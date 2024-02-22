Averett University Initiative Helps Students and Families Mitigate National Financial Aid Delays

Posted on February 22nd, 2024 by Cassie Jones

Averett University announces an initiative for current and prospective students to receive an estimated financial aid package sooner, despite national changes that are delaying the 2024-2025 college enrollment cycles.

The U.S. Department of Education recently implemented major changes to its Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process that result in colleges receiving critical aid eligibility information much later – information that weighs on students’ and their families’ borrowing capabilities. Information historically available as early as October – or as soon as a student finishes their FAFSA application – Is now not accessible to colleges until March at the earliest, resulting in greatly delayed financial aid package offerings from colleges across the country.

In response, new and returning Averett students can now submit their Student Aid Index (SAI) results after applying for and receiving their FAFSA Submission Summary through the University’s quick and easy online form to receive an estimate of their financial aid package and overall expenses.

“Accessible, student-centered education is at the core of Averett’s commitment to its students and their families,” said Averett University President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks. “Our dedicated staff and faculty work diligently to build lasting relationships, providing support and guidance at every step of their academic and personal journey, and this is just another way we are being agile, proactive and responsive to meet these students and families where they are in this challenging national landscape.”

The updated FAFSA process was a federal initiative intended to simplify students’ experiences with the application. The release of FAFSA data to colleges was originally expected to be delayed until January, but is now not expected to come until mid-March. Some universities are expecting to delay award package offerings to students as far out as mid-April.

“We knew we could not wait that long to give our student this crucial information,” said Dr. S. Lee Beaumont, vice president of enrollment management and university marketing at Averett. “Choosing the right college or university is a major decision for students and families. At Averett, we want to arm our prospective and current students with as much information as possible, as early as possible, in order to help them navigate these challenges that are happening across the country.”