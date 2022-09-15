Averett University and Dalrada Corporation Team Up For a Sustainable and Digitally Advanced Future

Posted on September 15th, 2022 by Travis Dix

Virginia-based university will become the first American institute of higher learning to create personalized Web 3.0 capabilities while committing to sustainable energy outcomes

In a major effort toward sustainability and creating an immersive learning experience for its students, Averett University announced today that it will partner with Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”) to drive significant reduction in carbon emissions and deliver savings on energy costs, while taking the university into the metaverse.

Dalrada Energy Services, a division of Dalrada Corporation, will facilitate Averett’s goal of designing a next-generation campus experience that uses cutting-edge technology and tools that enable the metaverse, powered by Web 3.0 partner, imagineeer. This will include student ownership of digital assets and personalized artificial intelligence, as well as learning and understanding the impacts of digital currency.

Plans surrounding sustainability include taking steps toward achieving carbon neutrality using Dalrada’s innovative technology, including the company’s Likido™ONE heat pumps. The proprietary technology will be paired with digital twining capabilities in the metaverse along with other measures that will optimize energy use across the campus. This will revolutionize the scale and speed at which more sustainable practices can be adopted.

These highly efficient energy resources and Web 3.0 solutions will save Averett up to 20 percent in energy costs, while decreasing its carbon footprint to help reach Net Zero goals faster. The university will capture activity data and project future energy usage.



“Partnering with Dalrada allows us to set the sustainability bar for colleges across the country and ensures that we are fostering an educational environment designed to propel our students into the digital future,” said Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks. “Like never before, we will be providing students with the tools they need to be successful after graduation and preparing them for the jobs of the future that we can’t even yet imagine. Thanks to the immense generosity and ingenuity of our distinguished partners, Averett is leading the way for what campuses will look like in the next 10 years.”

Timelines for implementation on Averett’s campuses are underway, and additional partners within the Dalrada ecosystem will be enlisted as projects begin.

“Working with a community leader like Averett University to help them achieve educational goals is exciting and we look forward to developing a program that takes a head-on approach to tackling global challenges while driving real change that fosters sustainability,” said Brian Bonar, Chairman and CEO of Dalrada Financial Corporation.

Averett continues to be a forward-thinking leader in education by creating new and exciting learning experiences that will shape solutions and fulfill workforce needs of the future.

