Averett CoffeeBreak 7-13-22

Posted on July 13th, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, July 15, for a Wednesday, July 20, publication.

New Employee Information Needed – Deadline Approaching!

Any employees hired in August 2021 to present should have received an email from Marketing and Communications Specialist Matt Bell requesting a headshot and their job title. The deadline for this information is Wednesday, July 20. This information will be used in a slideshow during the August 8 opening in celebration of Averett’s new hires. Please submit the requested information as quickly as possible. If you have any questions, please email Matt or call 434-791-5681.

Mental Health First Aid Training

Adult mental health first aid training will be offered to Averett faculty and staff on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Averett’s Main Campus. This is a FREE training and participants will earn a two-year certification and eight hours of continuing education credits. If you would like to register for the course, please email Christy Mayes. Click the flyer at left for more information.

August Opening: RSVP and More

Join your fellow faculty and staff as we celebrate the new school year on Monday, Aug. 8, starting at noon in the Grant Center at Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus.

This year, we will begin with lunch and fellowship at noon in the Grant Center. Following lunch, we will dive into an educational and engaging program. President Franks and Joe Franks will then host you and your loved ones for a family celebration at their home.

Please respond to this survey ASAP, in which you will need to RSVP for lunch and for yourself and the number of family guests you will be bringing (significant others, children) to the Family Celebration between 4-6 p.m. (Click here for survey). If you have any questions, please contact Katherine Bishop at kbishop@averett.edu or 434-791-5826.

We look forward to opening the 2022-2023 Academic Year with each of you!

Professional Headshots Opportunity

A professional headshot should be an essential part of everyone’s portfolio. On Monday, Aug. 8, Averett employees will have the opportunity to receive a professional headshot courtesy of Marketing and Communications prior to the start of the August Opening celebration. No appointment necessary. If you have any questions, please email Matt Bell.

Faculty/Staff Programming for Students

We are excited to offer faculty and staff campus-wide student programming opportunities for the 2022-2023 academic year!

What is your passion?

Do you have an idea for a student program led by you?

Would you like some help with planning the activity?

Well, we are here to help you get started! Please complete this form by Friday, Aug. 26, and we’ll be sure to follow up with you on logistics and the next steps for your unique activity!

For questions, please contact Casey Scarce, director of student involvement, via email or by phone at 434-791-5628.

We look forward to engaging with you this fall!

Wellness Wednesday Updates

Hello all!

Victor here, again, with some wellness news.

So you’re worried about getting those 10,000 steps in? The Averett Wellness program has a Step Challenge with registration opening on August 10. In the meantime, here are some easy ways to rack up on those steps.

Walk up and down the hallway a few times and take a break from your desk and the desk chair.

Walk to the break room and grab a bottle or cup of water. (Speaking of water, stay tuned for a water challenge coming up in November!)

Park a little farther from your usual spot and gain a few extra steps to prepare for the Step Challenge!

And last but certainly not least…

We have scheduled a Biometric screening day and flu shot clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Stay tuned for those and many more details in the next Wellness Wednesday article.