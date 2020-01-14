Averett Junior Named South Boston Speedway Social Media Director

Posted on January 14th, 2020 by Cassie Jones

Averett University junior Grayson Eaton was officially named as South Boston Speedway’s director of social media operations during an annual banquet held Saturday, Jan. 11 in South Boston, Virginia.

Eaton, who graduated from Chatham High School in Chatham, Va. in 2017, is pursuing a communications degree with a focus on journalism at Averett University.

After graduating, Eaton plans to pursue a career as a pit crew reporter in NASCAR.

“I have always known I wanted to be in motorsports since I was 2 years old. I always wanted to inspire other people and be a good example for others to look up to,” Eaton said.

In the past year, Eaton reported from the South Boston Speedway pit boxes for WHLF Radio in addition to handling their social media.

“I’ve spent time learning from other NASCAR reporters including Jamie Little, Vince Welch, and Mary Snyder,” Eaton said.

Eaton chose Averett University because he said it was close to home.

“At the time, I didn’t feel like I was ready to leave home. After coming to Averett, I am so thankful for the opportunities I have now that I made the decision to stay,” Eaton said.

In addition to his academic success, Eaton credits the Averett University Communications Department for having the opportunity to pursue his passion.

“Because of the professors, I would not be in the places I am today,” Eaton said. “I wouldn’t have any of the knowledge I have today without the communications department.”