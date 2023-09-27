Averett University CoffeeBreak 9-27-2023

Posted on September 27th, 2023 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Sept. 29, for a Wednesday, Oct. 4, publication.

Celebrating our Colleagues and their New Adventures

We invite you to come by the President’s Office (419 W. Main Street) on Friday, Sept. 29, for a coffee and doughnut drop-in on the front porch (weather permitting) between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. for a celebration of Morgan Farmer as she begins her next journey and to welcome Laura Agnor to Averett University in her new role as assistant to the President and coordinator of partnership development.

Welcome Kameron

The Office of the Dean of Students is pleased to announce Kameron Morris as the new assistant director for Student Involvement. With an exceptional eight-plus year career in student services and community outreach, Kameron brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in student engagement to the role. She has previously served as a university admissions counselor, academic advisor and student program director. Kameron holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Lynchburg. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team.

New Roles for Marlowe and Barriga

Sarah Beth Marlowe. already a graduate teaching assistant and student support specialist (GTA) since this past July, is now also a Student Success Coach. Sarah Beth is an alumna of Averett, graduating this past May.

Also, due to increased demand, Alicia Barriga has been hired as a part-time ESL Coordinator to provide additional support and resources for our international students and she is housed in the Student Success Center. If you have a referral, please complete the form below. The Accuity link for the student to schedule an appointment is embedded in the form.

https://forms.office.com/r/VVvnXDAJS1

*** This will be the final employee hiring and departure section of CoffeeBreak. Beginning Oct. 1, all hiring and departure announcements will be included in the Faculty/Staff Updates that come ahead of the monthly faculty/staff meetings.

A Note from our Sovah Health Partners

Flu Vaccination Clinic Today

“A.I. in Global Sports:” A Conversation with Nancy Hensley

On Thursday, Sept. 28, please join us from 4:30-6 p.m. for a Zoom conversation with Nancy Hensley, CPO and CMO of Stats Perform, and founding member of Mercury 13. Mercury 13 is a multi-club ownership group focused on acquiring controlling stakes in women’s professional football teams across Europe and Latin America, with the goal of fueling their commercial power to attract a massive, yet underserved, market: female football fans.

During the presentation, we will hear Hensley speak on how professional sports teams around the globe – with crews of performance analysts, data scientists and data engineers – use analytics and A.I. to grow fan engagement, revenue, and improve their game.

One of numerous guest lectures this semester connected with Averett University’s course in “Entrepreneurship and Technological Innovation,” this conversation is open to any Averett students, faculty, staff and community members who would like to attend. Seats are available in Blount Library with the class, or you may join the conversation via Zoom.

To participate in the conversation, click HERE.

September Book Club Pick in Blount Library

Heartless by Marissa Meyer has been chosen for the September book club. We are so excited to dive into this villain origin story and see where this trip down the rabbit hole leads! Join us on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5-6 p.m. in Blount Library to discuss what led to the tyrannical Queen of Hearts. Refreshments provided. Copies of Heartless are available at The Dog-Eared Page bookstore on Main Street.

Family Day and Cougar Preview Day: September 30

Mark your calendars for an exciting event! Averett University Family Day will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30. We’re thrilled to welcome families to our campus to give them a taste of the Averett experience.

Let’s extend a warm and enthusiastic welcome to our guests, offering assistance and making their day memorable. Together, we can showcase the spirit and hospitality of our University community. Thank you for your support.

Registration for the event can be found here. Please share with your students. For a full schedule for Family Day, click HERE.

The annual Cougar Preview Day is is also Saturday, Sept. 30, allowing prospective students the ability to learn more about Averett. Visitors will have an opportunity to meet faculty, current students, organizations and tour the campus. Attendees can find a schedule of Cougar Preview Day’s events here.

Counseling & Health Services Events

Counseling and Health Services will recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month with an event on Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the MPR, and a Susan G. Komen walk on Saturday, Oct. 28. Therapy Dogs will be in the front entrance of Student Success Center Oct. 11 from 1:30-3 p.m. (“Wiggles & Wags Wednesdays”). Stay tuned for more events later this fall.

Blount Library Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Stop by the library from September 15 – October 15 as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Feel free to check out one of the titles on display and grab a piece of authentic Mexican candy. For more information about this celebration visit the link below.

