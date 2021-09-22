Averett CoffeeBreak 9-22-21

Posted on September 22nd, 2021 by Matt Bell

COVID-19 Testing Due Today

As a reminder, COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated students and employees is due today, Sept. 22, by 5 p.m. If you have tested and not yet received your results, please let health@averett.edu to share that information.

Test results must be submitted via the LiveSafe app or to the Office of Health Services by emailing health@averett.edu. For a list of frequently asked questions, click here.

Listening Sessions for This Week

Listening sessions are happening virtually today, Sept. 22, from 4-5 p.m. and again on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 10-11 a.m. to provide opportunities for employees to ask questions regarding COVID-19 and our campus health and safety protocols. Join CFO/COO and COVID-19 Coordinator Don Aungst, Director of Health Services Tammi Devlin and Director of HR Kathie Tune this afternoon, and Devlin and Tune will be available again tomorrow. Register using the links above.

Facilities Promotes Brad Whitsett

Brad Whitsett has been promoted to assistant director of custodial after previously serving as a night shift supervisor. He has always found strength in helping others. Striving to be motivator who leads by example is one of his daily goals and perhaps greatest strengths. Brad has over 10 years experience in the custodial field primarily as a lead floor technician and a site supervisor. Brad said joining the Averett University family in 2017 was undoubtedly the move that helped him realize his true potential for custodial management.

“I’ve never immediately felt more like I was part of a team than I did the first day I arrived at Averett,” Brad said.

Brad was born and raised in Greensboro, North Carolina, is father to two amazing children, and is currently engaged to be married.

“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity to continue growing with my Averett family and I can’t wait to hit the ground running!”

Dr. Kucek Has Article Published Among Top Sports Communication Scholars

Assistant Professor of Communications Dr. John Kucek recently had an article published at OlympicAnalysis.org. The site is known for publishing articles from some of the top sports communication scholars around the world. The article, “Communicating corporate social responsibility at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” can be read in full by clicking here.

Volunteer Opportunities

New Date for September Staff Council Meeting

Our September staff meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Staff meetings will continue to be held in the Multipurpose Room at our usual 11:15 a.m. meeting time. There is also a Zoom option still available for those unable to attend in person, and should have already arrived in your inbox.

Football, Food and Festivities

Averett family, you don’t want to miss this! Football, food and fun for all ages beginning at noon on Saturday, Sept. 25, with the Food Truck Rodeo. Bring your families and have your kids take part in various activities starting at 3:30 p.m. before football kicks off at 6 p.m. against Maryville. Youth 18 and under get in free! Click the image at left for more.

Join Team Ave and Rett to Make a Heart Healthier

In support of the 2021 Danville-Pittsylvania Heart Walk Saturday, Sept. 25, join team Ave and Rett with a donation today. Find out more by clicking here!

Reunited: Homecoming 2021

What better way to celebrate Averett’s homecoming this year than to be reunited?

Come join us all weekend Friday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 3, for events and more.

Over Homecoming weekend, we are honoring three alumni award recipients, a former trustee and inducting eight Athletics Hall of Fame selections. Congratulations to our 2021 recipients and inductees!

Check out the list of events and activities below for Spirit Week:

Monday, Sept. 27: Dress for Success

6:30 p.m. – A block party ice cream social will be held at Jordan Commons.

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Twin Day

11 a.m. – Fat Tuesday – novelty license plates and more on the Student Lawn!

7 p.m. – Women’s Soccer vs. Peace

Wednesday, Sept. 29: Hawaiian Day

6 p.m. – Volleyball vs. Southern Virginia

8:30 p.m. – Bingo night and wings will be held in the Back Cafe of the Dining Hall.

Thursday, Sept. 30: Throwback Thursday (Each class will represent a different decade)

11 a.m. – Kona Ice will be on campus next to Jordan Commons.

8:30 p.m. – Come out for a special guest comedian in Pritchett Auditorium.

Friday, Oct. 1: Blue and Gold Day

10 a.m. – The CCECC will hold a career fair in the MPR.

12:30 p.m. – A cookout will be held on Student Lawn.

Saturday, Oct. 2

1 p.m. – Soccer vs. N.C. Wesleyan

1 p.m. – Averett Singers will hold a rehearsal for their reunion in Pritchett Auditorium in preparation for singing at the football game and Sunday Chapel service.

6 p.m. – Football vs. N.C. Wesleyan

Find the full schedule of events by clicking here.

Fall Career Fair

Averett’s first career fair of the year will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m.-noon in the MPR.

We are now in the process of registering employers and if you have any specific employers you would like us to invite, please contact Angie McAdams by email.

Annual Study Abroad Fair

The annual Averett Study Abroad Fair will be held on campus Thursday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Student Center Multipurpose Room.

Students will learn how to apply for a passport, maximize financial aid and scholarship opportunities and realize the career benefits of an abroad experience.

