Averett has 110 student-athletes earn 2022-23 ODAC All-Academic Team honors

FOREST, Va. — Averett University had 110 student-athletes earn 2022-23 Old Dominion Athletic Conference All-Academic Team honors Friday as the league recognized 2,514 honorees in total across 17 institutions.
Averett, which completed its inaugural year as a member in the ODAC in 2022-23, totaled 110 student-athletes with a 3.25 grade point average or higher — one shy of the highest single-year total in school history. Eligibility for the ODAC All-Academic Team is open to any student-athlete that competes in a conference-sponsored sport, regardless of academic class. Prospective honorees must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the academic year to be considered for ODAC All-Academic Team recognition.
Averett’s 2022-23 ODAC All-Academic Team Members
Oscar Aamodt, Men’s Soccer
Madison Adams, Softball
David Asbill, Baseball
Evelyn Balderrama, Women’s Soccer
Corey Baldwin, Men’s Basketball
Billy Baldwin Men’s Wrestling
Elisa Battermann, Women’s Tennis
Briana Battinelli, Softball
Calvin Beavers, Men’s Lacrosse
Philipp Bohnenkamp, Men’s Tennis
Fermin Borbua-Watson, Men’s Basketball
Faith Bowlin, Women’s Lacrosse
Jake Braun, Baseball
Nicholas Breen, Men’s Soccer
Amelie Brune, Women’s Tennis
Chris Byrd, Baseball
Samantha Casey, Women’s Soccer
Will Caviness, Football
Matthew Clark, Men’s Lacrosse
Gavin Colwell, Baseball
Ryan Curle, Football
Celia de Diego, Women’s Soccer
Morgan Dearing, Women’s Lacrosse
Carlie Deason, Women’s Volleyball
Jasiri Dingle, Men’s Wrestling/Cross Country
G’La Dunn Women’s Indoor/Outdoor Track & Field
Isobel Evans, Women’s Soccer
Raven Felder, Women’s Lacrosse
Hannah Gammons, Women’s Golf
Alejandra Garcia, Women’s Tennis
Olivia Garner, Women’s Basketball/Indoor/Outdoor Track and Field
Diego Giffuni, Men’s Soccer
Timothy Goldsmith, Football/Men’s Indoor/Outdoor Track & Field
Rachel Green, Women’s Volleyball
Caden Grider, Baseball
Lisanne Guiaux, Women’s Soccer/Lacrosse
Keira Gunning, Women’s Tennis
Andrew Guynn, Men’s Lacrosse
Hannah Heath, Softball
Salem Hill, Softball
Lake Hojnacki, Football
Lamar Horner, Football
Jacob Irmen, Men’s Lacrosse
Matthew Isom, Football
Kaylee Joblon, Women’s Lacrosse
Jaleel Jones Men’s Wrestling
Hannah Jones, Softball
Olivia Jones, Softball
Katri Kakko, Women’s Soccer
Caleb Kimbrough, Men’s Golf
Maja Kindberg, Women’s Soccer
Fred Koskinen, Men’s Golf
Oliver Kousholt, Men’s Soccer
Connor Kubis, Baseball
Gabrielle Lang, Women’s Lacrosse
Gabe LaVey Men’s Wrestling
Rylie Leadore, Women’s Lacrosse
Karsin Lee, Softball
Jacob Lemon, Football
Anton Lindberg, Men’s Soccer
Erika Lindstrom, Women’s Soccer
Austin Long Men’s Wrestling
Anibal Lopez, Men’s Soccer
Jem Lowrance, Men’s Basketball
Alejandro Lucas Nielfa, Men’s Golf
Sarah Lysohir, Softball
Sarah Marlowe, Women’s Volleyball
Sophia Marshall, Women’s Golf
Sarai Martinez, Women’s Soccer
Garrett Mason, Men’s Golf
Bryson McLaughlin, Men’s Basketball
Gianna Minafo, Women’s Lacrosse | Soccer
Lauren Montren, Women’s Volleyball
Madison Morin, Women’s Soccer
Emma Nash, Women’s Volleyball
Lauren Nelson, Softball
Rufus Nurminen, Men’s Tennis
Abby Owen, Softball
Daniel Parkulo Men’s Wrestling
Elizabeth Peasley, Women’s Lacrosse
Clarice Peters, Women’s Soccer
Max Pettersson, Men’s Golf
Daniela Poulakidas, Women’s Tennis
Brayton Powers, Men’s Lacrosse
Talia Prosper, Women’s Basketball/Indoor/Outdoor Track and Field
Dylan Rabon, Football
Hudson Rowe, Baseball
Jalen Rowell, Men’s Basketball
Paula Ryhsen, Women’s Tennis
Brianna Sams, Women’s Basketball
Lucia Sanchez, Women’s Soccer
Caleb Saylors, Football
Tyler Smith, Baseball
Alexander Soerensen, Men’s Soccer
Kelsey Steckroth, Women’s Lacrosse
Luke Stewart, Football
Connor Taff, Men’s Lacrosse
Jonathan Thomas, Football
Trey Thompson, Football
Lotta Tiittanen Women’s Indoor/Outdoor Track & Field
Alex Turley Men’s Wrestling
Alyssa Veasey, Women’s Soccer
Remy Vigouroux, Women’s Soccer
Abby Wallace Women’s Indoor/Outdoor Track & Field
Hannah Walton, Women’s Golf
Hunter Whitlow, Baseball
Sebastian Widen, Men’s Soccer
Mason Williams, Baseball
Kyle Wilson, Baseball
Hannah Zabik, Softball