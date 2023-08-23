Averett University CoffeeBreak 8-23-2023

Posted on August 23rd, 2023 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Aug. 25, for a Wednesday, Aug. 30, publication.

Welcome Laura Agnor

I am delighted to share that Laura Agnor will be joining the President’s Office as assistant to the President and coordinator of partnership development on September 25.

Laura will be coming to Averett from Hargrave Military Academy where she has served as the executive assistant to the President/Human Resources Manager. Prior to Hargrave, Laura held several positions with progressively increasing responsibility in the customer service realm. She brings with her a wide variety of skills that will translate well into her new position. We are thrilled to have Laura joining the Averett Family and look forward to introducing her to the campus community.

Warmly,

Tiffany Franks

Academic Support Tutorial Services

Averett University’s CRLA-certified tutoring program will begin tutoring services Wednesday, Aug. 30. The tutoring calendar, to begin scheduling, will open Friday, Aug. 18. Students can schedule tutoring services by accessing this link: https://AverettSuccessCenterScheduling.as.me/

Averett’s tutoring program focuses on high-need subject areas, to include, but not limited to, mathematics, writing, business and science support; there is also an emphasis on generalist study support for all introductory classes. Approximately half of the employees are trained peer tutors; the other half are trained professional tutors.

For additional information, please contact Holly Kilby at [email protected]; you may also email [email protected].

Counseling & Health Services Open House

Counseling & Health Services will have an open house on Wednesday August 30 from 1-3 p.m. in the entrance to the Student Success Center. We will be giving tours of our space and handing out information about our services. Also, Danville Pittsylvania Community Services will be providing resources and information about programs they offer. And Hearts of Gold Therapy Dogs will be there from 1:30-3 p.m. Please stop by and encourage your students to attend.

Oh, those I-9s…

Thank you all for your diligence in supplying updated information for the I-9s that were submitted during COVID under the rule that a visual inspection (VI) of the documents could be delayed. The VI waiver has come to an end and now we must be compliant by Thursday, Aug. 31. We are working through the lists and making great headway.

Please know that any and all new hires moving forward must have their I-9 documents viewed by Cathryn Estes in Human Resources (or Pam Paynter or Kathie Tune) once they have been uploaded to Paylocity. Cathryn can assist with questions concerning the process. Remember, the visual presentation is a federal requirement for employment and not a suggestion. Cathryn can be reached at [email protected].

August Book Club Pick

The votes are in. “The Awakening” by Kate Chopin has been chosen for the August book club meeting in Mary B. Blount Library. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 5-6 p.m. The full text of “The Awakening” is available online in Project Gutenburg. (The Project Gutenberg eBook of The Awakening and Selected Short Stories, by Kate Chopin) There will be an option to join the meeting remotely through Zoom. For more information, please visit the library website: About – Book Club – Library at Averett University (libguides.com) Happy Reading!

Invitation to DEIB Webinar

The webinar, “Strategies for Fostering Inclusive Campus Communities: Mitigating Stereotype Threat and Imposter Phenomenon,” is available for Averett employees On Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m.

To learn more, view the flyer by clicking HERE. To register, click HERE.

Update on Voicemail Issues

From Michael Boehm, Chief Information Officer at Averett University

IT is working with the vendor we use for office phones and the vendor that provides hardware and software support for that phone system to get our voicemail server restored as quickly as possible. We are working through some licensing issues as well as updated hardware and hope to have this issue resolved late this week.

Handshake & Focus2Career Information

Greetings Faculty & Staff,

I am excited to be serving as the new director of Career Development & Exploration and would relish the opportunity to briefly share with your classes about navigating Handshake and Focus2Career platforms for career development. I would only need five to 10 minutes at the most. If interested, please reach out to me either with a calendar invite to a specific class or email me with times/dates that work better for you. I’m looking forward to working with you and your students. Thank you.

