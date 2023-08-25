Averett Student Gains Independence, Expands Education in Summer Study Abroad Program

Posted on August 25th, 2023 by Kelly King

This past summer, Erin Hayes, an Averett University junior aeronautics major, traveled to multiple cities in England in coordination with Averett University’s Cultural Experiences Abroad program. Hayes, an aerospace management in aviation business student who is also minoring in musical theatre, visited English cities such as Bath, Canterbury, London, Stonehenge and many others where she connected with other students from around the world.

Hayes had two classes that split her six-week program into two segments. The first focused on the economic and social effects that the notorious Jack the Ripper killer had on England between the late 1880’s and now. The second focused on Fairtrade, the global organization that connects businesses, farmers and producers to provide internationally agreed upon standards. Their class specifically looked into the process that different medications go through before being stocked on pharmacy shelves.

“It has always been a goal of mine to live and work abroad for at least a small portion of my life, but I always had a fear that I wouldn’t be able to deal with a minimal support system,” Hayes said. “This summer showed me that I can operate on my own and can build a support system from there.”

Hayes was able to create bonds with other classmates from Mexico, Australia, Germany and even India. She spent an extra two weeks abroad while she visited her college roommate in Oulu, Finland and then another peer in Bristol, England. While she was stopped in London, Hayes prioritized being able to watch a few West End shows such as “Wicked,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “The Book of Mormon.”

“If you are trying to decide if you would want to study abroad – do it! I grew so much emotionally, mentally and socially,” Hayes said. “I met amazing people that I am still keeping in touch with

and with whom I am already trying to make plans to see again.”

Hayes is currently a member of Averett’s Bonner Leaders Program, the Averett Singers, the Averett Players, a student ambassador, a ZeeMee ambassador, and is in the Honors Program at Averett.

This study abroad opportunity is just one more experience she is able to add to her belt before graduating and becoming an agile leader in her field.

If you are interested in learning more about study abroad opportunities at Averett University, please visit our website or reach out to [email protected] to explore our programs.