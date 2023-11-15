Averett University CoffeeBreak 11-15-2023

Posted on November 15th, 2023 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Nov. 17, for a Wednesday, Nov. 22, publication.

Open Enrollment for 2024 Health Benefits: November 1-16

The Empyrean Benefits portal (https://compass.empyreanbenefits.com/vpcbc) will close at midnight on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Please make sure you have either confirmed your new enrollment, confirmed any changes, or know that if you do not do anything, then your elections for 2023 will carry over to 2024. EXCEPT for your spousal coverage which must be done every year and any HSA contributions you would like to make from a payroll deduction. You can make that change at any time; however, it will default to zero for 2024 until you enter an amount in the enrollment portal. Contact Pam Paynter [email protected] with any questions or Kathie Tune [email protected] with questions or concerns. The Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet is located HERE for additional information.

The Great American Smoke Out is Tomorrow, Nov. 16

November Book Club Information

The November book club meeting will take place on Thursday, Nov. 16 (one week sooner than usual) from 5-6 p.m. in Blount Library. The book was chosen back in August, and we are so excited to read The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller.

Refreshments will be available, and there will be an option to join the meeting through Zoom.

Please reach out if you have any questions or if you’d like to request a copy of the next book through interlibrary loan.

How to Save a Life with Hands-only CPR

If you were to witness a cardiac arrest at work, would you have the tools to save their life? Do you have an AED, and if so, do you know the location? Every second counts, and we hope to spread awareness about recognizing cardiac arrest, performing Hands-Only CPR, and using AEDs to save a life. Learn about other healthcare emergencies and the best response to save a life.

This session will provide you with the tools to use in real-life situations. You will learn where AEDs are located throughout Averett Campuses. You will be able to practice techniques with those who have experienced first-hand the necessity for this education.

Led by Dr. Karen Oaks, Wendy Childress, Jay Hatfield, David Beach, and friends from the Danville Life Saving Crew, the session will be Thursday, Nov. 16 in the MPR from 10-11:30 a.m. A lunch ticket for the Cougar Den will be given to all attendees who attend the program.

Contact Victor Hernandez, [email protected], or Kathie Tune, [email protected] for more information.

Lily Plants a Garden Performed This Week

The Arts@Averett series continues this week with the Theatre for Youth production of “Lily Plants a Garden”. The play, written by Jose Cruz Gonzalez, carries tones of tolerance, understand and acceptance. The shows will be Nov. 16-18 in Pritchett Auditorium. Show times on Thursday and Friday are 7 p.m. and again at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Thanksgiving Fellowship

RSVP to [email protected]

Averett Show Choir to Perform

The Averett Show Choir will present “A Diva Christmas Spectacular” on Monday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors.

Thanksgiving Food Drive with God’s Storehouse

Freshmen Aviators enrolled in IDS110/AV03 and IDS110/AV15 are partnering with God’s Storehouse to collect food for the non-profit’s Thanksgiving Food Drive.

God’s Storehouse asks to please donate the following: Cranberry Sauce, Canned Gravy, Cornbread, Canned Corn, Stuffing, Instant Potatoes, Mac and Cheese, Rolls/Biscuits, White Rice, and Canned Yams. This drive is ongoing through November 20. The IDS sections will have donation boxes placed at North Campus, the Flight Center and Averett Central.

For more information, please reach out to Ashley Bowman at [email protected] or via phone at (434) 791-7235.

We thank you so much for your contributions for our Danville and Pittsylvania County neighbors.

Grateful for Averett? Tell us about it

We’re working on a special social media project for around Thanksgiving, and we need your help. If you’re willing to share what about Averett makes you grateful and how you see Averett opening doors for our students, please click on the link below to fill out a short form (Click HERE). You can also email Kim in the Office of Institutional Advancement at [email protected]. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, Nov. 21. Thank you for your help.

Phillips to March in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dr. Janet Phillips, associate professor of music and Director of Bands at Averett University has been selected to join a marching band of 400 band directors from across the country the in the historic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 23 in New York, N.Y. The theme for this year’s appearance for the Saluting America Band Directors organization is “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.” Phillips previously participated in the group’s inaugural appearance, the 2022 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Ca.

No Stress November

Please encourage your students to attend No Stress November (AKA DeStress Fest) on Wednesday, Nov. 29 (Reading Day). We will have events on Main Campus in three locations: Student Success Center/3rd floor Bishop (Notebooks & Chill/Tutoring), Student Lawn/MPR (chair massages, therapy dogs, and fun activities), and Blount Library (crafting origami stars with positive affirmations).

On Display from the Averett Archives

Mary B. Blount Library continues its series of monthly displays of archival material. For November, in honor of Veterans Day, we have two displays related to World War II.