Kindly,

Dr. Jennifer (JP) Penland

[email protected]

https://www.Focus2Career.com/Portal/Login.cfm?SID=1757

Cougar Cupboard Food Pantry

The Cougar Cupboard offers free food (fresh and frozen when available) options to students, faculty and staff. In order to keep up with our inventory, please complete this form to schedule a pick-up time that is available.

The Cougar Pantry is open Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Please select a day and time to schedule a pick-up HERE.

New Faculty/Staff Perk: $4 Lunches

Averett University Dining Services has announced a new perk for Averett faculty and staff: A $4 lunch. All full-time faculty, staff and graduate assistants are eligible for this new program in the Cougar Den. The special rate will be cash or credit in the beginning, then there will be a way to purchase online and use your ID. (Note: Updated hours of operation)

Cougar Den Hours:

Weekday Hours (Monday – Friday)

Breakfast: 7:30-10 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dinner: 5-9 p m. during the fall

Weekend Hours (Saturday – Sunday)

Brunch: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dinner: 5-8 p.m.

THERE WILL BE CONTINUAL SERVICE AVAILABLE IN JUT’S CAFÉ AND THE SPREAD WHERE MEAL EXCHANGE WILL BE POSSIBLE.

Jut’s Café Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m.–10 p.m.

Friday: – 8 a.m. – Midnight

Saturday – Sunday: 4 p.m.-Midnight

The Spread Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday – 4 p.m.-Midnight

Saturday – Sunday: 4-10 p.m.

The Market at Jut’s Café Hours:

Grab and Go options available at all times Student Center is unlocked.

Coming Soon: The One Team Market at North Campus

Grab and Go options will be available at all times the North Campus is unlocked.

LATE-NIGHT OPTIONS ARE THROUGH JUT’S CAFÉ AND THE SPREAD. THERE WILL BE MEAL EQUIVALENCY ITEMS ON THE MENU IN JUT’S CAFÉ AS WELL AS GRAB AND GO IN THE MARKET AND NORTH CAMPUS MARKET

Nominate Now for the Golden Bagel Award

The Golden Bagel is an Averett University employee of the month award. Implementing a monthly employee recognition program can have a powerful effect on Averett.

The criteria to select an employee for the Golden Bagel Award should include impeccable work performance and creating a respectful, fun and overall positive working environment. You can pick anybody each month to win the award. Please submit your nomination to [email protected].

Event Request Form

Please continue to fill out the Event Request Form for all meetings and events on campus. If you do not have access to the University Event Calendar on Outlook, please contact [email protected].

SharePoint Training

IT is offering SharePoint training conducted by Tahsha Harmon, independent IT contractor, during the month of August. Attendees will learn how to use SharePoint for document sharing, real-time collaboration, and how it integrates with the suite of Office 365 apps. Attendees will also preview and learn how to navigate the new Averett intranet built on the SharePoint platform.

Training is offered for all Averett employees. You may sign up for a training session using the following link to a Microsoft SharePoint Training Form: https://forms.office.com/r/swUWgBfRSc.

Save your seat now. Contact Tahsha Harmon at [email protected] for any questions regarding SharePoint training.

Let’s Get Engaged, Cougars!

Dr. Franks has awarded each employee 16 hours of service time for the academic year. You can volunteer at your child’s school, voter registration stations, at your church or a community event, for example.

If you would like to volunteer and need suggestions, contact the CCECC for volunteer options. To use these hours, you must have permission from your supervisor and log your hours in Paylocity. Hours can be used in 1-16 hour increments. Once you complete the information below, you can save the form for your records. To highlight your volunteer experience, please upload a photo to share with the campus.

For questions, contact Director of Community Engagement and Outreach Tia Yancey at [email protected] .

Get in Your Submissions for Cougar Connection

Cougar Connection, the weekly newsletter for Averett University students, returned this week. Make sure you submit information for the newsletter by Wednesday each week. The deadline for Monday’s edition is end of day today, Aug. 23. To submit an entry, please click HERE.