Averett CoffeeBreak 7-1-2020

Statewide Mandate on Face Coverings

As a reminder, there is a statewide mandate that requires face coverings for anyone in public spaces. As shared before, Averett’s safety guidelines for personnel on campus include strong recommendations that face coverings be worn by everyone on campus when in the presence of others to help minimize risks of the spread of COVID-19. Also, Averett will provide all faculty, staff and students with one, reusable face covering.

HR Reopening Updates

Employees (full-time and part-time) who will be physically returning to work received an email last week from Kathie Tune, director of HR, that included instructions on preparing to return to campus.The email has several attachments for employees and managers including a Return to Work Employee Questionnaire, a To-Do Checklist for Employees and a To-Do Checklist for Managers.

In order to help answer questions and clarify the process, Tune will offer a Zoom Q&A session for employees. Information regarding the session(s) will be forthcoming. For questions in the meantime, email ktune@averett.edu for clarification.

Payroll Notice

Effective today, July 1, a new Virginia Payroll Disclosure Law will go into effect. This law does not change the employee’s pay or how their pay is calculated. The law gives employers guidance on how to list the number of hours worked during the pay period on the pay stub.

Exempt employees or hourly employees will not see any difference in the way the pay stub will look. Non-exempt full-time employees will notice a new line added that will list hours worked. The hours worked will come from the total worked hours listed on the bi-weekly time sheets. The salary label on the pay stub will now read, “Salary Biweekly” to let employees know this is the biweekly pay amount.

We hope this new additional information will be beneficial in helping employees understand their pay stub and how the salary and deductions are calculated.

Due to the additional information that will be needed to process payroll, the Business Office will have to strictly adhere to the Monday noon deadline for the submission of time sheets. Late submissions of time sheets will prevent the proper processing of the payroll.

If you have any questions you can reach out to Pam Paynter or Kathie Tune for more information.

University Book Club via Zoom

The University Book Club was meeting monthly in the Blount Library; however, due to COVID19 we have been able to conduct two meetings via Zoom. We would love for more faculty, staff, and students to join us!

This Book Club is different because we do not require a specific book. We realize that everyone may enjoy diverse genres. Therefore, we each share what we have been reading and we have found many books which have piqued our interest! The meetings begin at 4:45 p.m. and last approximately one hour.

The next meeting is Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. via Zoom:

CCECC Partners with City of Danville

In partnership with Norma Brower and the City of Danville’s Housing and Development Office, the CCECC staff created and delivered over 500 COVID-19 kits (sanitizer, guideline magnets, bottles of water, etc.) for residents of Cardinal Village and Cedar Terrace DRHA sites.

We know that this pandemic has left our neighbors with more needs than ever before, so we hope to continue serving our community and plugging our students in as appropriate.

Outstanding Faculty and Staff Award Nominations

Today the nomination process begins for the Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards! Please take a few minutes of your time to nominate your fellow faculty and staff members.

The criteria for the award and nomination process can be found by clicking here. The nomination form can be found by clicking here. These forms can also be found on the intranet.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, July 31, by 4:30 p.m. Completed nomination forms need to be sent to awards@averett.edu.

Monthly Golden Bagel Nominations

The Golden Bagel trophy will be awarded every month at staff meetings, to the staff member of the month. Nominations can be sent to staffcouncil@averett.edu, with details about why you think your co-worker is deserving of the award.

For those who may not be aware of the award, the Golden Bagel award was created by Staff Council as a fun way to show our appreciation for each other and create pride among staff members. The trophy stays with the staff member of the month, during that month, and then is passed to the next!

The End is Near!

That is, the end of our fiscal year on June 30. That means we have our financial audit starting soon after June 30. We need all outstanding invoices to be submitted to ap@averett.edu or Crystal Whitehead in the Business Office. Your vendors call us when the invoice is unpaid, so we know if you have one. Please get those invoices to us!

VPN Changes Coming Soon

As we continue to pursue technology modernization, and continue our efforts to protect the network infrastructure, as of July 31, 2020 the I.T. department will be retiring our Microsoft based VPN (Virtual Private Network) service and moving to a client based service.

What does this mean? It just means instead of navigating through network settings to connect remotely to our network, you will use an installed client.

To determine if the client is installed, look to the bottom right corner, down next to the time. If you see a little yellow padlock, (if you are like me and have a lot of icons in the bottom right corner, click on the caret (^) to see more icons), the client is installed. If the mouse pointer is hovered over it, it should say “Check Point Endpoint Security”.

To have the new client installed, kindly open a help desk ticket and one of our friendly technicians will contact you to make sure your machine gets the new Checkpoint VPN client installed.

If you have any questions, contact Doug Appleton at ithelpdesk@averett.edu.

All Things Zoom

Faculty and staff may request a Zoom license as part of Averett’s Education Zoom plan. To request an account, faculty members are encouraged to contact Marietta Sanford and staff members are encouraged to contact Carly Pearce.

If you would like some additional one on one Zoom training please schedule a time with the Averett Online team by clicking on the appointment link provided, or refer to Averett’s Zoom resource website.

Want to learn more about Zoom Meeting Etiquette? Click here and learn 15 tips and best practices for online video conference meetings.

In addition, Zoom is now integrated into Canvas. The Canvas-Zoom integration allows instructors to schedule online meetings from within Canvas and is available in all Canvas sites. Instructions on how to integrate Zoom into your Canvas course can be found in the following link.