Averett University Honors 2023 Averett Alumni Award Recipients at Homecoming

Posted on October 16th, 2023 by Bill Dyer

Averett University honored eight highly accomplished alumni on Friday in conjunction with this year’s Averett Homecoming.

The Averett Alumni Association and Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks presented the University’s annual awards program at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, at the President’s residence. On Saturday, Oct. 14, the recipients were recognized during halftime at the football game at Averett’s Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

“The 2023 alumni award recipients have achieved remarkable milestones and deserve to be honored for their outstanding accomplishments. Reading their inspiring stories truly emphasizes the profound influence they have exerted,” said Averett Director of Alumni and Constituent Relations Joel Nester ’00 ’12. “While we often remind our students at Averett that we stand by their side, it is the alumni who stand firmly with Averett, embodying the enduring support that enriches our college community.”

This year, the Alumni Association bestowed four Distinguished Alumni Awards, two Recent Alumni Awards, a Mary Jo Davis Lifetime Service Award and a Fugate-Davis Women’s Leadership Award.

Averett’s Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes graduates for their service or accomplishments in their personal or professional lives. This year’s recipients include:

Dr. Robert Adams ’80 is an assistant professor in the University of North Carolina Department of Radiation Oncology and the newly developed UNC Division of Human Factors Engineering. He is a Fellow in both the American Society of Radiation Therapists and The American Association of Medical Dosimetrists.

Mr. Gregory Robinson ’93 is a Danville native and graduated from Averett with a Master of Arts in business administration. As the Webb Program Director at NASA, Robinson focuses on increasing integration and testing efficiency and effectiveness, added additional management processes to ensure continuous NASA visibility in contractor activities, and mission success.

Mr. Eric Teepe ’87 is in his tenth season as the head coach of the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and has enjoyed a long and successful career in the collegiate and youth soccer coaching ranks. He has led the Knights to five Northeast Conference championship game appearances and has taken home the title three times.

Mr. Roland Williams ’13 graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace management flight operations. He earned a flight instructor certificate from Middle Georgia State University in December 2017. Williams is currently employed as a captain at PSA airlines, a regional airline under American Airlines.

This year’s Mary Jo Davis Outstanding Alumni Award recipient is Kim Hayes ’92. This award is presented to graduates who have contributed to Averett and the community at large in a manner similar to long-time alumna and employee Mary Jo Davis.

Hayes came to Averett after first hearing about it from a summer missionary. She graduated with a degree in sociology and has made helping children her career focus ever since. She currently serves as the bookkeeper for Tunstall Middle School.

Diane Miller ’96 is the Fugate-Davis Women’s Leadership Award recipient. The Fugate-Davis Women’s Leadership Award recognizes strong women leaders in the tradition of Averett’s beginnings as a women’s college. Miller graduated with a degree in business administration from Averett. Always intrigued with design and how things are built, Miller chose to continue her education and became a licensed general contractor specializing in commercial projects while owning her own business. She is the founder of Motley’s Mill Waterfall Estate specializing in corporate, school and wedding events.

This year’s recipients of the Recent Distinguished Alumni Award, given to alumni who have graduated from the University in the last 10 years for their professional or humanitarian efforts, are Shakeva Frazier ’20 and Kelsey Roberston ’15.

Frazier is a Danville native and works for the City Manager’s department as the community liaison for Project Imagine. She also sits on the Board of Directors of the Danville Riverview Rotary Club, where she serves as Sergeant in Arms and was recently elected president-nominee.

Robertson graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in liberal studies with teaching licensure. After graduation, she taught in Pittsylvania County Schools until 2020, having received the SVRTC Technology Teacher of the Year award and Educator of the Year awards. After leaving the school system, she started her own business, TECHnista, to continue to make an impact on K-12 education.

Additionally, eight former student-athletes were inducted this weekend into the Averett Athletics Hall of Fame. The 2023 class features seven former student-athletes and one former head coach — football standout Albert Brown ’11, men’s basketball standouts Charles Bryant ’17 and James Contreras Jr. ’18, baseball standout Adam Higgins ’11, women’s volleyball standouts Hannah Shields Contreras ’18 and Sarah Smoot ’17, women’s tennis’ Maaret Voutilainen Viskari and former cross country head coach David Pavord ’99. Read more by clicking here.