Averett University CoffeeBreak 8-30-2023

Posted on August 30th, 2023 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Sept. 1, for a Wednesday, Sept. 6, publication.

Farewell and Best Wishes to Tina Younger and Nate Lake

Tina Younger became a part of the Student Life team in December 2021 as an administrative assistant. She has enhanced the Averett student experience by supporting staff and students, ensuring student needs are met and overseeing student transportation.

Tina hails from South Boston and will leave Averett to be closer to family and community interests. We are grateful for her service to the division of Student Life and the students. We wish her the best!

Nate Lake has served as the director of Student Involvement since May 15. He previously served as the assistant director for Student Involvement and an admissions counselor for Averett Online.

Nate will embark on the next chapter of his professional career at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville. His last day at Averett will be Friday, Sept. 8. We are appreciative of his dedication and service to Averett and wish him much success in his future endeavors!

Farewell, Liz Cervantes

Liz Cervantes is leaving Averett for a new opportunity as research analyst and assessment coordinator at Danville Community College (DCC). Liz’s last day with us will be Thursday, Sept. 14.

Liz shared that she appreciates the opportunities for growth and development she has been provided during her time in Student Services over the past five years. Liz began at Averett as a student success coach, was promoted to assistant director of Student Services and then to associate director of Student Readiness, Retention and Persistence.

We wish Liz all the best in her next steps!

Averett University’s current COVID-19 policy is as follows:

Students/faculty/staff testing positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate for five days, returning to campus life on day six with strict masking around others through day 10. (Based on recommended CDC guidelines). Residential students will no longer have to return home to isolate; they will isolate on campus in their residence hall rooms but will not be permitted to attend in-person classes, events, practices or games. Residential students will be required to mask when using the bathroom facilities and when in their room with their roommate unless sleeping. Students are required to mask when picking up meals from Cougar Den but are not allowed to eat in the Cougar Den during isolation period.

Students/faculty/staff will not be permitted to return to in-person classes, events, practices or games until they are fever-free (temp <101.1) for 24 hours without fever reducing medications (i.e. acetaminophen, ibuprofen), even if their isolation period is over.

Any student/faculty/staff that has a confirmed positive case should notify Health Services ( [email protected] or 434-710-1006); this includes testing outside of Averett’s Health Services Clinic. Upon notification, you will be given the information necessary to return to class, events, practice, games and answers to questions that you may have.

Remember, our best defense is prevention, so each individual is encouraged to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and others. You can do this by practicing hand hygiene: washing hands frequently or using hand sanitizer; covering your mouth/nose when coughing/sneezing; and disinfecting and cleaning frequently touched surfaces. Masks are available outside of the Health Services entrance for your protection as well.

More information may be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/isolation.html.

Counseling and Health Services Open House

Counseling and Health Services will have an open house on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 1-3 p.m. in the entrance to the Student Success Center. We will be giving tours of our space and handing out information about our services. Also, Danville Pittsylvania Community Services will be providing resources and information about programs they offer, and Hearts of Gold Therapy Dogs will be there from 1:30-3 p.m. Please stop by and encourage your students to attend.

Oh, those I-9s…

Thank you all for your diligence in supplying updated information for the I-9s that were submitted during COVID under the rule that a visual inspection (VI) of the documents could be delayed. The VI waiver has come to an end and now we must be compliant by Thursday, Aug. 31. We are working through the lists and making great headway.

Please know that any and all new hires moving forward must have their I-9 documents viewed by Cathryn Estes in Human Resources (or Pam Paynter or Kathie Tune) once they have been uploaded to Paylocity. Cathryn can assist with questions concerning the process. Remember, the visual presentation is a federal requirement for employment and not a suggestion. Cathryn can be reached at [email protected].

August Book Club Pick

The votes are in. “The Awakening” by Kate Chopin has been chosen for the August book club meeting in Mary B. Blount Library. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 5-6 p.m. The full text of “The Awakening” is available online in Project Gutenburg. (The Project Gutenberg eBook of The Awakening and Selected Short Stories, by Kate Chopin) There will be an option to join the meeting remotely through Zoom. For more information, please visit the library website: About – Book Club – Library at Averett University (libguides.com) Happy Reading!

2023 Averett Cougar Football | President’s Suite RSVP for Faculty and Staff

Join President Tiffany Franks and Joe Franks for an unforgettable experience in the President’s Suite! Averett University faculty and staff are invited to be part of the action as our Cougars face off against tough opponents. Choose from a lineup of exciting matchups:

September 9 vs. Greensboro College

September 30 vs. Washington & Lee

October 21 vs. Bridgewater College

November 11 vs. Ferrum College

RSVP for the games via this form or by contacting [email protected]. Let’s come together to cheer for Averett.

Purple Shines Light of Overdose Awareness Month

The purple lights illuminating Main Hall and pinwheels on the lawn are in observance of Overdose Awareness Month in August.

Thursday, Aug. 31 is observed as Overdose Awareness Day. Overdose Awareness Month raises awareness of overdose and stimulates action and discussion about overdose prevention. For more information, contact Health Services.

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial advisors from Millennium are available to meet on-campus Wednesday, Sept. 12 to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at 877-435-2489.

Millennium Advisory Services | 877-435-2489 | [email protected] | www.mas-edu.com

Invitation to DEIB Webinar

The webinar, “Strategies for Fostering Inclusive Campus Communities: Mitigating Stereotype Threat and Imposter Phenomenon,” is available for Averett employees On Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m.

To learn more, view the flyer by clicking HERE. To register, click HERE.

New Volunteer Opportunities

Dr. Franks has awarded each employee 16 hours of service time for the academic year. You can volunteer at your child’s school, voter registration stations, at your church or a community event, for example.

If you would like to volunteer and need suggestions, contact the CCECC for volunteer options. To use these hours, you must have permission from your supervisor and log your hours in Paylocity. Hours can be used in 1-16 hour increments. Once you complete the information below, you can save the form for your records. To highlight your volunteer experience, please upload a photo to share with the campus.

Below are a few community volunteer opportunities. Contact Tia Yancey at [email protected] for more details.

CROP Walk

Danville Build Week

Danville HW Volunteer

CROP Walk – Averett

SharePoint Training

IT is offering SharePoint training conducted by Tahsha Harmon, independent IT contractor, during the month of August. Attendees will learn how to use SharePoint for document sharing, real-time collaboration, and how it integrates with the suite of Office 365 apps. Attendees will also preview and learn how to navigate the new Averett intranet built on the SharePoint platform.

Training is offered for all Averett employees. You may sign up for a training session using the following link to a Microsoft SharePoint Training Form: https://forms.office.com/r/swUWgBfRSc.

Save your seat now. Contact Tahsha Harmon at [email protected] for any questions regarding SharePoint training.