Counseling Services Workshops

Anna Hall in Counseling Services will be facilitating workshops on Tuesdays from 11:30-12:30 p.m. in Bishop 302. She will be working with students on mindfulness techniques, distress tolerance (dealing with difficult situations), emotion regulation (managing emotions), interpersonal effectiveness (making and maintaining relationships). She will run the workshops again starting in later October. If you have any questions, email [email protected]. She plans to run a different workshop on Thursdays, so stay tuned. Please encourage your students to attend.

Homecoming Party – 2 Witches Brewery

Averett faculty and staff, don’t miss out on the Homecoming fun. Register today for the 2023 Averett “Blue and Gold” Homecoming Party at 2 Witches Brewery on Friday, October 13 from 6-10 p.m. You will receive one free drink ticket and an Averett Homecoming T-shirt with your registration.

2 Witches will have a food truck with Averett themed menu items, special blue and gold slushes, and musical acts Dos Guitars and Leia Sadiku performing throughout the night.

Please register here: https://forms.office.com/r/tA0J0ihk0n

Robert Marsh Student Legacy Art Exhibit

Come celebrate the Legacy of Robert Marsh on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 4:30 p.m. at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. Many of Robert’s former students have submitted artwork for this exhibit. This event is free and there will be food and drink provided at the reception. Please register if you plan to attend.

https://forms.office.com/r/AQm66Qi6Ye

Office 365 Work Groups and Teams Training

Don’t Miss Out on Teams Training

Training is designed for all comfort levels with technology. If you are too busy and do not have time, this training is for you! In one hour learn how this training can be used to improve your productivity on tasks that eat up your time and cause you more work.

Did you know that Office 365 Work Groups and Teams are designed to start small by sharing a few resources like email, calendar, and group files? Use what improves your workflow and collaboration and add Teams and more later!

Only a few sessions left to attend IT’s guided Teams and Office 365 Work Groups training! Training conducted by Tahsha Harmon during the month of October. Training will cover the following learning objectives:

• What are O365 Work Groups and Teams?

• Which one should I use?

• How to create, edit, or delete an O365 Work Group or Team

• Teams interface including features, channels, Teams meetings, group file storage, and more…

Training is designed for all skill levels and offered to all Averett employees. Register now using the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/7SE2dkudFE.

Contact Tahsha Harmon at [email protected] for any questions.

New Volunteer Opportunities

Averett employees have 16 hours of service time for the academic year. You can volunteer at your child’s school, voter registration stations, at your church or a community event, for example.

If you would like to volunteer and need suggestions, contact the CCECC for volunteer options. To use these hours, you must have permission from your supervisor and log your hours in Paylocity. Hours can be used in 1–16-hour increments. Once you complete the information below, you can save the form for your records. To highlight your volunteer experience, please upload a photo to share with the campus.

Below are a few community volunteer opportunities. Contact Tia Yancey at [email protected] for more details.Danville HW Volunteer

2023 Color Run Flyer 2023

CROP Walk

AU Out of Darkness Walk

Covid-19 Testing Kits

With the increase in COVID cases in our region, I just wanted to share the following information with you. As it has been reported in the news, the White House has recently announced that every U.S. household can place an order to receive four more free COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to their home. Starting September 25, 2023, you may place your order. This is great news, since Health Services no longer has the supply of free Home Testing Kits for individuals to pick up for home use. Also, if you have testing kits that have expired per the printed expiration date, I encourage you to check to see if there has been an extension on the date. You can check the dates by clicking on the link provided.

https://www.covid.gov/tests

Step Challenge and Biometric Screening

Our warm-up round for the invitational step challenge will be from Sept. 27 – Oct. 3. Following that will be round one. Don’t forget, there are winners of each week-long round so, keep up with tracking your steps throughout the week. Let’s get to steppin’!

Also, save the date for mid-November, when we will have our annual biometric screening. Health Advocate will be here again in the MPR. We will let you know the exact date and time later. This screening is for the convenience for all employees on our health plan. This is a way to squeeze in a doctor visit in a very timely manner AND skip the copay.

If you are able or interested in participating in the biometric screening in November, please reach out to me to let me know. We want to get a better estimate on numbers and supplies. [email protected]

Wellness Portal Link: https://www.webmdhealth.com/VPC/