Study abroad alumni, international program providers and study abroad advisors will be available to answer questions. Don’t miss the raffle prizes and goody bags!

Averett’s National Endorsements and Accolades Continue to Stack Up

In the 2022 rankings by U.S. News & World Report, Averett University ranked within the top 25 of the best regional liberal arts colleges in the South – the highest in Virginia. Averett was also as a best value school and top performer in social mobility among regional colleges in the south, and was recognized for economic diversity among its students. Read more by clicking here.

Like many years before, the Princeton Review has again ranked Averett as one of the “best in the Southeast” in its “Best Colleges: Region by Region” guide, and Colleges of Distinction has once again named Averett a 2021-2022 College of Distinction – the university’s ninth consecutive year receiving the honor.

The Education Station

The Education Department at Averett is happy to announce we have a new space for our education students. This room is located in Blount Library on the top floor. It has come to our attention that our commuter students have a need for an area to Zoom from and for a break between classes. This room offers a solution to the challenges our students are facing. There is up-to-date technology being provided to students who lack these resources. We have supplies relevant to early childhood education and would love to have students take advantage of this opportunity.

The department held a contest in which students presented ideas on what the new room should be named and voted on the proposals. The three finalists of this contest were Trevor Mensavage, Kelsey Edmunds and Savannah Harlow. The first place winner was Savannah Harlow and the room will be called: “The Education Station.”

Save the Dates for Open Enrollment for Health Benefits

The Averett University Open Enrollment time frame for eligible employees to enroll in health benefits (medical, dental and vision) is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 1, through Tuesday, Nov. 16.

To ensure you are registered in the portal, please open the link, click the register button and continue to follow the prompts to enter additional information and to verify your profile information already in the portal such as your mailing address. You will save time and some troubleshooting by registering now for a user name and password instead of waiting until the open enrollment window opens.

Once you have registered, take a few minutes to look around the Empyrean site as it has a Resources page with Health and Welfare Contacts and a Documents Library of resources for you to learn about the programs offered through the VPCBC such as First Moms, Health Advocate, IngenioRX, and LiveHealth Online, just to name a few.

Questions can be sent to Tammy Wall, Sr. Acct./Benefits Coordinator at twall@averett.edu, or by calling 434.791.5679.

The Anthem Sydney App is Available for All Averett University Health Plan Participants

A reminder to download the Sydney app, which serves as a convenient resource that holds your medical insurance ID card(s) and additional pages to learn more about COVID-19 Resources. It allows you to download your COVID-19 vaccination card (Health Pass), and find community resources in your area. Additional pages offer pharmacy delivery options, a find care option when looking for a doctor, hospital, or clinic near you and a virtual visit page to schedule a visit with a doctor or other care provider 24/7. A module where you may view your and health records is available all in addition to viewing your claims history within the My Health Dashboard. The Sydney app is loaded with information and even has an option to pay your medical bills and to chat with a chat bot. For additional information, click here for the Sydney flyer.

Register for WebMD if you are eligible for the University Health Plan

There’s never been a better time to put your wellness first.

Whether you’d like to spend more time in nature or in the comfort of your home, the new well-being platform, powered by WebMD ONE, makes it easy to personalize your plan based on your unique interests, and we’ll be there to inspire you on your wellness journey every step of the way.

Discover health and happiness.

The new well-being platform will create a personalized experience based on your interests and point you toward proven resources:

Health Assessment—Receive a personalized report on your health along with steps to help you improve it.

Daily Habits—Set and track health goals through a personalized, mobile-first experience.

Media library—Watch videos and listen to podcasts on well-being topics.

Device and App Connection Center—Connect a fitness device or app to automatically upload your activity.

Personal Health Record—View all of your health information in one place.

How to log in to the new well-being platform:

Visit www.webmdhealth.com/vpc and click on “Create Account” to register. Your Registration ID is your date of birth in MMDDYYYY format followed by the last 6 digits of your SSN. (Example: 11151980123456). If you need assistance, call Customer Service: 866-513-2505.

Download our app, Wellness At Your Side. Work toward your well-being goals anytime, anywhere.

Visit the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store and search for “Wellness At Your Side.” Download and open the app, then enter your connection code: VPC

Questions? Contact Bri Harris, wellness coordinator at bdharris@averett.edu.

Averett 101: In the Eyes of First Year Students

President Franks and her husband, Joe, are continuing the tradition of hosting Averett 101 classes for dinners at the President’s House this fall. Please see some of the positive comments that were shared at recent dinners:

“I’m not just a number here.”

“Professors know your name and they know if I’m not in class.”

“AU is personal.”

“Upperclassmen really are involved with first years.”

“The general student body is great.”

“The environment here – you can talk to anyone.”

“My class schedule and work schedule match well.”

“The coaches really care about us.”

“This school has a family environment.”

“Lots of resources – easy to get a tutor – the success center – the writing center.”