Averett University CoffeeBreak 9-20-2023

Celebrating our Colleagues and their New Adventures

We invite you to come by the President’s Office (419 W. Main Street) on Friday, Sept. 29, for a coffee and doughnut drop-in on the front porch (weather permitting) between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. for a celebration of Morgan Farmer as she begins her next journey and to welcome Laura Agnor to Averett University in her new role as assistant to the President and coordinator of partnership development.

New Averett Chaplain Announced

Beginning next month, we will join West Main Baptist Church to welcome new Associate Pastor of Youth and Averett University Chaplain Sean Timmons to our campus community. Through this partnership, Averett and West Main will continue to share this wonderful resource with the students and employees of our University and the youth of the church.

Welcome, Sean and family, to the #AverettFamily!

Career Resume Building

The CCECC invites students to stop by the MPR lobby area today, Sept. 20, until 1 p.m. to power up their resumes. Quality resumes are powerful tools for career opportunities such as internships.

Feel free to reach out to Dr. Jen Penland ([email protected]) should you have any questions regarding this workshop session.

A conversation with Ben Wintner, CEO of Michael Graves Design

Join us today, Sept. 20,from 4:30-6 p.m. for a Zoom conversation with Ben Wintner on the power of product design methodology. Wintner is CEO of Michael Graves Design, one of the leading design practices in the world.

One of numerous guest speakers this semester connected with Averett University’s course in “Entrepreneurship and Technological Innovation,” this conversation with Ben Wintner is open to any Averett students, employees and community members who would like to attend. Seats are available in Blount Library with the class, or you may join the conversation via Zoom.

For more information, click HERE.

Skyler Daniel Book Signing

On Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6-8 p.m., there will be a book signing by Skyler Daniel, former Averett chaplain, in the Fellowship Hall of West Main Baptist Church. Come greet Skyler and bring your copy of his new book, “Life Wisdom from a Smooth Jesus and a Clumsy College Pastor” to be signed. This will be a casual event with light refreshments.

The book can be ordered on most online bookstore sites. Order yours today to have in time for the signing event.

Get Involved with Harvest Pack

Join us on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carrington Recreation Center for Harvest Pack 2023 to support food local food programs.

All proceeds will be donated to God’s Storehouse the local food panty in the Dan River Region.

For more information, please contact Tia Yancey at [email protected].

TRUTH Talk: Preventing Human Trafficking

Averett University’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness (CCECC) invites you to attend our TRUTH Talk: Let’s Partner to Prevent Human Trafficking on Monday, Sept. 25, at 5 p.m. in Blount Chapel.

This awareness training will provide an overview of human trafficking, how to recognize it and organizations that support our community. Averett University alumna Kim Luckabaugh, executive director at Reset 180, will be our guest presenter. Please see the attached poster for more information. If you have any questions, please contact [email protected] .

“A.I. in Global Sports:” A Conversation with Nancy Hensley

On Thursday, Sept. 28, please join us from 4:30-6 p.m. for a Zoom conversation with Nancy Hensley, CPO and CMO of Stats Perform, and founding member of Mercury 13. Mercury 13 is a multi-club ownership group focused on acquiring controlling stakes in women’s professional football teams across Europe and Latin America, with the goal of fueling their commercial power to attract a massive, yet underserved, market: female football fans.

During the presentation, we will hear Hensley speak on how professional sports teams around the globe – with crews of performance analysts, data scientists, and data engineers – use analytics and A.I. to grow fan engagement, revenue, and improve their game.

One of numerous guest lectures this semester connected with Averett University’s course in “Entrepreneurship and Technological Innovation,” this conversation is open to any Averett students, staff, and community members who would like to attend. Seats are available in Blount Library with the class, or you may join the conversation via Zoom.

September Book Club Pick in Blount Library

Heartless by Marissa Meyer has been chosen for the September book club. We are so excited to dive into this villain origin story and see where this trip down the rabbit hole leads! Join us on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5-6 p.m. in Blount Library to discuss what led to the tyrannical Queen of Hearts. Refreshments provided. Copies of Heartless are available at The Dog-Eared Page bookstore on Main Street.

Family Day is September 30

Mark your calendars for an exciting event! Averett University Family Day will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30. We’re thrilled to welcome families to our campus to give them a taste of the Averett experience.

Let’s extend a warm and enthusiastic welcome to our guests, offering assistance and making their day memorable. Together, we can showcase the spirit and hospitality of our University community. Thank you for your support.

Registration for the event can be found here. Please share with your students. For a full schedule for Family Day, click HERE.

Blount Library Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Stop by the library from September 15 – October 15 as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Feel free to check out one of the titles on display and grab a piece of authentic Mexican candy. For more information about this celebration visit the link below.