In the large display case, we have a display focused on students who attended Averett on the G.I. Bill in the late 1940s. Averett – at the time a women’s college – briefly became co-educational, admitting dozens of local male veterans as day students. The case includes numerous photos of the veterans on campus, as well as relevant Chanticleer newspaper articles from the period.

In the small case we focus on the home front, with a display on the Averett ‘volunteer knitters’ for the red cross. This group of staff and student women knitted more than 200 sweaters, and other items, for the Red Cross to distribute to soldiers and civilians in Europe.

Drop by the library any time this month and take a look at the displays. Click the link to read more about the displays and the events they commemorate.

Faculty, Staff, Retiree Christmas Party

Please respond to Mary Sullivan at [email protected] and include your guest’s name.

SIS Workday for OIRE and RO

Every Monday until the launch of our new student information system, key members of critical areas (Cheryl Dalton/Dana Mehalko (IORE) and Kristi Gilliam /Ashley Bowman (RO)) will be spending the workday on all things SIS-related. All requests and emails will be responded to the following business day.

While they may be unavailable via phone, office visit, or email on Mondays, should you need immediate assistance, please reach out to the following members of their staff:

Registrar’s Office

Kriston Clayton, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x15612

Chris Molina, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x17231

Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Research

Richard Mills, Data Reporting Specialist, [email protected]

Below are a few links that may address some Frequently Asked Questions of our areas:

2023 -2024 Academic Catalog

2023 -2024 Academic Calendar – Traditional/Averett Online; Trimester (ABSN/MSN)

AU People

Commencement/Degree Conferral

Pre-Registration Dates/General Registration Procedures

Exam Schedule

Registrar Forms

Data Request Form (OIRE)

Join Us for Averett Celebrates Christmas

Please plan to join us on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium for “Averett Celebrates Christmas, Holiday Traditions”. The annual show features music from the Averett Symphonic Band (under the direction of Dr. Janet Phillips) and Averett Singers and Friends Chorus (conducted by Dr. Anne Lewis), along with selected soloists and accompanists across a wide variety of holiday favorites. The bill features a welcome, blessing and a dedication to the season by Dr. Tiffany M. Franks.

Career Engagement Event

A special thanks to everyone who participated with the recent Career and Grad School Engagement event on Wednesday, Nov. 8. There were 17 external employers who traveled from various locations within Virginia and North Carolina to connect with 62 Averett University students.

We look forward to the Spring 2024 collaborative career event scheduled for Thursday, April 11 with Danville Community College, George Washington and Galileo high schools, and the Institute of Advanced Learning and Research.

Feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions. (Dr. Jen Penland – [email protected])

Annual Notice Mailings for the Averett University 403b Plan

As part of our 3(16) services for the MEP, Pentegra delivers the annual notice mailings for your plan. These mailings are sent to all eligible participants and terminated participants that still have an account balance in the plan, regardless of whether the account balance is in the old TIAA contracts or the new TIAA contracts under the MEP. (Please note: terminated participants will not receive the Annual Contribution or QDIA Notices).

If an email address was provided for the participant, Pentegra will deliver the notices via the email address – [email protected]. This is a legitimate email that is safe to open. Please ask your faculty/staff to add [email protected] to their email safe list – so that they may receive this and future plan notices.

If an email address was not provided for the participant, the notices will be sent via regular US mail to the address on file.

Delivery of the notices for your plan will begin sometime in the upcoming week.

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at (877) 435-2489. Click HERE to schedule a virtual visit with Tom Siebers.

Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected] for additional information.

Tuition Remission forms are due prior to the start of classes

If you are registered or planning to register for Spring 2024 classes under the Tuition Remission benefit, make sure to complete a Tuition Remission form now. it is available HERE or on the AU intranet.

Contact Kathie Tune at [email protected]

Support for Pregnant Students

Did you know that students qualify for support under Title IX if they are a pregnant or recently experienced a pregnancy loss (including miscarriage or termination)? Additionally, they may qualify for accommodations under the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act), if the pregnancy or pregnancy-related experience is resulting in disabling conditions. For more information, please refer students to Amanda Estabrook ([email protected]) and/or Holly Kilby ([email protected]) to jumpstart the conversation. All information remains confidential.

Wellness Updates

First and foremost, let’s give a huge shoot-out to all of you that participated in the Invitational Step Challenge and are now participating in the Water Challenge.

HERE are the details of the biometric screening and flu shot clinic. Active participators, be on the lookout for gift card rewards coming soon. Award points will be tallied at the end of the year on Dec. 31 at midnight. So, get your points in before then. We will let you all know the results in January.

With that, make sure you go to the rewards tab in the wellness portal and redeem any points that you may have completed through 2022.

Wellness Portal Link: https://www.webmdhealth.com/VPC/

Email: [email protected]