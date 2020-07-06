Averett University and Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce Recognize Regional Educators of the Year

Nearly 40 Educators from the Region to Receive the Annual Honor
DANVILLE, Va. (July 6, 2020) – Averett University is pleased to announce 37 teachers from K-12 schools in the region have received recognition and honors following the 2019-2020 school year. Of those teachers, 15 are Averett graduates.
For more than a decade, Averett has produced approximately 300 teachers in the region who have gone on to be voted Educator of the Year for the school in which they work.
“We are honored to partner with the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce to recognize these educators from around the region for their exemplary work and dedication. I am also thrilled that of those teachers, 15 are Averett graduates,” said Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks. “Our teachers are doing the critical work of educating our children for a better tomorrow, and we deeply value and celebrate the positive impact they are making in the classroom and beyond.”
Traditionally, the awards and honors are announced during an annual awards dinner each May hosted by the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with its other regional award recognitions. However, due to COVID-19, the event for 2020 has been postponed to October, and will be hosted virtually.
“The Educator of the Year awards acknowledge the extraordinary teachers throughout the Dan River Region who work tirelessly to educate, support and care for our students,” Chamber President and CEO Dr. Alexis I. Ehrhardt said. “This year these awards are more important than ever, as we recognize the great lengths teachers went to when, in March, students suddenly transitioned to virtual learning. Our teachers rose to the challenge to ensure that their students had engaging opportunities to learn, and for that we applaud each of them.”
|Sherrie Jones
Woodberry Hills
Elementary School
|Megan Johansen
Park Avenue
Elementary School
|Elizabeth Piercy
Stony Mill
Elementary School
This year, 37 teachers were recognized as winners from their schools in Danville, Pittsylvania County and Caswell County, N.C., Three were selected from that pool each to receive a $2,500 stipend, generously sponsored by the J.T. Minnie Maude Charitable Trust – Megan Johansen from Danville Public Schools, Sherrie Jones from Danville Public Schools and Elizabeth Piercy from Pittsylvania County Schools. The winners were:
From Danville Public Schools:
E.A. Gibson Elementary School: Christle Fallen
Forest Hills Elementary School: Stephanie Haynsworth
G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School: Kristin Mills
Galileo High School: Michelle Larking
George Washington High School: Scott Brann
Grove Park Preschool: Lisa Charmello
Northside Preschool: Dana Smith
O.T. Bonner Middle School: Sara Lewis
Park Avenue Elementary School: Megan Johansen
Schoolfield Elementary School: Kristin Gleber
Westwood Middle School: LaKisha Brandon
W.W. Moore Detention Home: Christopher Gee
Woodberry Hills Elementary School: Sherrie Jones
From Pittsylvania County Schools:
Chatham Elementary School, Tina Cole
Chatham High School, Melanie Wade
Chatham Middle School, Kelsey Robertson
Dan River High School, Raleigh James, Jr.
Dan River Middle School, Amanda Riley
Gretna Elementary School, Natalie Angell
Gretna High School, Kristin Keesee
Gretna Middle School, Kryshelle Cothran
John L. Hurt Jr. Elementary School, Lindsey Wyatt
Kentuck Elementary School, Martin Smith
Pittsylvania Career & Technical Center, Joshua McKinney
Regional Alternative School, Dixie Poindexter
Southside Elementary School, Sonya Soyars
Stony Mill Elementary School, Elizabeth Percy
Tunstall High School, Sandi Rossman
Tunstall Middle School, Crystal Nemec
Twin Springs Elementary School, Frank Wilkerson
Union Hall Elementary School, Nancy Shumate
Victory Academy, Karen Butler
From Caswell County Schools:
Oakwood Elementary School, Mary Beth Griffin
South Elementary School, Jessica Chester
Stoney Creek Elementary School, Logan Webb
N.L. Dillard Middle School, Angela Ouzts
North Elementary School, Katie Louhoff