The One Team Market is Now Open

The one team market at north campus is open. The self-checkout kiosk accepts credit, debit, and Jut’s Bucks. If you are using Jut’s Bucks you will have to pay manually. It is a nine-digit entry. If your card number is “12345” you will need to enter 000012345, if your card is “1234” you will need to enter 000001234

CANS Across the Conference Competition

CANS Across the Conference is held annually as a community service competition among all institutions in the ODAC. Each campus Student-Athlete Advisory Committee collects cans and other non-perishable items at their school to benefit their local community. This year, Averett University SAAC has a goal of collecting over 10,000 items to help benefit God’s Storehouse in Danville. There will be drop-off locations around Main Campus that will be checked periodically by a member of SAAC E-Board.

For any additional information or questions please contact SAAC Advisor Ariyanna Mason at [email protected].

On Display from the Averett Archives

Mary B. Blount Library continues its series of displays of archival material with images of the early days of Blount Library!

September 14, 1971, was “Moving the Library Day” – the official first day of occupancy of the new Blount Library building. Over the course of the day, 35,000 books were moved by hand from the old library in Bishop Hall by Averett students, faculty, staff, trustees and even Mary Blount herself (pictured here with former President Conwell Anderson).

Drop by the library any time through early October and take a look at an array of photos: the library under construction, ‘Moving the Library Day,’ and even the old library in Bishop. And, as always, feel free to come up to the archives and see the artifacts and images that weren’t included in the display.

Averett utilizes a mobile notification and reporting system called LiveSafe. This is also how we share emergency broadcast communications. Download the app to your mobile device now to get the latest updates and connect to campus security officials.

Counseling & Health Services Fall Events

Counseling and Health Services has several events this fall for students as well as faculty and staff. Every second Wednesday from 1:30-3 p.m. this semester, we will have therapy dogs from Hearts of Gold (see dates on flyer). In October we will recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month with an event on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and a Susan G. Komen walk on Saturday, Oct. 28. On Tuesday, Oct. 24, we will have a blood drive.Finally, we will celebrate No Stress November (aka DeStress Fest) on Reading Day with events on the Student Lawn, Student Success Center, Library and North Campus. Please share with students and colleagues.

Office 365 Work Groups and Teams Training

Don’t Miss Out on Teams Training

Training is designed for all comfort levels with technology. If you are too busy and do not have time, this training is for you! In one hour learn how this training can be used to improve your productivity on tasks that eat up your time and cause you more work.

Did you know that Office 365 Work Groups and Teams are designed to start small by sharing a few resources like email, calendar, and group files? Use what improves your workflow and collaboration and add Teams and more later.

Only a few sessions left to attend IT’s guided Teams and Office 365 Work Groups training! Training conducted by Tahsha Harmon during the month of September. Training will cover the following learning objectives:

• What are O365 Work Groups and Teams?

• Which one should I use?

• How to create, edit, or delete an O365 Work Group or Team

• Teams interface including features, channels, Teams meetings, group file storage, and more…

Training is designed for all skill levels and offered to all Averett employees. Register now using the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/7SE2dkudFE.

Contact Tahsha Harmon at [email protected] for any questions.

New Volunteer Opportunities

Averett employees have 16 hours of service time for the academic year. You can volunteer at your child’s school, voter registration stations, at your church or a community event, for example.

If you would like to volunteer and need suggestions, contact the CCECC for volunteer options. To use these hours, you must have permission from your supervisor and log your hours in Paylocity. Hours can be used in 1–16-hour increments. Once you complete the information below, you can save the form for your records. To highlight your volunteer experience, please upload a photo to share with the campus.

Below are a few community volunteer opportunities. Contact Tia Yancey at [email protected] for more details.

Averett 110 Dinners

President Franks and Joe Franks are continuing the tradition of hosting Averett 110 classes for dinners at the President’s House this fall. Please see some of the positive comments that were shared at recent dinners:

Faculty really involved and want to help. Not living at home and being treated like an adult. Meeting new people with different personalities. Easy to get to know people here. Athletes supportive of each other. Faculty really works with us. Hospitality – lots of love. Family aspect of campus – my friends have become family. Everything within walking distance. How welcoming the professors are they want you to meet with them. So many people greet you every day. I already have leadership opportunities. Professors treat me as a person and not a number. Diversity – all the different cultures here. Small class sizes. I know everyone in most of my classes. Averett is really connected to the community. Classes are fun. The student life area – RA’s, counseling and especially Dr. Mitchell. The bookstore has been really helpful with any problems. The Cafe is really good and takes suggestions. People are SO accessible – President, Staff, Faculty, VP’s. Student center is really nice and athletic facilities are great. I like the Carrington Gym availability.



Flu Shot Clinic

There will be a flu shot clinic in the MPR on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from noon to 3 p.m. There will be normal dose vaccinations and it will be on a first come, first served basis. There will be 200 doses. Just bring your insurance card.

Today is the first day of registration for our second round of The Invitational Step challenge. This is a challenge that puts us on teams and tracks our steps. We will also be competing with the other schools in our consortium.

Also, friendly reminder that it is okay to be healthy at work. A good way to get extra steps in or get some mindfulness time ask a coworker to go on a walk with you at lunch.

Wellness Portal Link: https://www.webmdhealth.com/VPC/

[email protected]