Averett Joins Community Partners to Fight Spread of COVID-19

Posted on March 4th, 2021 by Travis Dix

Working with partners like the Virginia Department of Health, SOVAH Health, the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County, Averett University has joined the community fight against the spread of COVID-19. From our School of Nursing students and faculty dispensing vaccine, to hosting the inaugural mass community vaccination clinic in our health district, to the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness’ volunteer coordination for all community vaccination events – we are committed to the health of this community and contributing in any way we can to help us get past this devastating virus.

We’ve teamed up with our partners to answer some of the most common questions surrounding community vaccine events.