Averett CoffeeBreak 9-29-21

Posted on September 29th, 2021 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Oct. 1, for a Wednesday, Oct. 6, publication.

Important Reminders for this Week

Dear Colleagues,

It’s a big Homecoming week at Averett! In addition to the many activities surrounding Homecoming, it is also the deadline for our COVID-19 vaccine requirement, which is due by Thursday, Sept. 30.

The deadline for religious exemptions and medical exemptions is also Thursday, Sept. 30. Responses may take up to five business days.

We will continue to share opportunities for upcoming vaccine clinics.

Here are reminders about mandatory testing:

A COVID-19 PCR test is due on Wednesday of each week for all unvaccinated students and employees.

for all unvaccinated students and employees. Results should be submitted to Health Services by emailing health@averett.edu.

Weekly testing should be scheduled between Friday and Monday of every week to ensure that you will have results to submit by Wednesday.

Please don’t forget to do your daily LiveSafe self-health check.

I’m delighted to share that our employees reached our vaccination goal of 80% in time for vaccinated staff to earn an extra personal day off! More details will be forthcoming on this, as well as ways in which vaccinated faculty will be recognized. Congratulations on this achievement and thank you!

While student vaccination rates are increasing, we did not reach the 80% goal in time for students to receive an extra day off for Fall Break. Vaccinated students still have three more chances to win a $1,000 credit toward their student account balance! Congratulations to Heather Smith and Charles Hutchson for being the first two winners! We will draw more names throughout the week. Thirty other vaccinated students have received gift cards to local restaurants! Additional drawings are to come. Please encourage students to check their emails to see if they are winners.

Thanks for your continued cooperation as we work to maintain a safe and healthy campus.

Please take advantage of the many fun Homecoming activities this week. Go Cougars!

Sincerely,

Don Aungst

CFO/COO, COVID-19 Campus Coordinator

Listening Session Today

A listening session will be held virtually today, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m. to provide opportunities for employees to ask questions regarding COVID-19 and our campus health and safety protocols. Join Averett President Dr. Tiffany Franks, CFO/COO and COVID-19 Coordinator Don Aungst, Director of Health Services Tammi Devlin and Director of HR Kathie Tune this afternoon if you have questions. Register using the links above.

Assistant to the President

I am excited to share that Katherine Bishop, coordinator of enrollment communications and innovative partnerships at Averett, has accepted the position as assistant to the president. Katherine came to Averett in 2016 and has had increasing responsibilities since that time. She will support the work of the President’s Office with special projects and emerging initiatives, assist with preparing executive communications, lead formal and informal digital presentations, social media communications, as well as event planning for internal and community relations. Katherine will continue to coordinate partnership development for the University. Welcome, Katherine!

Warmly,

Tiffany Franks

Holly Kilby Wins Golden Bagel Award

Staff Council is pleased to announce that Holly Kilby, assistant director of academic support, was awarded the first Golden Bagel award of the academic year at the September staff meeting!

Join us in congratulating Holly, and read her nomination below!

“This person has been amazing to work with this whole semester. They have kept their normal work flowing but have stepped up to handle student ADA accommodations as well. They have several challenging cases and work to do the best for the student on behalf of the University while coordinating with faculty to make sure all is done well under the law. They are positive, gentle, and encouraging with others. They task they took on is one of the most difficult ones for a university to do well under the law. Congratulations, Holly Kilby.”

Reunited: Homecoming 2021

What better way to celebrate Averett’s homecoming this year than to be reunited?

Come join us all weekend Friday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 3, for events and more.

Over Homecoming weekend, we are honoring three alumni award recipients, a former trustee and inducting eight Athletics Hall of Fame selections. Congratulations to our 2021 recipients and inductees!

Check out the list of events and activities below for Spirit Week:

Wednesday, Sept. 29: Hawaiian Day

6 p.m. – Volleyball vs. Southern Virginia

8:30 p.m. – Bingo night and wings will be held in the Back Cafe of the Dining Hall.

Thursday, Sept. 30: Throwback Thursday (Each class will represent a different decade)

11 a.m. – Kona Ice will be on campus next to Jordan Commons.

8:30 p.m. – Come out for a special guest comedian in Pritchett Auditorium.

Friday, Oct. 1: Blue and Gold Day

10 a.m. – The CCECC will hold a career fair in the MPR.

12:30 p.m. – A cookout will be held on Student Lawn.

