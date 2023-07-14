Averett has 110 student-athletes earn 2022-23 ODAC All-Academic Team honors

Posted on July 14th, 2023 by Bill Dyer

FOREST, Va. — Averett University had 110 student-athletes earn 2022-23 Old Dominion Athletic Conference All-Academic Team honors Friday as the league recognized 2,514 honorees in total across 17 institutions.

Averett, which completed its inaugural year as a member in the ODAC in 2022-23, totaled 110 student-athletes with a 3.25 grade point average or higher — one shy of the highest single-year total in school history. Eligibility for the ODAC All-Academic Team is open to any student-athlete that competes in a conference-sponsored sport, regardless of academic class. Prospective honorees must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the academic year to be considered for ODAC All-Academic Team recognition.

