Averett University CoffeeBreak 10-11-2023

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Oct. 13, for a Wednesday, Oct. 18, publication.

Averett University’s 2023 Homecoming will be packed with things to do and people to see – you won’t want to miss this! Join us as we honor alumni, celebrate the Classes of 1973 and 1998 for their 50th and 25th Reunions, cheer on the Cougars and more.

Thursday, Oct. 12

4:30 p.m. – Robert Marsh Legacy Art Exhibit – Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History

Open to the Public. Free admission but registration is required. Click Here to register.

Friday, Oct. 13

6-9 p.m. – Party at 2 Witches Winery and Brewing Company – Click here for advanced $10 Registration (Registration is not required to attend but will get you a T-shirt and your first drink.)

7 p.m. – Averett Men’s Soccer vs. Hampton-Sydney College

Saturday, Oct. 14

Alumni Tailgate Registration – Only 30 spots available, so click here to register today!

10 a.m. – Averett Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Noon – Men’s and Women’s Tennis vs. Emory & Henry College

Noon – Tailgate Alley

2 p.m. – Cougar Walk

4 p.m. – Averett Football vs. Hampden Sydney College

7:30 p.m. – Averett Women’s Soccer vs. Bridgewater College

Sunday, Oct. 15

10 a.m. – Averett Service of Remembrance

Today, Oct. 11 – Y2K Day – Roller Skating Night (Carrington Gym) 6-10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12 – Country vs. Country Club Day – Comedy Show (Pritchett Auditorium) 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13 – Blue and Gold Day – Men’s Soccer Game (Daly Field) 7 p.m., Free T-shirts

Robert Marsh Student Legacy Art Exhibit Homecoming Reception

Come celebrate the Legacy of Robert Marsh on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 4:30 p.m. at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. Many of Robert’s former students have submitted artwork for this exhibit. This event is free and open to the entire community. There will be food and drink provided by the Averett Alumni Association at the reception. This is an Averett University centric event in conjunction with Homecoming. Please register if you plan to attend.

https://forms.office.com/r/AQm66Qi6Ye

Homecoming Party at 2 Witches

Averett faculty and staff, don’t miss out on the Homecoming fun. Register today for the 2023 Averett “Blue and Gold” Homecoming Party at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Co. on Friday, Oct. 13, from 6-10 p.m. You will receive one free drink ticket and an Averett Homecoming T-shirt with your registration.

2 Witches will have a food truck with Averett-themed menu items, special blue and gold slushes, and musical acts Dos Guitars and Leia Sadiku performing throughout the night.

Please register here: https://forms.office.com/r/tA0J0ihk0n

Blount Library Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Stop by the library from September 15 – October 15 as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Feel free to check out one of the titles on display and grab a piece of authentic Mexican candy. For more information about this celebration visit the link below.

Counseling Services Workshops

Anna Hall, Counseling Services Intern, is starting a second group called Mending Your Mindset that will help students manage anxiety, depression, and grief and loss symptoms. The first two dates are listed on the flyer as Thursday, Oct. 12 (Bishop 302) and Monday October 16th (Bishop 109) from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. However, she plans to run the group on Thursdays up until Thanksgiving. This is a great opportunity for students to learn skills to cope with daily life stressors now and in the future. Please encourage your students to attend.

We Stand Together LGBTQIA+

On Saturday, Oct. 14, Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services is holding a We Stand Together summit/conference for the LGBTQIA+, allies and community members that want to learn more. Members of the LGBTQIA+ community are at an increased risk of mental health issues, substance misuse, and an even higher risk of dying by suicide, so we are proving this opportunity to help the community realize the importance of providing a safe space to decrease those risks.

FREE! Medication Review

Exciting news from the Virginia Private Colleges Benefits Consortium (VPCBC): October 16 – 20 VPCBC members and the public can call a pharmacist for a no-cost review of medications to check for any potential conflicts and correct dosages. Reviews are a way to help ensure that safe and effective drug therapies, in the clinically appropriate does and combinations for patient needs, are being used to control and prevent health problems.

Before you call, have a complete list of prescriptions and medications, along with anything else you take by mouth, by skin patch, nasal spray or injections, including vitamins, Sudafed, hormone therapies, herbal remedies, etc.

Through October 16 – 20, a pharmacist will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. to answer your calls. To reach a pharmacist during this time, please call 833-664-0089.

For more information, click HERE.

Cyber Security Awareness Month

October is Cyber Security Awareness Month and cyber threats can be scary, and for good reason. Malware can be lurking in a suspicious email your users get convinced to click. I wanted to share some information this month about tip and tricks to help secure Averett University and the people working here.

Open Enrollment for 2024 Health Benefits: November 1-16

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, Nov. 1 as that is the day and date Open Enrollment opens for employee benefits for eligible employees. The open enrollment window closes on Thursday, Nov. 16 for the 2024 benefit year. Contact Kathie Tune, [email protected], or Pam Paynter, [email protected] with questions. Additional information is coming soon.

Office 365 Work Groups and Teams Training

Training is designed for all comfort levels with technology. If you are too busy and do not have time, this training is for you! In one hour learn how this training can be used to improve your productivity on tasks that eat up your time and cause you more work.

Did you know that Office 365 Work Groups and Teams are designed to start small by sharing a few resources like email, calendar, and group files? Use what improves your workflow and collaboration and add Teams and more later!

Only a few sessions left to attend IT’s guided Teams and Office 365 Work Groups training! Training conducted by Tahsha Harmon during the month of October. Training will cover the following learning objectives:

• What are O365 Work Groups and Teams?

• Which one should I use?

• How to create, edit, or delete an O365 Work Group or Team

• Teams interface including features, channels, Teams meetings, group file storage, and more…

Training is designed for all skill levels and offered to all Averett employees. Register now using the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/7SE2dkudFE.

Contact Tahsha Harmon at [email protected] for any questions.

https://forms.office.com/r/7SE2dkudFE

Averett 110 Dinners

President Franks and Joe Franks are continuing the tradition of hosting Averett 110 classes for dinners at the President’s House this fall. Please see some of the positive comments that were shared at recent dinners:

There is so much help when you are in need.

The President treats you like you are her kids.

Teachers and staff really care.

People here are attentive and want to listen.

I love the theatre community.

The scenery around campus is pretty.

AU is easy to navigate.

School spirit and engagement.

Athletics is phenomenal – facilities are great.

The RAs care for you.

Student Success Center and the success coaches are really helpful.

The small lab size is really good -I’m learning better.

Tutorials are really helpful.

Aviation has its own campus.

Campus activities are great.

Teachers want you to succeed.

Living in Main, I have new best friends and we hang out together.

I like the equestrian program and the new friends I’ve made.

Academics comes first here.

I have a great connection with my teachers.

AU is not too stressful – the smaller class size makes a difference.

The diversity on campus is awesome – I have met people from so many different cultures.

My friends make missing home better.

The coaches help you on and off the field.

Step Challenge and Biometric Screening

Save the date for mid-November, when we will have our annual biometric screening. Health Advocate will be here again in the MPR. This screening is for the convenience for all employees on our health plan. This is a way to squeeze in a doctor visit in a very timely manner AND skip the copay.

If you are able or interested in participating in the biometric screening in November, please reach out to me to let me know. We want to get a better estimate on numbers and supplies. [email protected]

Wellness Portal Link: https://www.webmdhealth.com/VPC/