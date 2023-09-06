Averett University CoffeeBreak 9-6-2023

Posted on September 6th, 2023 by Bill Dyer

Congratulations to Dr. Jennifer Hughes

Congratulations to Dr. Jennifer Hughes who has accepted the new director of General Education position. She will be overseeing and managing the General Education program, including assisting faculty in development of courses as we continue to modernize and energize our curriculum. Dr. Hughes will continue as the department chair for English and as director of the honor’s program.

Download LiveSafe

Averett utilizes a mobile notification and reporting system called LiveSafe. This is also how we share emergency broadcast communications. Download the app to your mobile device now to get the latest updates and connect to campus security officials.

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial advisors from Millennium are available to meet on-campus Wednesday, Sept. 12 to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at 877-435-2489.

Arts@Averett Presents: Music of the Mouse

The Averett Musical Theatre Cabaret’s production of “Music of the Mouse” will be performed September 14-17 in Pritchett Auditorium. Performances will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show features beloved favorites from classic Disney movies, as well as songs from recent stage productions and movies.

Come celebrate the magical musical world of Disney performed by Averett Theatre majors. All Averett students, faculty and staff get in free.

Invitation to DEIB Webinar

The webinar, “Strategies for Fostering Inclusive Campus Communities: Mitigating Stereotype Threat and Imposter Phenomenon,” is available for Averett employees On Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m.

2023 Averett Cougar Football | President’s Suite RSVP for Faculty and Staff

Join President Tiffany Franks and Joe Franks for an unforgettable experience in the President’s Suite! Averett University faculty and staff are invited to be part of the action as our Cougars face off against tough opponents. Choose from a lineup of exciting matchups:

September 30 vs. Washington & Lee

October 21 vs. Bridgewater College

November 11 vs. Ferrum College

RSVP for the games via this form or by contacting [email protected]. Let’s come together to cheer for Averett.

Counseling & Health Services Fall Events

Counseling and Health Services has several events this fall for students as well as faculty and staff. We had a successful Open House last week and you might have noticed the signs, pinwheels and purple lights on Main Hall at night to recognize Overdose Awareness Month. Next up on the calendar and every second Wednesday from 1:30-3 p.m. this semester, we will have therapy dogs from Hearts of Gold (see dates on flyer). Also in September, we will have a blood drive (date TBD). In October we will recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month with an event on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and a Susan G. Komen walk on Saturday, Oct. 28. Finally, we will celebrate No Stress November (aka DeStress Fest) on Reading Day with events on the Student Lawn, Student Success Center, Library and North Campus. Please share with students and colleagues.

New IT Helpdesk System is Live

IT is happy to announce our new IT helpdesk ticketing system, Solarwinds Service Desk. You should use the links below to open a new IT Helpdesk ticket.

Within the next 24 hours, if not already, you will receive an email from “Averett IT Helpdesk” ([email protected]) with an “Activate Account” link. Click on that link to activate your account and set your personal password. After you have activated your account, visit https://ithelpdesk.averett.edu/ anytime to open a ticket. This link will be available from the Averett website and intranet as well.

Mobile apps are also available for Apple and Android devices via the following links.

SolarWinds Service Desk for Android Devices

SolarWinds Service Desk for Apple Devices

NOTE: Helpdesk options may be added or changed as we continue to fine-tune the application. For more information, check the email you should have received from IT.

New Volunteer Opportunities

Averett employees have 16 hours of service time for the academic year. You can volunteer at your child’s school, voter registration stations, at your church or a community event, for example.

If you would like to volunteer and need suggestions, contact the CCECC for volunteer options. To use these hours, you must have permission from your supervisor and log your hours in Paylocity. Hours can be used in 1-16 hour increments. Once you complete the information below, you can save the form for your records. To highlight your volunteer experience, please upload a photo to share with the campus.

Below are a few community volunteer opportunities. Contact Tia Yancey at [email protected] for more details.

Danville Build Week

Danville HW Volunteer

CROP Walk

More About the I-9s

Thank you all for your diligence in supplying updated information for the I-9s that were submitted during COVID under the rule that a visual inspection (VI) of the documents could be delayed. We are working through the lists and making great headway.

Moving forward, all new hires must have their I-9 documents viewed by Cathryn Estes in Human Resources (or Pam Paynter or Kathie Tune) once they have been uploaded to Paylocity. Cathryn can assist with questions concerning the process. Remember, the visual presentation is a federal requirement for employment and not a suggestion. Cathryn can be reached at [email protected].

NEO Gift Card Drawing Winners

The winner of the $25 gift cards for completing the AU Trivia Quiz at this year’s new employee’s orientation are: Tina Smith, Bryan Habick, Tyler E. Smith and Cami Stovall. The winners of the $25 gift card for completing the NEO survey are: Cathryn Estes, Nate Hester, Shane Brogden and Sabrina Nylund. Thank you all for your attendance at the NEO and for your participation.