Saturday, Oct. 2

1 p.m. – Soccer vs. N.C. Wesleyan

1 p.m. – Averett Singers will hold a rehearsal for their reunion in Pritchett Auditorium in preparation for singing at the football game and Sunday Chapel service.

6 p.m. – Football vs. N.C. Wesleyan

Find the full schedule of events by clicking here.

Fall Career Fair

Averett’s first career fair of the year will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m.-noon in the MPR.

More than 20 employers have registered to attend, and are excited about meeting students and alumni.

Robert Marsh Art Show in Library

The Blount Library is pleased to host a showing of art works by Art Professor Robert Marsh showing now through Thursday, Nov. 11. Professor Marsh has been teaching at Averett for more than 50 years and is well known locally, regionally and nationally. This is a welcome opportunity to view works that span the period from 2008 through 2021 and are representative of several themes. Please stop by to view them! The Library is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday from 3-10 p.m.

Annual Study Abroad Fair

The annual Averett Study Abroad Fair will be held on campus Thursday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Student Center Multipurpose Room.

Students will learn how to apply for a passport, maximize financial aid and scholarship opportunities and realize the career benefits of an abroad experience.

Study abroad alumni, international program providers and study abroad advisors will be available to answer questions. Don’t miss the raffle prizes and goody bags!

Save the Dates for Open Enrollment for Health Benefits

The Averett University Open Enrollment time frame for eligible employees to enroll in health benefits (medical, dental and vision) is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 1, through Tuesday, Nov. 16.

To ensure you are registered in the portal, please open the link, click the register button and continue to follow the prompts to enter additional information and to verify your profile information already in the portal such as your mailing address. You will save time and some troubleshooting by registering now for a username and password instead of waiting until the open enrollment window opens.

Once you have registered, take a few minutes to look around the Empyrean site as it has a Resources page with Health and Welfare Contacts and a Documents Library of resources for you to learn about the programs offered through the VPCBC such as First Moms, Health Advocate, IngenioRX and LiveHealth Online, just to name a few.

Questions can be sent to Tammy Wall, senior accountant/benefits coordinator, at twall@averett.edu, or by calling 434-791-5679.

Averett, Community Pack 20,000 Meals

The Averett campus was buzzing with activity Thursday, Sept. 23, as students, faculty, staff, community members and organizations came together to pack 20,000 meals in the University’s Carrington Gym. Together, more than 100 volunteers assembled oatmeal packets from Harvest Pack that were in turn donated to God’s Storehouse, a local Danville food bank, through eight assembly lines. Read the full story here. Thank you to all who participated!

Register for WebMD if you are Eligible for the University Health Plan

There’s never been a better time to put your wellness first.

Whether you’d like to spend more time in nature or in the comfort of your home, the new well-being platform, powered by WebMD ONE, makes it easy to personalize your plan based on your unique interests, and we’ll be there to inspire you on your wellness journey every step of the way.

Discover health and happiness.

The new well-being platform will create a personalized experience based on your interests and point you toward proven resources:

Health Assessment – Receive a personalized report on your health along with steps to help you improve it.

Daily Habits – Set and track health goals through a personalized, mobile-first experience.

Media library – Watch videos and listen to podcasts on well-being topics.

Device and App Connection Center – Connect a fitness device or app to automatically upload your activity.

Personal Health Record – View all of your health information in one place.

How to log in to the new well-being platform:

Visit www.webmdhealth.com/vpc and click on “Create Account” to register. Your Registration ID is your date of birth in MMDDYYYY format followed by the last 6 digits of your SSN. (Example: 11151980123456). If you need assistance, call Customer Service: 866-513-2505.

Download our app, Wellness At Your Side. Work toward your well-being goals anytime, anywhere.

Visit the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store and search for “Wellness At Your Side.” Download and open the app, then enter your connection code: VPC

Look for wellness updates each week in CoffeeBreak!

Questions? Contact Bri Harris, wellness coordinator, at bdharris@averett.edu.

Averett 101: In the Eyes of First Year Students

President Franks and her husband, Joe, are continuing the tradition of hosting Averett 101 classes for dinners at the President’s House this fall. Please see some of the positive comments that were shared at recent dinners:

“I really like the Prayer Garden.”

“The staff is welcoming and kind here.”

“AU makes me feel like its ok to be me here.”

“The small size has a family feel.”

“There are lots of resources to help me be successful.”

“Professors are hands on and make sure I’m doing what I’m supposed to do.”

“I like meeting people from different areas.”

“The tight-knit community feel – people have my back and won’t leave me behind.”