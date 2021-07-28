Averett to Offer Record Number of Service-Learning Opportunities to Students in Fall

Posted on July 28th, 2021 by Matt Bell

This summer, Averett University’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness (CCECC) facilitated a service-learning fellowship program for seven faculty and two staff members from Averett to engage and discuss future service-learning projects.

As a result, Averett students will benefit from the most service-learning class offerings ever during the upcoming semester.

Dean of Engaged Learning and CCECC Executive Director Dr. Billy Wooten said that following the service-learning fellowship, an additional 11 service-learning classes for students are being added for the fall semester.

“The number of offerings for the fall is the most ever for a single semester. Usually, we have anywhere from 50 to 60 service-learning projects per academic year. In the fall semester alone, there will be nearly 40 projects,” Wooten said.

The 11 service-learning classes are in addition to the 18 sections of Averett 101, a mandatory class for freshmen and transfer students. Each course contains a service-learning element.

Each year the CCECC hosts the fellowship to overview best practices in service-learning pedagogy. The program engages participants in a deeper understanding of the community’s needs, and explores service projects that could address those needs while helping students connect what they learn in the classroom to real-world applications. Those who participate work together to brainstorm, create plans and map out what each service-learning project will entail.

“The service-learning fellowship is held annually and made possible through the Community Engage Learning Initiative Grant, which is through the Bonner Learning Foundation in New Jersey,” Wooten said.

During the weeklong fellowship, participants examined what service-learning is really all about and how it’s implemented at other institutions. Then, they underwent a workshop for creating courses that entail service-learning projects, wrapping up with a service-learning project of their own.

“Our faculty members not only create these courses for students to have service-learning experience, but they are also willing to volunteer themselves to put into practice what they are lecturing to our students,” Wooten said. “We are proud to have a faculty and staff that takes a hands-on approach to learning and serving the community at large with a can-do attitude.”

At the conclusion of the fellowship, everyone participated in a service project in the urban garden at God’s Storehouse.

Upcoming service-learning classes created during the fellowship workshop include: