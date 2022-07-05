Averett, Hargrave Partnership to Allow Cadets to Take Flight with Averett

Posted on July 5th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Hargrave Military Academy, in partnership with Averett University and their FAA-approved Part 141 flight school, welcomes the return of its flight program. Students participating in the Hargrave-Averett Aeronautics Partnership will have the opportunity to complete Private Pilot Ground School and Flight 1, earning dual enrollment credits for each course.

Students participating in the Hargrave-Averett flight program are required to have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or greater and a PSAT10, SAT or ACT score of the 50th percentile or higher, consistent with the requirements for admission at Averett.

Hargrave Academic Dean Jim Tung, who was instrumental in developing guidelines for student participation in the program, remarked, “The desired outcome of this inaugural year of the Hargrave-Averett partnership is for cadets to successfully complete ground school and flight lab and progress through ‘solo flight’ by the end of the Fall semester. In the future, we may look to expand the program’s scope to include private pilot certification.”

The Hargrave-Averett partnership gives students direct access to a career in aviation, and allows Harvgrave cadets to learn alongside Averett Aeronautics students. Averett’s program offers classes for the following certifications: Private Pilot Certificate, Commercial Pilot Certificate, Flight Instructor Certificate, Flight Instructor Instrument Certificate, and Instrument Rating Certificate. Additional Aircraft Category or Class Rating Certificates and opportunities to earn an Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) Certificate with Reduced Aeronautical Experience are possible through Averett’s collegiate and adult learning programs.

Hargrave President Eric Peterson noted that “the past flight program is a source of pride and fond memories for former cadets, faculty, and staff of Hargrave Military Academy. We are grateful to Averett for opening its facilities to our students and look forward to building the cadre of Hargrave student pilots.”

“Innovative partnerships are a major strategic priority at Averett, and when we can partner with an esteemed military academy in strengthening the region, it’s a win-win. This joint venture both provides Hargrave with a powerful differentiator and introduces Averett’s Aeronautics program to another cohort of great students” said Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks. “This exciting partnership is another illustration of how partnerships are helping us meet critical workforce needs in the field of aeronautics education. Additionally, this serves as a testament to the opportunities our management of the airport FBO brings in the way of expanded student learning and new partnerships.”

One year ago, Averett opened AU Aviation Services, the fixed-based operator of the Danville Regional Airport, but the University has had a presence at the airport for 40 years. Averett operates its Aeronautics degree program out of the George J. Falk Flight Operations Center next door to the FBO area. More than 100 Averett Aeronautics majors are learning the business of aviation or receiving in-flight training at Averett’s FAA-approved 141-certified flight school.

About Averett University

Since 1859, Averett University has grown and developed into a dynamic institution that serves students of all ages, offering more than 30 undergraduate majors, minors and special programs, along with seven graduate programs with a number of concentrations. Dedicated to preparing students to serve and lead as catalysts for positive change, the University’s historic main campus is embedded in the heart of Southern Virginia with regional campuses throughout Virginia and online. Averett enrolls a diverse student body, and boasts an alumni network that spans the globe. Visit averett.edu for more info.

About Hargrave Military Academy

Hargrave is a college-prep boarding school for young men in grades 7–12 & Post Graduate where boys strengthen their faith, build their character, learn to lead, and realize their full potential. Hargrave develops young men into leaders of character who are prepared for lifelong success. To learn more about Hargrave Military Academy, call 434.432.2481 or visit www.hargrave.edu.