)

It is never too early to save the date for the fall NEO on Friday, Aug. 5, from 10:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch will be available as part of the program. If you were hired since the spring 2022 NEO in March, or if you could not make the spring program, look for an e-vite from HR Director Kathie Tune (ktune@averett.edu) coming soon. We will host this year’s program at the President’s Suite of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium at the E. Stuart James Grant North Campus, located at 700 Mount Cross Road.

Looking forward to seeing you at the program.

Work-Study Planning

If your office/department currently does not have a federal work-study student and you are interested in having a FWS student during the 2022-2023 academic year, please fill out this short survey. Please contact Angie McAdams, amcadams@averett.edu with any questions.